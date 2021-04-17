Republican lawmakers condemned pro-Trump caucus emphasizing 'Anglo-Saxon political traditions,' said GOP is not about 'nativism'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kelsey Vlamis
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a news conference
Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a news conference AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

  • GOP lawmakers are reportedly starting a caucus that emphasizes "Anglo-Saxon political traditions."

  • Other Republicans came out against it, with Rep. Adam Kinzinger saying members should be punished.

  • Reps. Kevin McCarthy and Liz Cheney also post came forward to condemn "nativism" in the GOP.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Multiple Republican lawmakers have come out against an "America First Caucus" created by their colleagues that emphasizes "Anglo-Saxon political traditions."

Punchbowl News reported Friday the caucus was formed by GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar to "follow in President Trump's footsteps, and potentially step on some toes and sacrifice sacred cows for the good of the American nation," according to a document obtained by the outlet.

The document also included a number of false statements concerning immigrants, foreign aid, and US elections, as Insider's Sonam Sheth reported.

A number of Republicans have since condemned the caucus, with Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois saying anyone who joins should be punished by the GOP.

"I believe anyone that joins this caucus should have their committees stripped, and the Republican conference should expel them from conference participation," Kinzinger said in a tweet. "While we can't prevent someone from calling themselves Republican, we can loudly say they don't belong to us."

Read more: Paul Gosar is the GOP's under-the-radar hardcore culture warrior

Kinzinger is a regular critic of former president Donald Trump and his most loyal allies, but some Republicans less critical came out in opposition as well.

"The hatefulness of this statement is only surpassed by its ignorance of American history and values," Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado tweeted of the caucus document.

Others did not mention the caucus by name but came forward to condemn nativism, a policy of protecting the interests of the native-born against those of immigrants, saying it has no place in the GOP.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, a strong ally of Trump, tweeted in an apparent reference to the caucus.

"America is built on the idea that we are all created equal and success is earned through honest, hard work. It isn't built on identity, race, or religion," he said. "The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans-not nativist dog whistles."

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming also sought to separate the GOP from some of the ideals outlined in the caucus document.

"Republicans believe in equal opportunity, freedom, and justice for all. We teach our children the values of tolerance, decency and moral courage. Racism, nativism, and anti-Semitism are evil. History teaches we all have an obligation to confront & reject such malicious hate," she said in a tweet.

A number of Trump loyalists plan to join the caucus, according to Punchbowl News, including Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who is currently facing a federal sex-trafficking probe.

Gaetz tweeted he is "proud" to join the caucus.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 'Whitest ever' paint reflects 98% of sunlight

    Researchers hope their "ultra-white" paint can save energy by reflecting sunlight from buildings.

  • The Matt Gaetz Problem That GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Wishes Would Just Go Away

    GettyDespite a seemingly daily string of new revelations, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pressed ahead Thursday with his position that Rep. Matt Gaetz should retain his seats on the Armed Services and Judiciary Committees.“Matt Gaetz is the same as any American—he’s innocent until proven guilty,” McCarthy said Thursday. “There’s no charges against him yet. If a charge comes forward, that would be dealt with at that time.”Gaetz, who’s currently under federal investigation for his involvement with an alleged sex ring, also faces a probe from the House Ethics Committee for a litany of potential violations.“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds for personal use, and/or accepted a bribe/improper gratuity, or impermissible gift in violation of House rules,” the Ethics Committee wrote in a letter last week.But McCarthy continues to insist that everyone needs to “wait for the facts” before Gaetz faces any internal repercussions in Congress, even as he’s insisted that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) should be stripped of committee assignments for having repeated contact with a woman who turned out to be a Chinese government operative. Swalwell cut off contact as soon as he became aware of the situation, and there are no allegations that he broke any law.Gaetz Paid Accused Sex Trafficker, Who Then Venmo’d TeenGaetz’s situation seems far more precarious. As a member of the Judiciary Committee, he has oversight responsibilities of the very same Justice Department that is investigating him—and which he has accused of fomenting a witch hunt against him under President Joe Biden.But McCarthy ignored that question Thursday. He repeated that Gaetz was innocent until proven guilty, that he had spoken with Gaetz and the Florida Republican said he was innocent, and that he would “let the investigation take care of itself.” (Gaetz has publicly denied wrongdoing.)The GOP leader’s continued punting on Gaetz comes as his party largely settles into a circumspect stance on the allegations—unless, or until, there are more developments. Most aides believe wider calls for his resignation, or disciplinary measures like a loss of committee assignments, will only come if Gaetz is indicted.On Wednesday, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the second-ranking House Republican, told reporters that party leadership will “of course react and take action” if “something really formal” happens with the Department of Justice probe.Matt Gaetz’s Wingman Paid Dozens of Young Women—and a 17-Year-OldMeanwhile, rank-and-file Republicans aren’t exactly circling the wagons around the embattled congressman. Most don’t like Gaetz, and the congressman himself acknowledges he has few friends on Capitol Hill. Only close MAGA allies like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have actively rallied to his defense—Judiciary Committee ranking Republican Jim Jordan (R-OH) to a lesser extent—but even fewer Republicans have tried to build pressure on him to resign. Only one Republican lawmaker, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, has called on Gaetz to leave office over the allegations, and the two very different Republicans already had an acrimonious beef. Kinzinger’s final straw with Gaetz cited The Daily Beast’s reporting on the congressman’s payments to Joel Greenberg, the Florida official said to have facilitated his access to girls and young women.Through it all, Gaetz has been defiant. At first, he claimed that the allegations he paid for underage sex were part of a sweeping extortion plot against his family. He has since moved on to framing the rapidly mounting scandal as proof the “deep state” and mainstream media are out to get him.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Andrew Yang Accused of Using Bike Ride for Daunte Wright as ‘PR Stunt’ in NYC

    New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang was heckled by a crowd of protestors after he attempted to join a Black Lives Matter demonstration on Tuesday. Today we ride to honor the life of a young black man, Daunte Wright, who was taken by a racist system that does not care about people of color. A group called “Riders for Black Lives” organized a bike ride and vigil in response to the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old unarmed Black man who was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police, reports Gothamist.

  • Turkish, Greek foreign ministers trade accusations at news conference

    The foreign ministers of Turkey and Greece clashed openly on Thursday at a joint news conference in Ankara that began with hopes of improved relations but quickly descended into acrimonious accusations from both sides. Seeking to ease months of tensions over territorial disputes in the eastern Mediterranean, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in the first visit by either side since their navies came close to fighting last year. However an initially cordial atmosphere at a media appearance following the meetings turned sour as Dendias said violations of Greek sovereignty would be met by sanctions and Cavusoglu rejected his comments as "unacceptable".

  • New conservative group would save 'Anglo-Saxon' traditions

    Hard-right House Republicans on Friday were discussing forming an America First Caucus, which one document described as championing “Anglo-Saxon political traditions” and warning that mass immigration was putting the “unique identity” of the U.S. at risk. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the paper, which was first reported by Punchbowl News, a news outlet covering Capitol Hill. The AP could not independently confirm the organization’s origins or current status, but Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said he was joining and indicated that fellow conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was behind it.

  • Democratic lawmaker reacts to ‘America First Caucus’ recruiting on ‘Anglo-Saxon political traditions’

    Some House Republicans are reportedly creating an “America First Caucus” based on “Anglo-Saxon political traditions. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., reacts to the political play, saying, “I don’t think the Republican caucus should keep them in their caucus… I don’t think the American people should accept that position.”

  • Couple Says Son Is ‘Lazy’ And Spends Time Vaping – But He Says He’s Determined To Become Famous

    “My 20-year-old stepson is entitled, lacks motivation, and hasn’t chosen a path for his life,” says Stephen. “Damion doesn’t have a job because he’s waiting for his social media career to skyrocket, whether it be with music or with his gaming, or just being famous for being famous.” Stephen and Carrie say Carrie’s son, Damion, wants to be a singer and a social media influencer, but he spends most of his time in his bedroom sleeping and vaping. “He just thinks everything’s going to work out for him,” Carrie says. “He doesn’t put much effort.” Carrie admits she does everything for Damion. Does she believe she enables him? Hear part of Carrie and Stephen’s conversation with Dr. Phil in the video above. On Friday’s episode, "'I’m Addicted to Vaping!'," hear what Damion says about his dreams and how he plans to accomplish them. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Hopelessly in need of Dr. Phil's Help?

  • Wall Street gave $43.5 million to GOP lawmakers who voted to overturn the presidential election

    Wall Street gave $4.8 million in both individual and PAC donations to Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California in the 2019-20 cycle, per an AFR report.

  • Pelosi says she doesn't support bill on Supreme Court expansion

    Hours after Democrats introduced a bill that would expand the Supreme Court from 9 to 13 justices, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that she does not support the bill and will not bring it to the floor. Driving the news: Speaking at her weekly press briefing on Thursday, Pelosi didn't rule out the possibility of expanding the Supreme Court, but she said she supports President Biden's commission to study the issue. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: Earlier this month, Biden signed an executive order to create a six-month bipartisan commission to study a number of Supreme Court reforms, including expansion.What they're saying: "I don't know if that's a good idea or a bad idea. I think it's an idea that should be considered, and I think the president's taking the right approach to have a commission to study such a thing," Pelosi said."It's a big step. It's not out of the question. It has been done before, in the history of our country a long time ago.""[T]he growth of our country, of our challenges in terms of the economy ... might necessitate such a thing. But in answer to your question, I have no plans to bring it to the floor." Of note: House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), an ally of Pelosi's, is one of the bill's co-sponsors.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Lawmakers Who Voted Against Certifying Biden’s Victory Saw Drop in Business Contributions

    The latest campaign filings indicate most companies and trade groups that said they would suspend contributions pending a review after the Capitol riot have done so, with business and industry PAC contributions falling about 80% for Republican lawmakers who voted against certifying President Biden’s victory.

  • Republicans are blowing up their own agenda to 'own the libs'

    Yes, the GOP wants to counter China. Yes, it wants to break up Big Tech. But only if the Democrats get mad about it.

  • Texas 11-Year-Old Suspended Because of Ethnic Hairstyle

    Once again, a child of color is being persecuted via a school dress code. Hope Cozart, the mother of 11-year-old Maddox Cozart, says her son has been forced to in-school suspension and is required to complete his schoolwork in a cubicle because of his braided hairstyle. Maddox, whose father is Black and mother is white, […]

  • McConnell reportedly wants GOP senators to praise Manchin and Sinema, so they won't move to scrap filibuster

    He told Senate Republicans that the Democratic duo could "save this institution" with their resistance to eliminating the filibuster, Politico reports.

  • Hawley, who voted to overturn election, claims court bill seeks to overturn elections

    “It is a deliberate attempt to fundamentally change a core institution of American government and to overturn, effectively overturn the results of past elections,” said Hawley, who voted to overturn the 2020 election.

  • ‘Castlevania’ To End With Season 4 As Netflix Eyes New Series In Same Universe

    EXCLUSIVE: The upcoming 10-episode fourth season of Netflix’s anime series Castlevania will be its last, Deadline has learned. It will premiere May 13 (see key art below). While Castlevania, based on the classic Konami video game, will be coming to an end, the world it created may live on. I hear Netflix is eyeing a […]

  • Texas House OKs dropping permit to carry handgun in public

    Texas handgun owners would no longer need a license or training to carry their weapon in public under a bill that cleared a major vote Thursday over Democrats who railed against loosening gun laws after the 2019 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart. Texas has more than 1.6 million licensed handgun owners. If approved, Texas would become by far the largest of roughly 20 states that already allow handgun owners to carry their weapons in public without a permit.

  • Conservative U.S. House Republicans to form 'America First' caucus

    Conservative House of Representatives Republicans plan to form an "America First" caucus to promote the policies of ex-President Donald Trump and said on Friday the group would soon release a policy platform. The platform promotes "a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions" and advocates for infrastructure with aesthetic value that "befits the progeny of European architecture," Punchbowl News reported on Friday. Republican lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar are involved in the caucus, Representative Louie Gohmert, who is considering joining, confirmed to reporters.

  • Daunte Wright's family speaks out as officer makes first court appearance

    "We are still going to bury our son. We are still never going to be able to see our baby boy," Wright's mother said at a news conference with attorney Benjamin Crump.

  • Donald Trump Jr. promoted Jake Paul's next fight days after the YouTuber addressed a sexual assault allegation made against him

    Donald Trump Jr. promoted controversial YouTuber Jake Paul's next big fight after Paul was accused of sexual assault.

  • Iran Nuclear Talks Show Progress as Big Powers Focus on Details

    (Bloomberg) -- World powers have made progress in their efforts to revive the stricken Iran nuclear deal and now have to focus on details and show common commitment to the U.S. returning to the accord and its full restoration, senior negotiators said.Enrique Mora, who is leading the talks in Vienna on behalf of the EU, said the latest round of meetings involving Iran, the U.S., Russia and China on Saturday, were “intensive” and that “progress has been made in a far from easy task”.Mora added that the group needed to now focus on more detailed work and it was key that all the parties are committed to seeing the U.S. rejoin the accord that former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, and that it’s fully implemented by both Washington and Tehran.Russia’s envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that the countries would continue working over the weekend and into next week as they agreed to “not waste time” and reach a successful outcome “as soon as possible”.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.