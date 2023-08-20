Republican lawmaker says Trump should drop out of 2024 GOP race: 'He will lose to Joe Biden'

WASHINGTON – Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said former President Donald Trump should drop out of the 2024 Republican primary race, arguing Trump could not win a general election against President Joe Biden.

Any other candidate that qualified for the first GOP debate, which will be held Wednesday, Cassidy said, would be a better alternative than Biden.

“He will lose to Joe Biden if you look at the current polls,” Cassidy said on CNN's "State of the Union." “I think any Republican on that stage in Milwaukee will do a better job than Joe Biden, and so I want one of them to win.”

The Republican from Louisiana is one of few lawmakers in Washington who have openly flouted the former president. Cassidy was one of seven GOP senators to vote to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial for his alleged incitement of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Among Trump’s multiple indictments in state and federal courts, Cassidy took aim at Trump’s case over his alleged mishandling of classified documents and said it “seems almost (like) a slam dunk.”

“It seems again, a very strong case, they have a taped recording of him speaking of it,” Cassidy said, referencing leaked audio that suggested Trump was aware he kept classified documents after he left the Oval Office.

If Trump is convicted in the documents case, Cassidy said he had doubts as to whether a convicted candidate could win a presidential race.

“I think Joe Biden needs to be replaced, but I don’t think Americans will vote for someone who has been convicted,” Cassidy said. “I’m just very sorry about how all of this is playing out.”

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks at a press conference on student loans at the U.S. Capitol on June 14, 2023 in Washington, DC.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Republican senator says Trump should drop out, will lose 2024 to Biden