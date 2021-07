Reuters

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday he may not accept the result of a presidential election next year unless the voting system, which uses computers to record votes, is replaced with printed ballots that he favors. Bolsonaro's comments add to concerns that he is setting the stage to refuse to accept an election loss in 2022, much like his hero, former U.S. President Donald Trump. Bolsonaro, who polls show is trailing leftist ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, backed Trump's claims of a stolen election last year, which culminated in a deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol building in Washington by Trump supporters.