Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene removed from US House Freedom Caucus - Politico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, has been voted out of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus group in the House of Representatives, Politico reported on Thursday.

"A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she's done," Republican Representative Andy Harris was quoted as saying by Politico.

The Maryland Republican declined to say how he voted, but called the decision to remove her "an appropriate action," according to Politico.

Greene's office was not immediately available for comment.

