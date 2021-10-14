Republican lawmaker banned from Alaska Airlines over mask rules tests positive for COVID

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An Alaska state lawmaker who was banned from Alaska Airlines flights after allegedly refusing to comply with the airline’s policies on face masks has tested positive for COVID-19.

Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold shared on Facebook on Tuesday, "Its my turn to battle Covid head on... game on! Who do you think is going to win?"

The lawmaker, a Republican who has criticized COVID-19 vaccines and mask mandates, shared in her post that she is taking vitamins and aspirin, among other treatments.

The lawmaker Reinbold added that she is “blessed to have gotten" ivermectin. Though some limited studies have suggested that ivermectin could help treat COVID-19, more rigorous research has not found a widespread impact.

“I will update you in a few days. I plan to keep my promise to stay OUT of the hospital- some of them seem like scary places these days,” Reinbold added on Facebook.

The lawmaker on Thursday shared on Facebook that she has a "very mild cough," and her fever and muscle aches have subsided.

COVID-19: Ohio student, 10, confronts anti-maskers at board meeting: 'Please be quiet. It's inappropriate'

Travel: Alaska lawmaker Lora Reinbold banned from Alaska Airlines over mask rules

Alaska Airlines confirmed to USA TODAY in April that Reinbold was banned from the airline’s flights “for her continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy.”

Reinbold in a Facebook post at the time said she was "reasonable" with employees and she asked about a “mask exemption.” She also claimed that she wore a face shield while checking in and wore a mask during her flight.

Earlier in April, she was recorded in Juneau International Airport arguing with Alaska Airlines staff about their mask policies. A video on social media appeared to show staff telling the lawmaker that her mask must cover her mouth and nose.

Alaska Airlines last month confirmed that Reinbold’s suspension has not changed. Reinbold has alleged that the ban is political.

The lawmaker was granted an excusal from the state Senate in September, citing challenges traveling to Juneau from Anchorage. The lawmaker said she was unaware of any other airline scheduled to fly between the two cities at least until January.

Earlier this year, Reinbold was removed as the state's Senate Judiciary Committee Chair. The committee change was approved 17-1, with Reinbold the only no vote.

Federal officials require all passengers to wear face coverings on flights and while in airports.

Alaska has reported over 120,000 total COVID-19 cases among residents since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the state.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alaska Airlines: Lawmaker banned from flights tests positive for COVID

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Minneapolis officer seeks 41 months in 911 caller's death

    Attorneys for the former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home are asking a judge to sentence him to 41 months on a manslaughter charge, the lightest penalty recommended under state sentencing guidelines, according to documents filed Thursday. Mohamed Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen. Noor is still convicted of second-degree manslaughter and will be sentenced on that count Oct. 21.

  • Microsoft shuttering LinkedIn in China as rules tighten

    Microsoft on Thursday said it will shut down career-oriented social network LinkedIn in China, citing a "challenging operating environment" as Beijing tightens control over tech firms.

  • Chloe x Halle, Sterling K. Brown, Andy Cohen to Participate in GLAAD’s Spirit Day

    LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD announced a preliminary list of celebrities, shows and networks set to participate in this year’s Spirit Day, the anti-bullying campaign taking place on Oct. 21. Among the names announced are Zuri Adele, Ryan Michelle Bathé, Michael Judson Berry, Michael Bolton, Bob The Drag Queen, Kent Boyd, Crystal Lee Brown, Sterling […]

  • Walgreens wants to be more than just a pharmacy

    Walgreens Boots Alliance acquired majority stakes in two companies, VillageMD and CareCentrix, as part of the pharmacy chain's plan to provide more care inside its stores and people's homes.The bottom line: These deals will move the company "away from retail and just dispensing pharmaceuticals," Walgreens CEO Roz Brewer told CNBC.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: Walgreens is investing billions of dollars.$5.2 bill

  • FDA panel unanimously endorses Moderna boosters for certain populations

    Members of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine expert panel on Thursday endorsed boosters for Moderna recipients who are at high risk of severe COVID-19, occupational exposure to COVID-19 or are 65 years and older.Why it matters: The unanimous decision mirrors the FDA conditions for those who qualify for a Pfizer booster.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBe smart: Despite small data sample sizes and limited data, the agency

  • Steven Mnuchin Dismisses Report That He Blocked Ivanka Trump's Push for a World Bank Appointment

    Trump previously told the Associated Press that her dad had asked but she turned down the role

  • New Zealand reports biggest rise in COVID-19 cases in six weeks

    Some 1.7 million people in Auckland are under strict stay-home orders until Monday as officials look to stamp out the highly infectious Delta outbreak, the first major spate of community cases in the country since early in the pandemic. Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the surge in case numbers in Auckland was not unexpected "but they are rising more quickly," and blamed illegal home gatherings for the spike. "Now is not the time for complacency," Robertson said during a media conference in Wellington, urging residents in Auckland to strictly follow the level-three rules, under which most people are required to stay at home unless they have urgent reasons to go out.

  • The (potentially) deadly bite of the kissing bug

    Chagas disease, a parasitic and chronic illness, has infected approximately 6 million people and kills about 12,000 every year in North and South America, according to the Pan American Health Organization.Why it matters: Despite its high numbers, there is a lack of knowledge in the U.S. about the life-threatening disease, which has been called "the New AIDS of the Americas." Fewer than 1% of those with Chagas in the U.S. are diagnosed and treated due to low awareness of the infection among healt

  • The Delta Variant Is Forcing New Zealand To Find a Safe Way Out of Its 'Zero-COVID' Strategy

    For much of the pandemic, Aotearoa New Zealand’s COVID-19 response has ranked as one of the best in the world. Until August this year, there had been just over 2,800 confirmed cases and 26 deaths. In a little over two months our confirmed cases have risen to over 4,700 and two more people have died.

  • Most Americans may delay or skip flu shot this year amid pandemic, poll finds. Why?

    Experts worry 2021’s flu season could be more severe than previous years.

  • Butterball recalls over 14,000 pounds of ground turkey over foreign matter contamination

    The North Carolina-based company is recalling "approximately 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic," according to the government agency. The recalled items shipped to retail locations nationwide were produced on Sept. 28, 202,1 and include the 2.5-lb. trays containing "farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey" as well as 3-lb. trays containing "Kroger GROUND TURKEY." Both affected Butterball ground turkey products have the same case code 50211271.

  • Wait, Can You Get A Flu Shot When You’re Sick? An Expert Weighs In

    Doctors explain that symptoms, like a fever, should keep you home but say that it's generally safe to get the flu shot if you only have mild symptoms.

  • The Latest: Vaccine mandate for Calif. prison guards blocked

    A California judge has partially blocked an order taking effect this week that requires state prison employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. A Kern County judge issued a temporary restraining order that prevents enforcement of the vaccination mandate for unionized guards. The mandate is due to take effect Friday and it will still apply to other workers at prisons that have health care facilities The mandate is aimed at preventing another coronavirus outbreak like one that killed 28 inmates and a correctional officer at San Quentin State Prison last year.

  • Moderna: Vaccine protection waned amid delta surge

    Moderna's Dr. Jacqueline Miller says people who were more recently vaccinated had a 36% lower rate of breakthrough infections compared to those vaccinated longer ago – one reason the company wants approval for a booster used just like Pfizer’s. (Oct. 14)

  • In about-face, Burundi receives first Covid vaccines

    Burundi, one of the last countries in the world to inoculate its people against Covid-19, received its first batch of vaccines on Thursday after a major about-turn by the government.

  • American Heart Association warns 60% of Americans will delay or skip flu shot this year

    An American Heart Association (AHA) study released in October concerns physicians as it shows hesitancy towards the flu shot due to controversy around the coronavirus vaccine and mis-information.

  • Sputnik Light '70% effective against Delta variant'

    Russia's one-shot COVID vaccine, Sputnik Light, shows 70% effectiveness against the Delta variant of coronavirus three months after injection.That's according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, citing the vaccine's developer.The data was submitted by the developer ahead of a peer review.The data comes as Russia battles soaring infections and hesitancy about vaccines at home, while struggling to compete with more established vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.Countries around the world are deploying or considering administering third doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or booster shots to some of their population, particularly those with weakened immune systems and the elderly.But there's no consensus among scientists about how broadly they should be used.RDIF said Sputnik Light as a booster for other vaccines will be almost as effective against the Delta variant as Russia's flagship two-shot Sputnik V vaccine.The Sputnik V vaccine, widely used in Russia and approved for use in more than 70 countries, is undergoing a review by the World Health Organization and the EMA.

  • FDA urges food industry to reduce salt in products

    The new recommendations seek to decrease the nation's average sodium consumption by 12% over the next two and a half years.

  • Butterball is recalling over 14,000 pounds of ground turkey

    The products were shipped to stores nationwide.

  • Why the flu vaccine is more important than ever

    It's that time of year again. Why physicians say getting your flu vaccine is more important than ever.