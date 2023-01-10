Republican lawmaker asks new Pa. House Speaker Mark Rozzi to resign during special session [Updated, Video]

Jan. 9—A Reading woman was arrested on robbery and related charges after a man accused her of hitting him from behind with a surge protector and stealing several hundred dollars from his wallet as he lay unconscious in his apartment.

Maria A. Diaz-Medina, 39, of the 100 block of South Ninth Street was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail to await a hearing following arraignment Saturday before District Judge Steven M. Chieffo in Reading Central Court.

She also faces charges of simple assault, theft by unlawful taking and harassment.

According to the criminal complaint:

The man reported a robbery to police about 1 p.m. Saturday. He said Diaz-Medina was at his apartment in the 900 block of Franklin Street on Friday night and saw him take money from his wallet to pay for pizza delivered to his apartment.

About 2 a.m. Saturday, Diaz-Medina entered his apartment uninvited and asked if she and a relative could move in with him. He told her that they could not because it would violate his lease.

Diaz-Medina hit him on the head from behind with what he believed was a surge protector that had been plugged into a wall outlet. When he regained consciousness, he saw the unplugged surge protector on the sofa.

He also noticed his wallet was no longer in his pants. He found his wallet between the wall and sofa and more than $350 was missing from the wallet.

Diaz-Medina was the only person in his apartment at the time of the incident, he said.

It was unclear if he sought medical attention.