What Republican lawmakers think of Biden's first 100 days in office
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
With the somewhat arbitrary, but oft-discussed 100-day mark nearing for President Biden, several Republicans on Sunday weighed in on his Oval Office performance so far.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Fox News' Chris Wallace that he thinks Biden has been a "very destabilizing president" who has been "a disaster on foreign policy" and has "thrown a wet blanket" on the pandemic-related economic recovery. "[Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)] said his first 100 days exceeded her expectations," Graham said, referring to the progressive lawmaker. "That's all you need to know."
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also expressed his displeasure with Biden in an interview with Wallace, accusing him of sneakily reversing course on his campaign promises. "It's more like a bait and switch," he said. "The bait was he was going to govern as bipartisan, but the switch is, he's governed as a socialist." Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who is not a sitting lawmaker or government official but may be considering a 2024 presidential run, also said Biden has been governing as a "far-left president."
While his colleagues were complaining about Biden, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) saw a silver lining for Republicans — he thinks Biden's policies will lead to a "big win" for the GOP in the 2022 midterm elections.
When asked by @GStephanopoulos about former President Donald Trump holding off on endorsing all 2022 GOP incumbents, Sen. Rick Scott says "I know we're going to have a big win in '22 and Biden is helping us every single day." https://t.co/zhHlOdthd9 pic.twitter.com/834j6vQjTq
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 25, 2021
More stories from theweek.com
Joy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'
5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxers
CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveats