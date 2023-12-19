Republican legislative committee approves pay raises for UW System employees

A Republican-controlled legislative committee approved pay raises for University of Wisconsin System employees after months of holding up the wage increases.

The pay raises became part of a broader deal Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Burlington, struck with UW officials over campus diversity efforts.

The Joint Committee on Employment Relations voted 5-1 Tuesday to increase UW System employees' base salaries by 4% this year and by 2% next July. The raises apply to about 35,000 UW System employees.

Even with the pay raises moving forward, Vos said further scrutiny of programming on diversity, equity and inclusion, also called DEI, was warranted.

"We are not done yet trying to look at how pervasive DEI is throughout the entire system of state government," Vos said. "I have faith that legislative Republicans will begin a much-needed, long-term, in-depth review of every part of DEI in state government be it the Department of Corrections or the UW System, the tech colleges — every part of state government. So stay tuned. This is just the first step and hopefully a lot more to come."

Here's what to know:

How did the pay raise dispute start?

The Legislature approved the raises about six months ago, but the legislative committee, which is co-chaired by Vos, also needed to sign off.

The committee approved raises for other state workers in October. But Vos held up the UW employee raises, as well as other UW funding priorities, until the UW Board of Regents agreed to his demands on DEI last week.

Were other lawmakers on board with blocking UW pay raises?

Some other Republicans — including Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, of Oostburg, and budget committee co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein, of Spring Green — opposed the idea but still, the pay raises became leverage in the DEI deal.

"Legislative Republicans decided to utilize people's paychecks as pawn for partisan political games," Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, told other committee members. "The action we’re taking today should have been done months ago and should never have been used as a bargaining chip for this process."

What have UW leaders said?

UW System President Jay Rothman called the withholding of pay raises "unprecedented." Employees have received small raises in recent years that haven't kept up with rising inflation.

Several chancellors said pay raises would boost employee morale. Their testimony played a part in the board reversing its vote in favor of the legislative deal.

How did lawmakers vote on UW pay raises?

Hesselbein joined Vos, LeMahieu, Marklein and Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, in voting for the pay raises.

Sen. Chris Kapenga cast the lone dissenting vote and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, did not attend the meeting.

What about Gov. Tony Evers' lawsuit?

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers sued legislative leaders last month, in part because of the withheld raises.

He filed the challenge directly to the state Supreme Court, which now has a liberal majority. He argued the actions made by committees instead of the full Legislature violate separations of power under the state Constitution.

Evers on Tuesday again asked the Supreme Court to address his lawsuit. Assistant Attorney General Colin Roth argued in a Tuesday letter to the court that the committee's approval "changes nothing" about the lawsuit and the need for answers about how the committee operates.

The committee "can perpetually hold its veto threat over UW’s head in future budget cycles," Roth wrote.

