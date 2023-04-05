Republican mayoral candidate John Couch charged with theft

Republican candidate for Indianapolis mayor John Couch was charged in March with criminal misdemeanor theft by the Hendricks County Prosecutors Office.

On Jan. 29, a Plainfield police officer was dispatched to a theft in progress at Bassett Services, a heating and cooling company in Plainfield. According to the probable cause affidavit, the property owner, Gregory Bassett, had called the police because he saw a man loading items from his property in a red truck.

A Plainfield police officer said he saw John Couch attempting to load a water heater into his truck that already had other metal items in it, according to the affidavit, and handcuffed him.

Republican mayoral candidate John Couch answers questions during a mayoral Republican town hall on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at The Indianapolis Star in Indianapolis.

Couch had told the officer he had driven by and saw the items, including an air conditioner, furnaces and water heater, sitting out, according to the affidavit.

Bassett told the officer Couch was not supposed to be on the property and had not been given permission to take the metal, according to the affidavit. The side of the building had signs stating "no trespassing," "all materials in and around dumpster is property of Bassett Services" and "violators will be prosecuted."

More: 6 Takeaways from town hall for Indianapolis mayoral candidates, Republican edition

More: 6 takeaways from town hall for Indianapolis mayor candidates, Democratic edition

Couch did not immediately respond to an IndyStar request for comment.

The prosecutor filed a Class A misdemeanor theft charge against Couch on March 21. A bench trial is scheduled for May 24.

Couch has been campaigning for mayor on the issue of public safety and crime.

The other Republican primary candidates are businessman and former City-County Councilor Jefferson Shreve, political commentator and lawyer Abdul-Hakim Shabazz and pastor James Jackson.

Contact IndyStar reporter Ko Lyn Cheang at kcheang@indystar.com or 317-903-7071. Follow her on Twitter: @kolyn_cheang.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis mayor race: Republican John Couch charged with theft