Republican lawmakers ask Wisconsin Supreme Court to reconsider gerrymandering case

The State Supreme Court hears arguments from Taylor Meehan, a partner with Consovoy McCarthy PLLC in a case challenging Wisconsin's electoral maps at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. - Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

MADISON – Attorneys for Republican lawmakers are asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to reconsider its 4-3 decision that found the state's current legislative maps unconstitutional and ordered them to draw new ones, arguing their timeline to do so is rushed.

The court ordered parties on Dec. 22 to submit map proposals by Jan. 12, and consultants are set to review them by Feb. 1. The Wisconsin Elections Commission has said maps must be in place by March 15 for the fall legislative races. Candidates must circulate nomination papers for an Aug. 13 partisan primary ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

But Republicans argue instituting new maps as the 2024 elections draw closer would "needlessly disrupt the electoral process." They are asking those deadlines to be reconsidered and for the court to halt all proceedings in the meantime.

"Announced the Friday before Christmas, the parties have been given 21 days — a third of them falling on weekends and state holidays — to submit proposed remedies, lengthy remedial briefs and expert reports," attorneys wrote in a filing late Thursday.

More: Wisconsin redistricting timeline: What's happened so far, what deadlines are coming up next

The motion also argues that the court did not consider Republicans' arguments during the case, "(confirming) this case has been pre-decided."

The case was brought after liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz flipped the court to a liberal majority. She has rejected calls from Republican legislative leaders to recuse herself from the lawsuit after referring to the state's electoral maps on the campaign trail as "rigged."

Democratic petitioners who brought the case argued the legislative maps must be thrown out because some districts' boundaries are not contiguous.

Republicans are also expected to bring the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. Their appeal could not weigh in on issues of state law like contiguous districts but could center around Protasiewicz's campaign contributions from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin or on racial considerations in drawing district lines under federal laws.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling, split along ideological lines with the four liberals voting in the majority, forces half of the state Senate and the full Assembly to run in new legislative districts. Republicans currently hold 64 of 99 seats in the state Assembly and a supermajority in the state Senate, with 22 of 33 seats.

In its ruling, the court said it is prepared to replace the heavily gerrymandered maps if the Legislature and Democratic governor cannot agree on a new plan.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: GOP asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to reconsider gerrymandering ruling