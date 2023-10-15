Republican Landry wins election to succeed Democrat Edwards as La. governor

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry , pictured here in Washington, D.C., as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2013, has won election as the state's next governor, official results showed Sunday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry has been elected the 57th governor of Louisiana, succeeding Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards , official results showed Sunday.

Landry captured more than 51% of votes in Saturday's nonpartisan blanket primary, earning 547,828 votes as of Sunday's count. Bel Edwards was not eligible to pursue re-election because of consecutive term limits.

By garnering more than 50% of the vote, Landry will not need to go through a run-off election on Nov. 18. He will be sworn in as governor in January.

Democrat Shawn Wilson was Landry's closest challenger. He received 25.93% of votes.

"Thankful beyond belief. I'm ready to get to work for Louisiana!" Landry tweeted.

His election gives Republicans a clearer path to pass legislation in Louisiana. The GOP holds majorities in both the state's House of Representatives and Senate.

Landry's campaign describes him as "a fearless champion for Louisiana's right-to-life laws," and "a defender of the Second Amendment and a tireless advocate for our constitutional right to bear arms."

He was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who is campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination.

Bel Edwards was elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.