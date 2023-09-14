Republican legislative leaders out of sync on Gov. Stitt's special session tax proposals

Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall talks to the media Thursday about Gov. Kevin Stitt's call for a special legislative session.

The two Republican leaders of the Oklahoma Legislature are clearly not in sync about Gov. Kevin Stitt's call for a special session in October.

Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said Thursday at a news conference his party's members would be well-prepared to take up the issue of a cut to the state's personal income tax. He said he hoped to have an agreement and a package of legislation ready to go on the first day of the session Oct. 3.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, had just said the day before that he questioned the wisdom of eliminating the state income tax, which he said could cost Oklahoma billions of dollars.

"Are we going to close schools? Are we going to tax oil and gas and businesses more? These are all questions the governor needs to answer directly to Oklahomans instead of just sending out an ambiguous special session call," Treat said. “We cannot act until we have more specific details,” he said.

Both Republican leaders were responding to Stitt's executive order on Monday, calling the Legislature into special session. Stitt, also a Republican, called on lawmakers to at least make a start toward eliminating the state income tax. He also proposed steps designed to make the Legislature more transparent about its spending decisions and called for a “trigger” law to cancel the state income tax for all Oklahomans if courts rule tribal citizens do not have to pay them.

Speaker of the House Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat divided on effects of cutting personal income tax

While Treat called the governor’s special session plan vague, McCall said he thought the request was fairly specific and said House Republicans, like the governor, were in favor of eventual elimination of the income tax.

“When we look at other states, those that are most successful, that are gaining population that have the highest growth in the jobs industry sector are those with no personal income tax,” he said. “But we’ve got to do that in a way that we can remain competitive, and that will take some time.”

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat is shown in July during an interview with The Oklahoman about the passage of bills.

Treat had expressed reservations that the state had enough revenue to afford a tax cut and wondered if tax increases in other areas would be needed to fill the gap.

“No state has had an income tax and then eliminated it entirely,” Treat said. “States that don’t have an income tax did not have an income tax to start with. It’s really hard to come down on how you do that. The governor feels like he’s found a way to do that, and to do it overnight if we need to, I just have not seen a path.”

Concern also was expressed by House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson. She criticized the governor's proposal to eliminate the state's personal income tax and called it "political grandstanding." She said the cut would end up costing Oklahomans more in other tax increases.

But McCall said he rejected the idea of eliminating one tax and offsetting the loss by increasing taxes in another area. “We’re not interested in shifting tax burden from one to the other at this point,” he said. “We think the revenue of this state has grown at a very fast and high rate and it’s time to give the people of Oklahoma a break on those taxes.”

House Speaker Charles McCall, shown in July, said Thursday he agrees with Gov. Kevin Stitt about elimination of the state's individual income tax.

He added: "There needs to be a cut right now. We can do it. We should do it. It's long overdue.”

The last time the personal and corporate income tax rates were cut, the state saw revenue growth, McCall said.

“Tax cuts themselves don’t mean less revenue for the state. I think those [who] would say ‘well, it’s $4 billion less for the state,’ are not looking at the dynamics of when you lower taxes, people spend more and more tax revenue is collected in other areas. It’s not a static issue. It’s a dynamic issue.”

The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma weighed in with a statement Thursday saying taxes on the state's oil and gas industry were already high enough.

"When income taxes, corporate taxes, sales taxes and other miscellaneous taxes and fees are included, the state's oil and natural gas industry accounts for approximately 25% of state revenue annually, said Brook A. Simmons, president of the industry trade association.

Simmons suggested a tax on wind and solar energy production.

McCall didn't directly express an opinion about the governor's trigger law proposal, which had drawn comments from leaders of two of Oklahoma's native tribes.

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton encouraged lawmakers in a statement Wednesday to pin Stitt down on details.

“We commend Senate Pro Temp Greg Treat’s fight for transparency and efficiency in state government. Priorities and goals should be stated clearly before jumping into another special session,” Batton said.

Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill was more direct in criticizing the governor. Hill told The Oklahoman Wednesday the call for a trigger law was the latest example of Stitt’s “irrational hostility” toward tribes.

“His attempt to rework the entire tax code, simply to avoid working with tribes or following well-established and decades-old laws, is just shameful,” Hill said. “Once again, the Legislature is going to have to clean up his mess.”

Treat said he was skeptical about trigger laws because the mechanics surrounding those laws have to work. “We have had trigger scenarios that set us back, so I’m leery of triggers. You can’t just ram it through in a day or two without a whole lot of thought.”

Reporters attending McCall's news conference used the occasion to ask the speaker if he planned to launch an investigation of state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters as demanded by Democratic legislators.

McCall noted that the Oklahoma State Department of Education was an executive branch office, not a legislative office and said he thought it more appropriate for Gov. Stitt, as chief of the executive branch, to comment on Walters.

“I am unaware of anything criminal that Ryan Walters has (done) in his duties as superintendent," McCall said. "I think the level of infraction that you would have to meet for this body to consider something like that is strong.”

"Until somebody puts forth an allegation of something of a criminal nature, I don't see the House of Representatives weighing in on trying to overturn the election results of the people of the state of Oklahoma," he added.

