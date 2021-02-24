Republican leaders want to avoid a party civil war. Trump might have other ideas.

Catherine Garcia
In a two-page memo addressed to GOP donors, voters, leaders, and activists, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) declared: "The Republican Civil War is now canceled." It isn't clear if his fellow Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, are listening.

Scott is chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and in the memo, first obtained by Fox News, he writes that Democrats control the White House, Senate, and House, but Republicans have a path to victory in 2022. To win, the GOP must move on from the "impeachment show" and stop with the infighting, he said, adding that a Republican Civil War "does not need to be true, should not be true, and will not be true."

While Scott wants unity, not all Republicans are on the same page. After Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 House Republican, voted to impeach Trump last month, she was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party and asked to resign. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) voted to acquit Trump, but still said there is "no question that former President Trump bears responsibility" for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

This remark roused Trump, who had been flying under the radar during the trial. He called McConnell a "dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack," and said if Republican senators "are going to stay with him, they will not win again. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again." Three GOP senators are retiring in 2022 — Richard Burr (N.C.), Pat Toomey (Pa.), and Rob Portman (Ohio) — and Scott has said the NRSC will support the remaining incumbents from primary challenges.

Trump is letting people know he isn't done with McConnell, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted Tuesday. Last week, Trump and former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) met for golf and dinner, and people briefed on the day told Haberman "it did not go well." Trump reportedly had "retribution" on his mind, and was focused on McConnell and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who did not go along with Trump's plot to overturn Georgia's election results. Perdue had been contemplating running again in 2022, but said Tuesday he won't.

Although no longer in office, Trump still has the support of a majority of Republicans. A Suffolk University/USA Today poll of 1,000 Trump supporters conducted last week found that 46 percent would ditch the Republican Party and join a Trump party if he started one, with 27 percent saying they wouldn't and the rest undecided. A majority said they had more loyalty to Trump than the GOP, and 50 percent said the Republican Party should become "more loyal to Trump."

  • Liz Cheney says it needs to be made 'clear' the GOP isn't 'the party of white supremacy'

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) told her fellow Republicans on Tuesday that they must "ignore the temptation to look away" and make it "clear that we aren't the party of white supremacy." Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, made her plea during an event hosted by the Reagan Institute. When supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, "you certainly saw anti-Semitism," Cheney said. "You saw the symbols of Holocaust denial ... you saw a Confederate flag being carried through the rotunda. We, as Republicans in particular, have a duty and an obligation to stand against that, to stand against insurrection." She is one of the few House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last month, on a charge of incitement of insurrection. Earlier this month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said a "9/11-type commission" will be created to investigate the Capitol attack, something Cheney supports. She wants investigators to take a "clear eyed look" at the baseless claims of voter fraud spread by Trump, his allies, and conservative news outlets, which Cheney said promoted these conspiracies and contributed "to a very dangerous set of circumstances." "The president and many around him pushed this idea that the election had been stolen," Cheney said. "And that is a dangerous claim. It wasn't true. There were over 60 court cases where judges, including judges appointed by President Trump and other Republican presidents, looked at the evidence in many cases and said there is not widespread fraud." More stories from theweek.comAmy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearingFederal judge allows California to finally enforce net neutrality. Other states may follow suit.Republicans' deficit hypocrisy comes home to roost

  • Matt Gaetz is training to promote a baseless fight against voting machines

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) joined a group of conservatives last week at a training session for activists readying to combat the continued use of the voting technology that propelled Trumpworld's 2020 election-theft conspiracy theories.Why it matters: Theories about uncounted or overcounted votes have become politically tricky and legally problematic for their most prominent backers. The activist training is part of an effort to put a more respectable and pragmatic face on the trend.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: The remote event was hosted last Friday by the Leadership Institute and emceed by Matthew Braynard, who spearheaded an effort to unearth proof of 2020 voter fraud."If we focus only on why people vote, and the left focuses on how votes are laundered and processed and requested and returned and verified, then we can have the better ideas and still lose power," Gaetz warned in opening remarks. Braynard and a handful of Leadership Institute staffers trained activists about how to lobby state and county governments to oppose the use of voting machines such as those made by Dominion Voting Systems, which has been targeted with outlandish and false attacks by Donald Trump, his legal team and supporters.Braynard is already pushing for Stark County, Ohio, to end a contract with Dominion.Dominion was in the news again Monday after it filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, accusing him of harming the firm with baseless criticism of its machines.The training effort is part of a larger campaign by Braynard's group, Look Ahead America, to combat what it calls "black-box" voting technology.The proprietary nature of equipment such as Dominion's makes it more difficult to publicly inspect the ways in which that technology tabulates votes, he insists.Braynard says the proposed alternative — "open-source" equipment — "removes the dangerous suspicion that election results are not valid."Reality check: That "dangerous suspicion" about the 2020 election is entirely a product of conspiracy theories floated by Trump and his allies.Braynard himself launched a group late last year called the Voter Integrity Project, which used public voter data to attempt to root out ostensibly fraudulent or suspicious votes in key swing states.Braynard's data was cited in multiple unsuccessful lawsuits seeking to overturn 2020 election results. But some of that data fell apart under closer examination.Braynard nonetheless raised more than half a million dollars for the effort.While the Voter Integrity Project did not have formal financial reporting requirements, Braynard documented its spending in a public spreadsheet to address any concerns that money was misspent or steered to him personally.The leftover funds — about $85,000, he told Axios — have been donated to Look Ahead America, which Braynard founded in 2018. He's now restarting the organization, which had its tax-exempt status revoked after repeatedly failing to file IRS forms. Braynard says it's already raised another $75,000 and brought on a new treasurer to address the prior reporting errors.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    The US supreme court has rejected an attempt to block a subpoena from New York where the ex-president’s business affairs are under investigation Donald Trump is the first president in modern times to refuse to release his tax returns. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter Donald Trump used to promise his supporters that they would be winning so much, they would get sick and tired of winning. But the former US president is now on a seemingly endless losing streak. He lost the presidential election, lost more than 60 legal challenges to the result, lost his bid to overturn the electoral college, lost control of the Senate and lost an impeachment trial 43-57, though he was spared conviction on a technicality. On Monday, Trump lost yet again – with potentially far-reaching consequences. The supreme court rejected an attempt by his lawyers to block Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan district attorney (DA) in New York, from enforcing a subpoena to obtain eight years of his personal and corporate tax records. The ruling did not mean the public will get to see Trump’s tax returns, which have gained near mythical status due to him being the first recent president to conceal them, any time soon. But it did remove an important obstacle from Vance’s dogged investigation. The DA has said little about why he wants Trump’s records but, in a court filing last year, prosecutors said they were justified in seeking them because of public reports of “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization” – Trump’s family business empire – thought to include bank, tax and insurance fraud. Now that investigation is gathering momentum. Vance, who earlier this month hired a lawyer with extensive experience in white-collar and organised crime cases, will be able to find out whether the public reports were accurate by studying actual financial records, spreadsheets and email correspondence between the Trump Organization and accounting firm Mazars USA. If wrongdoing is established, it raises the spectre of Trump some day in the future standing in the dock in a New York courtroom and even facing a potential prison term. No wonder he fought so hard to cling to power and the immunity from prosecution that it conferred. The threat, however real or remote, casts a shadow over Trump’s chances of making a political comeback. On Sunday he is due to make his first speech since leaving office at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, reasserting his command of the Republican party and teasing a new run for president in 2024. Lindsey Graham, possibly his most loyal supporter in the US Senate, told the Washington Post: “If he ran, it would be his nomination for the having. I don’t know what he wants to do. Because he was successful for conservatism and people appreciate his fighting spirit, he’s going to dominate the party for years to come. The way I look at it, there is no way we can achieve our goals without Trump.” Bill Christeson holds up a sign that reads ‘Follow the Money’ outside the supreme court as it issued an initial ruling on the release of Donald Trump’s tax returns last July. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP The former president’s response to the supreme court ruling on Monday – describing Vance’s investigation as part of “the greatest political witch-hunt in the history of our country” – fitted his political playbook. If he did run for the White House again in 2024, he would surely cite the investigation as proof of a “deep state” conspiracy in order to fuel his grievance movement. The court’s decision also coincided with the opening of a Senate judiciary committee confirmation hearing for Merrick Garland, nominated by Joe Biden as attorney general. It suits both Biden and Garland very nicely for the Manhattan DA to do the heavy lifting when it comes to pursuing Trump, lest they be accused of politicising law enforcement. It also allows Biden to swerve past the no-win situation that he would face if Trump were convicted of a federal offence, with some urging him to issue a pardon in the name of unity and healing and others warning that such weakness would set a terrible example. Trump was twice impeached, including for inciting violence against the US government and leaving his own vice-president, Mike Pence, to the tender mercies of the mob. Robert Mueller, the special counsel, presented 10 examples of Trump’s behaviour during his Russia investigation that could be legally construed as obstruction of justice. Yet it is his long quest to hide his taxes that could prove his achilles heel and derail his future political ambitions. The New York Times reported last year that Trump had paid only $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, and no income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years. Matthew Dowd, a political strategist, told the MSNBC network: “I find it fascinating that taxes may finally be the way that DT is held accountable in all the things he’s done throughout his life. I find it fascinating because Al Capone, for all the bad things he did, was finally held accountable and ended up on the Rock [Alcatraz Island] out in California because of tax evasion.”

  • Exclusive: Pro-Trump groups put a target on Big Tech

    A new pro-Trump think tank is leading a right-wing charge against Big Tech, urging Republican leaders to legislate to rein in the major platforms.What's happening: Republicans typically are skeptical of intervening in markets. But these groups are pressuring Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to drop that reluctance when it comes to Big Tech.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The Center for American Restoration, the new organization stood up by former Trump administration official Russ Vought, is leading a coalition of groups calling for a "proliferation of legislative activity" to reform Big Tech.They argue that the corporate power amassed by tech companies is a greater threat to free speech and democratic ideals than government overreach.The organizations signing on include Jim DeMint's Conservative Partnership Institute, Mike Davis' Internet Accountability Project, and L. Brent Bozell III's Media Research Center.The big picture: The fight between the pro-Trump and traditional free-market factions of the GOP over the right approach to Big Tech is yet another way the Republican policy agenda is splintering. What they're saying: "Conservatives have long been skeptical of government intervention in the free market, and such skepticism remains critical in the fights to come for our movement," the Center for American Restoration wrote in a Wednesday letter to congressional leaders. "But we cannot be blind to the reality that stares us in the face: concentrated corporate power of this nature is as much a threat to the spirit of our Constitution as abuses of its letter by the government itself."Context: Trump and his allies have long complained that tech platforms like Facebook and Twitter censor conservatives, and their anger only deepened with Trump's banishment from the social networks after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The companies argue they're enforcing rules to protect users from hate speech and misinformation. Of note: As Axios' Ashley Gold notes, some former Trump-era Justice Department officials also are helping push anti- Big Tech messages as part of their new gigs.Alexei Woltornist, who formerly led communications for the DOJ's antitrust division, and Jonathan Bronitsky, who served as former Attorney General William Barr's chief speechwriter, have launched a PR and strategic communications firm called Athos that is partly focusing on Big Tech. One recent project includes landing an anti-Big Tech Newsweek op-ed about building a "second internet."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Fact check: QAnon post mischaracterizes Quentin Tarantino film images as cannibalism scene

    A QAnon follower inaccurately implied photos as evidence of the conspiracy theory. The post doesn't say the images are from a horror trailer set.

  • New ad campaign by Stacey Abrams' group takes aim at Georgia GOP voting restrictions plan

    Stacey Abrams' voting rights group enacted a multimillion-dollar ad campaign Tuesday, calling out Republican bills it says are designed to suppress voting in Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported.Why it matters: Republicans in battleground states like Georgia are "adding barriers to mail-in and early voting" — both of which helped President Biden win the state in November and assisted Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in taking the two Ga. seats that gave Democrats balance of power in the Senate, according to AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Per the public policy group the Brennan Center for Justice, 33 states have "introduced, prefiled, or carried over 165 restrictive bills this year." Driving the news: Georgia's Republican-controlled Senate voted along party lines Tuesday in favor of a proposed law requiring more identification for absentee voting — the first in a "raft of elections legislation," the AJC notes. Republican state Rep. Barry Fleming filed a bill last Thursday that would end Sunday voting, require ID for absentee ballots and limit drop boxes.He says the bill "creates more uniformity to guide counties to run elections and restores confidence in the election system," the Georgia Recorder reports.But NPR notes Fleming's plan would reduce the timelines for Georgia voters to request absentee ballots and for county officials to send them out. Of note: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) said last December while continuing to push back on former President Trump's baseless elections fraud claims that no-excuse absentee voting "opens the door to potential illegal voting," per AP. What they're saying: The Fair Fight Action ad focuses on voting by mail, which the group notes Georgians of both parties have used as a method for decades. "Almost half a million Georgia Republicans did it just last year. The GOP knows voting by mail works, it was their idea. It's how Republicans have been winning Florida. But now, the same Georgia politicians who passed these laws want to make voting harder. That means longer lines, higher taxes, harder for you."Excerpt from Fair Fight Action's adGo deeper: Dozens of states see new voter suppression proposalsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Poll: Congress hits its highest approval rating at 12-year high

    According to a Gallup Poll, 35% of Americans approve of the job Congress is doing, which is a 10-point increase from January.

  • Biden Let His Scientists Speak. The Results Were... Messy.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos via GettyEarlier this month, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters that teachers did not need COVID-19 vaccine shots to return to the classroom safely.It seemed, at the time, like a relatively straightforward statement, one several studies conducted by the CDC had supported. But the comment sent Biden administration officials spinning, in part because the White House was not prepared to make an official announcement on schools. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Walensky was “speaking in her personal capacity” when she made the comment; Psaki’s statement then raised questions of its own since Walensky was speaking very much in her official capacity as the director of the CDC at the press conference.The CDC eventually published its recommendations, which clearly stated schools did not need to vaccinate staff in order to safely reopen. But Biden political figures continued to dodge questions about the guidance until Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical officer, told CBS This Morning what the science told him: “To make it a sine qua non that you don’t open a school until every teacher is vaccinated I think is not workable.”It was the first time the Biden team had faced questions about its COVID-19 messaging and whether it truly was going to let science lead the way, as Biden had promised on the campaign. But it wouldn’t be the last. Over the next several weeks, a series of comments by other top officials, including Fauci, muddied the discussion not just on school reopenings but on vaccinations, when the country would reach herd immunity through vaccination, and when Americans could expect to return to their normal lives.Combined, the incidents underscore the difficulty the Biden team faces in trying to stick to the mantra of letting science lead while also trying to maintain control of the administration’s communications about the pandemic. Putting health officials out front three times a week in public press conferences could bring with it varying opinions, or mixed messaging, potentially undermining Americans’ confidence in the federal government’s ability to lead at a time when they are looking for clarity, current and former officials said.“I think that tension is sort of always there,” said Kathleen Sebelius, former Department of Health and Human Services secretary under President Obama. “Scientists learn something different every day and they update things. And somehow the notion that if they change their advice as they learn more they’ve been lying to the public is just ridiculous. What we want them to do is learn more and tell us what they know, what they don’t know, and why it is that it might change.”But Biden White House officials are slowly realizing that simply letting go of control and relying on the scientists to speak to the American people doesn’t always produce the best communication results. That’s because whatever narrative the White House may want to set—for example, that it would take a while to correct course on vaccine distribution because the Trump administration had left things in disarray and had not cooperated during the transition—may not coincide exactly with what evidence, facts, or data scientists have in front of them, officials said.‘Worse Than We Imagined’: Team Trump Left Biden a COVID Nightmare“I think in general there are answers to questions that get put to scientists that, because we live in the nuanced news environment, can be unforgiving,” one former senior Trump administration official said. “Media can clip a single sentence that may have been couched in a ton of caveats. It is great we have people that are media savvy and are scientists, but if you want to have communications and the science… [scientists] answer the questions presented to them. They don’t stick to a script. It makes communicating very hard.”The former official pointed to an incident at the beginning of the Biden administration where Fauci publicly challenged a story published by CNN that quoted an anonymous official saying the COVID-19 team needed to “start from scratch” on the vaccine distribution. "We’re certainly not starting from scratch, because there is activity going on in the distribution," Fauci told reporters during a press conference Jan. 21. “We’re coming in with fresh ideas, but also some ideas that were not bad ideas with the previous administration.”On Monday, in answering a question about if more could have been done in the last month to help save lives, Psaki answered in part by saying the administration “inherited a circumstance where there were not enough vaccines ordered.” But Walensky and other health officials have said in recent press conferences that the messy vaccine distribution rollout wasn’t a result of a lack of available doses, it was because states had held them in reserve and were not administering them at efficient rates. The distinction is important. It shows the Trump administration had done its job in contracting with pharmaceutical companies to produce and distribute millions of vaccine doses and that the states were struggling to get shots in arms.Some mixed signals are inevitable, Biden officials say, when they put scientists at the forefront of the conversation. There are bound to be changing narratives about the administration’s COVID-19 response—because the science is changing and new facts emerge almost daily.“These scientists are following data and peer-reviewed studies that officials inside the White House are not necessarily poring over,” said one current senior health official. “It makes sense, then, that when someone like Fauci gets up there and starts saying things… that those White House officials are caught off guard and might not know exactly how to respond.”As Fauci told The Daily Beast in an interview last week, “There isn’t even the slightest hint of telling you what to say and what not to say.”He continued, “They say, ‘OK, go up there and say what you think will be important. And that’s what I did the other day when I said, ‘Hey, I found these two papers that showed that it looks like we are heading in the right direction, that vaccines are going to diminish transmission, likely because they diminish the viral load via nasal pharynx.’ I thought it would be important for the audience to know that and that’s why I brought it up.”But Fauci has miscalculated before. In March of last year, he told CBS that there was “no reason to be walking around with a mask.” Fauci has since explained away his early statement against masks, saying the science about COVID-19 spreading through aerosols became clearer as time went on, but that just reinforces the dangers of speaking without complete information. Earlier this month, he said, “Virtually anybody, and anyone, in any category, could start to get vaccinated” by the end of April. That timeline looks wildly optimistic now.Off-pitch notes like these aren’t just confusing to the public. Not knowing exactly what Fauci or other health officials will say in a public press conference has its downsides. “It doesn’t give the comms team in the White House the ability to speak with authority when they get to the podium,” one official said.Perhaps no other health agency needed a boost in morale post-Trump than the CDC—which was notoriously cut out of important policy conversations, two officials there said. The Biden team is trying to bring the CDC back into the fold, those sources said, in part by taking simple steps like including Walensky in every COVID-19 press conference.“The public has seen CDC in a much more visible role,” one senior CDC official told The Daily Beast. “Our director briefs three times a week with the White House. Throughout the pandemic, CDC has been working 24/7 in response mode, investigating, responding, communicating, disseminating, what we know. I think CDC, while we’ve been very busy, perhaps behind the scenes, you know, we’re continuing to be very busy, but just more publicly right now.”Senior administration officials working on the federal government’s pandemic response say the level of general frustration among rank-and-file officials at the CDC is more pervasive than previously understood.While the agency at times tripped up in its communiqués—publishing them only to retract or change them later—senior officials at the CDC said the majority of the mixed messaging was the result of pressure by the White House, specifically former President Trump and his adviser Scott Atlas. For example, in August, the CDC put out guidance that said individuals who were not exhibiting COVID-related symptoms “do not necessarily need a test.” Days after the Aug. 24 guidelines were issued, the CDC had revised the language to note that testing was recommended “for all close contacts of persons with SARS-CoV-2 infection.” The very next week the CDC issued yet another update saying individuals who do not present with symptoms should still be tested for COVID-19 “due to the significance of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission.” The mixed messaging was the result of pressure from the White House, particularly Trump, who wanted to create the perfect conditions and guidelines to help ease school reopenings.“There were conversations going on constantly behind the scenes between Redfield, HHS political appointees, and the White House. We would have one thing drafted and ready to go and then the next thing we knew it had all been changed,” one CDC official said, referring to former CDC Director Robert Redfield.For former Trump administration health officials, two of whom spoke to The Daily Beast for this story, keeping the president on message was often the biggest task. Second to that, they said, was trying to ensure the health agencies maintained their integrity in the policy process. It wasn’t easy. At one point, senior officials at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) interfered with the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports and at times pressured scientists there to change the wording of those reports. An investigation by the House Select Subcommittee on COVID-19 supports those claims. Other former Trump officials said former White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx also edited the weekly reports and that doing so was part of the normal interagency policy review process.Current CDC officials say they have taken on the responsibility of owning—at least more publicly—the guidelines it puts out, even if they are often changing because of new science emerging. For example, the CDC recently released new guidance on masking, asking Americans to wear two masks instead of one because “a mask with layers will stop more respiratory droplets getting inside your mask or escaping from your mask if you are sick.”“I think that it’s understandable that people are frustrated. Folks have been tackling this pandemic at the individual family and community level for over a year now. And it’s been really hard. Half a million, or just about a half a million, people have lost their lives,” said the senior CDC official. “I think a challenge in the past has been changes in archives or changes in information that we weren’t able to adequately explain. This is just an information overload time for people. And so we really tried to use repetition, use channels of trusted partners and others who can be messengers in communities and different stakeholder groups.”Behind the scenes, senior officials say there are increasing tensions inside the agency, some of them left over from the former administration, about how the CDC collects data and uses its science to inform others.For example, there are ongoing concerns that the CDC is relying on an arcane reporting system where states’ COVID-19 data is often delayed or at times even inaccurate. State officials have in recent weeks told federal officials in phone calls and other meetings that the CDC is painting a gloomier picture of the state of the vaccine distribution than what the reality on the ground suggests. Governors have said they specifically disagree with the way the agency portrays state vaccination rates, with some arguing that their administration rates are much higher than the federal tracker reflects.There have also been questions, primarily from Republicans on Capitol Hill, about why the CDC did not rely more heavily on existing evidence of low transmission rates in schools in its reopening guidelines. Republicans have said the recommendations create too many barriers for reopening. On the flip side, teachers across the country have said the agency, and the federal government in general, should have done more to help educators get vaccinated as a prerequisite for opening schools.“What the guidelines were about was having layered mitigation components that we know work. We were committed that if you were open, even if you’re in that highest resolution area, you could stay open, as long as it was going OK, and you were continuing to do mitigation measures. If you weren’t yet open, we laid out the path to get you there,” the senior CDC official said. “We continue to learn that different parts of the country are experiencing this differently. We’re not expecting everyone to be happy.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

