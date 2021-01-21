Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Joe Biden (Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Image)

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed articles of impeachment against Joe Biden the day after he was inaugurated as president.

The lawmaker, who has ties to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, took to Twitter to announce the move against the new president.

“I’ve just filed articles of impeachment on president Joe Biden, we will see how this goes," she said.

Ms Greene, who is a pro-Trump election fraud conspiracy theorist, was able to use the social media platform after being banned from it for 12 hours last weekend.

Twitter blocked her use of her account for violating the rules it put in place following the violence that unfolded at the 6 January Capitol riot.

"The account referenced has been temporarily locked out for multiple violations of our civic integrity policy," said a Twitter spokeperson.

She has also been accused of posting false conspiracy theories on Facebook about the Parkland High School shooting, according to Forbes.

Seventeen students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, died in a mass shooting on 14 February 2018.