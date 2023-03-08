Republican-led trans athlete ban bill spurs heated House hearing
Legislation to ban transgender women from women's sports was heard in the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, causing heated debate.
Federal legislation to ban transgender women and girls from competing on sports teams for women and girls will be heard for the first time Wednesday morning, the House Committee on Education and the Workforce announced Monday. The “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act,” introduced in February by Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), seeks to amend Title…
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has introduced a package of bills that would end cruel labor practices in U.S. prisons […] The post Sen. Cory Booker aims to make prisons safer, add livable wage for inmates appeared first on TheGrio.
Spending so much time at home during quarantine exposed the pluses and minuses of our properties. The main living space might shine and sparkle, but the bathrooms look old and dreary by...
At a public hearing of the California Public Utilities Commission on Monday, SoCalGas made the case for a massive increase in revenue over the next four years. Callers and community advocates expressed frustration.
The homeowner guessed the bobcat entered the home through a doggy door.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has started broadcasting footage of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot to play down the violence of the attack on the Capitol.
Crews are planning to launch the first-ever fully 3D-printed rocket Wednesday from Florida’s Space Coast.
Two dozen people face domestic terrorism charges in Atlanta after they were arrested during violent clashes between officers and protesters at a police training center construction site, authorities said on Monday. The 23 people who face charges were part of a group detained on Sunday by police who said they launched bricks, rocks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at officers after they breached the construction site, where a new Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is being built. Only two of the people listed on the Atlanta Police Department website are from Georgia.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersThe fight has been simmering for months, but what really set it off was a Super Bowl tweet.Alex Bruesewitz, a 25-year-old Trump-aligned GOP consultant, started a flame war with the DeSantis influencerverse when he tweeted an old photo appearing to show Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drinking with 18-year-old high school girls during his teaching stint at the Darlington School in Georgia as a 23-year-old.In a since-deleted tweet, right-wing p
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Missouri state law that declared several federal gun laws "invalid" is unconstitutional, a U.S. federal judge ruled on Tuesday, handing the U.S. Justice Department a victory in its bid to get the law tossed out. At issue was a measure Republican Governor Mike Parson signed into law in 2021 that declared that certain federal gun laws infringed on the rights of individuals to keep and bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment. U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes in Jefferson City, Missouri, said the state's Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) violates the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which holds that federal laws take priority over conflicting state laws.
A bill to change Illinois’ state flag was recently filed by State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield)
(Bloomberg) -- House Republicans are insisting that a US Treasury Department official answer questions under oath next week about why the agency hasn’t turned over documents regarding President Joe Biden’s family.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Global Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcke
Sen. James Ruchti said one would have to think twice about voicing opposition to a neo-Nazi group if it was parading with weapons.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Monday said he was prepared to introduce legislation to “set the stage” for U.S. military force in Mexico, saying it was time to “get tough” on the neighboring country after four Americans were kidnapped by armed men this week. Graham told Fox News host Jesse Watters that he would follow…
Last month, the privately held LNG export facility, the second-biggest in the U.S., started to exit an eight-month outage that was caused by a fire in June 2022. Freeport requested authorization from regulators late last month to progress to full commercial operations on the last of its three gas-liquefaction units, after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) gave approval for partial restart of the other two of those units.
The Supreme Court refused to review if a group of atheists could sue after a Florida city held a prayer vigil following a local shooting.
The decision comes after the U.S. Department of Justice sued to overturn the law.
The sculpture of U.S. presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln towers over the Black Hills at Mount Rushmore, near Keystone, S.D. Scott Olson/Getty Images News via Getty ImagesThere’s about US$430 billion on the line for 40 million people in the Supreme Court’s upcoming decisions on student debt forgiveness. But for President Joe Biden, the extent of the executive branch’s power is also at stake. In August 2022, Biden announced that the U.S. Departme
"I don't control every single bill that has been filed or amendment, so just as we go through this session, please understand that," DeSantis said.
The dog was chasing geese when it fell through the ice, officials say.