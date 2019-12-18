Republican mega-donor urged ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin to pardon convicted killer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A prominent Kentucky banker who is one of the state’s largest Republican donors urged former Gov. Matt Bevin to pardon convicted killer Patrick Baker months before the outgoing governor issued a controversial last-minute order freeing the man.

Terry Forcht, founder of Corbin-based Forcht Bank, has given more than $1 million to Republican candidates, committees and super PACs over the past decade, state and federal campaign records show.

Forcht hosted a re-election fundraiser for Bevin on March 23 at his home near London, Kentucky, where he raised $33,150. Forcht also gave $100,000 to the Matt Bevin-Jenean Hampton Inaugural Committee in 2015.

Public records reviewed Tuesday by The Courier Journal show the GOP mega-donor lobbied Bevin, a Republican, on behalf of Baker twice: In an August 2018 letter and again in a June 4 note.

"I would like to renew my recommendation for him to receive a Gubernatorial Pardon," Forcht wrote on June 4. “I continue to follow his story and feel he would be a good candidate. I know his family and still feel he has turned his life around."

Patrick Baker, who was recently pardoned by former Gov. Matt Bevin, told a reporter that he plans to enjoy the holiday before deciding his next move during a press conference in Lexington, Ky. on Dec. 17, 2019. Baker's pardon has been criticized because his family donated to Bevin's reelection campaign. More

Shortly after Forcht prodded the governor to act, former state Rep. Denny Butler, an investigator looking into Baker's case on Bevin's behalf, advised the governor that while he believed in Baker's innocence, it would be inappropriate to issue a pardon at that time.

Despite that finding from Butler in June, Bevin issued Baker's pardon during his last week in office, writing, “Patrick Baker is a man who has made a series of unwise decisions in his adult life.

“The evidence supporting his conviction is sketchy at best. I am not convinced that justice has been served on the death of Donald Mills, nor am I convinced that the evidence has proven the involvement of Patrick Baker as murderer; and I am commuting Mr. Baker's sentence to time served and providing him with a pardon only for charges associated with this conviction.”

The Courier Journal reviewed dozens of pages of state documents, correspondence and other public records to better understand Bevin’s decision to pardon Baker. In December 2017, Baker was sentenced to 19 years in prison, convicted of reckless homicide, robbery and impersonating a peace officer when he and two accomplices invaded Donald Mills' Knox County home.

Prosecutors argued to jurors Baker was the one who shot and killed Mills.

The Courier Journal was the first to report last week Baker's brother and sister-in-law hosted a political fundraiser for Bevin at their Corbin home on July 26, 2018, where they raised $21,500 to retire debt from the governor's 2015 campaign.

Members of Baker's family and other Knox County residents with the same last name donated $9,500 to Bevin that day, with his sister-in-law and father donating $2,000 to Bevin's re-election campaign in 2019.

Kentucky Registry of Election Finance records show two employees of Forcht Bank also donated to Bevin’s 2015 campaign on the day of the fundraiser at the Baker home.

Numerous state legislators – including Republican state Senate President Stivers, who represents Knox County – have called for federal and state investigations of the most controversial of Bevin's hundreds of pardons in his final days.

They are particularly concerned about the timing of campaign contributions and political access to Bevin related to the Baker pardon.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also lashed out at Bevin’s flurry of pardons and commutations for those convicted of violent crimes, calling them "completely inappropriate."

“I expect (Bevin) has the power to do it, but looking at the examples of people who were incarcerated as the result of heinous crimes, no, I don’t approve of them,” McConnell said last week.