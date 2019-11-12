Republican Mark Sanford drops out of presidential race

Two months after he entered the race, former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford has ended his long-shot bid for president.

Sanford, a Trump critic, failed to catch traction in the Republican primary, where President Donald Trump remains popular.

"I don't think on the Republican side there's any appetite for a serious nuanced debate with impeachment in the air," he said Tuesday in New Hampshire.

Sanford had run a campaign based on settling the national debt, and had told the Greenville News, part of the USA TODAY Network, his entry into the race was not about settling a score with the president.

"This isn't about weakening the president or electing Democrats," Sanford said when he entered the race at the beginning of September. "In political movements, people circle the wagons. That's never been my personal style of politics."

Sanford called the national debt a concern "at the core of my being." He found his conservativism at odds with Trump and became a vocal critic of Trump during his time as a congressman.

Trump backed Sanford's primary challenger in 2018, causing Sanford to lose his seat in the U.S. House.

"Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina," Trump wrote on Twitter the day South Carolinians went to the polls, making a reference to Sanford's notorious extramarital affair while governor.

Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina. I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

Sanford had faced calls for his own impeachment as governor in 2009 after he disappeared for a week to engage in an affair in Argentina while telling his staff he was hiking the Appalachian Trail.

The two other major Republican candidates running against Trump, former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld and former Rep. Joe Walsh, have struggled to break through with Republican voters. Several state Republican parties have also canceled their primaries, making it even harder for a Republican to compete with Trump.

Contributing: Christal Hayes, Kirk Brown

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Election 2020: Mark Sanford ends Republican challenge to Donald Trump