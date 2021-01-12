Republican members of Congress refuse masks during riot lockdown

While members of Congress were in lockdown during last week’s siege on the Capitol, Republican members were captured on video refusing to wear masks. Since the attack, at least three House members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Video Transcript

[CHATTER]

- We can hear you. You know, I'm not trying to get political here. In fact, I'm just following the law, but I appreciate you. She is a nice lady.

- Who said that?

- [INAUDIBLE]

- Of course you do.

- [INAUDIBLE]

- Well, don't do yourself any favors.

- I'm going to.

WOMAN: [INAUDIBLE]

- I'm going to.

Latest Stories

  • Trump's collapse opens the door to a more ambitious Biden agenda — if he wants it

    How should Biden react? Does he double down on his promise of bipartisanship? Or does he do everything in his power to actually enact the progressive agenda he ran on?

  • Why Democrats won in Georgia

    A massive voter drive and GOP-infighting helped Democrats win two of the most important Senate races in modern American history.

  • Lisa Montgomery: Judge halts execution of only woman on US death row

    The judge orders a mental competency hearing to be held - just hours before the scheduled execution.

  • What is the 14th Amendment? Congress mulls legislation to remove those who 'engaged in insurrection'

    Democrats are moving ahead with an effort to expel Republican lawmakers for inciting last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Son of N.Y. Supreme Court Judge Arrested in Connection with U.S. Capitol Riots

    Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a New York Supreme Court judge, was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with last week's rioting at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report.CNN's Shimon Prokupecz is reporting that Mostofsky, the son of Brooklyn Supreme Court judge Shlomo Mostofsky, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning. > The son of a New York Supreme Court judge was arrested Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in the Capitol insurrection, according to a law enforcement source. Aaron Mostofsky was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, according to the source. @brynnCNN> > -- Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) January 12, 2021The younger Mostofsky, before being identified as the judge’s son, told the New York Post on Wednesday that he had stormed the Capitol because “the election was stolen.”Aaron Mostofsky was seen wearing a fur costume inside the Capitol and wielding a police riot shield that he said he “found,” according to the New York Post. “We were cheated. I don’t think 75 million people voted for Trump — I think it was close to 85 million,” he told the outlet. “I think certain states that have been red for a long time turned blue and were stolen, like New York.”A spokesman for Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, a well-known figure in the Orthodox Jewish community, told the outlet on Friday that the judge "has no knowledge of these unfortunate events.”Law enforcement has made a number of arrests in connection with the unrest at the Capitol, with many of the rioters having traveled from across the country to protest the electoral vote count that ultimately affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's victory.Rioters included state lawmakers and others with wealth and power, including Jenna Ryan, a real estate broker and radio host from Texas who flew via private jet to Washington, D.C. to "storm the Capitol."

  • Probe highlights Vatican legal system's limited protections

    A criminal investigation into a Vatican real estate investment is exposing weaknesses in the city state’s judicial system and a lack of some basic protections for those accused — highlighting the incompatibility of the Holy See’s procedures with European norms. The Vatican has never been a democracy, but the incongruity of a government that is a moral authority on the global stage and yet an absolute monarchy is becoming increasingly evident. The pope is supreme judge, legislator and executive, who holds the ultimate power to hire and fire officials, judges and prosecutors and make and waive laws and regulations.

  • Millions will get their stimulus check through prepaid debit card. Here’s what to know

    Don’t throw out your stimulus check by mistake.

  • ‘Lauren Boebert is a fool’: Lawmakers point fingers at ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ after she tweeted Pelosi’s location during Capitol riots

    The ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ is facing calls for her to resign

  • How Schumer may try to pressure McConnell into reconvening the Senate for impeachment trial

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has suggested it's pretty much impossible for the Senate to reconvene from recess in time to hold an impeachment trial for President Trump before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) may present him with a viable option, The Washington Post reports.A senior Democratic aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Post that Schumer is exploring an obscure rule from 2004 that gives the Senate's minority and majority leaders the authority to call back the upper chamber in times of emergency. The catch is that Schumer and McConnell would have to agree to do so together, and the pair is not often in cahoots. But, the Post notes, the rule would theoretically put more pressure on McConnell, who has so far made the case that the upper chamber has to remain on break, barring unanimous consent.> To be clear, both Schumer and McConnell would have to agree to reconvene in an emergency. But this at least punctures McConnell's argument that there is no way to bring the Senate back before Jan. 19 absent unanimous consent, puts focus back more on McConnell.> > — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 11, 2021There's no telling if McConnell would relent in this situation, but he reportedly hasn't spoken to President Trump since the middle of December, and by most accounts has had enough with the commander-in-chief, so it's possible he wouldn't want to be seen as protecting him from impeachment.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Chinese PhD Student Among Those Killed in Chicago Mass Shooting

    The University of Chicago expressed sadness over the death of Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old Ph.D. student from China who was killed by a gunman during a shooting spree on Saturday afternoon. “Random” victim: Fan, who was shot as he was sitting inside his car in an East Hyde Park parking garage, is among at least three victims who were gunned down that day by the shooter, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, reports WGNTV. Fan was studying at the University of Chicago via a joint program of the Booth School of Business and the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics.

  • IRS gets more relief payments out after delays

    The IRS said that after initial problems, it is getting more of the second round of relief payments to taxpayers. While there is no exact measure of how often this happened, the National Consumer Law Center estimates that up to 20 million Americans may have been impacted by the administrative issue. A number of tax preparation companies said that they were able to resolve the issues.

  • Veterans Groups Plan to Expel Any Members Who Took Part in Capitol Riot

    The DAV, AMVETS and VFW have rules for those whose actions bring disgrace on the organization.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan refuses to acknowledge Biden legitimately won the election

    During a House Rules Committee hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, refused to answer a question from committee chair James McGovern, D-Mass., about whether President-elect Joe Biden won the election fairly. No evidence of widespread election fraud has been found.

  • Sarah Sanders: Former Trump spokesperson gets lectured on First Amendment by her old high school teacher

    'You didn't take the advanced class. If you had, maybe you would better understand the First Amendment’

  • Canadian couple fined for breaking curfew after woman found 'walking' her husband on a dog leash

    A couple in Canada have been fined £900 each after they were stopped by police with the woman ‘walking’ her husband on a dog lead. The unnamed wife tried to argue with police that she was not breaking coronavirus rules, as it is permitted to break curfew in order to walk your dog. “One of them had the other on a leash, and she said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier under its curfew law,” said Isabelle Sehrdon, a spokesperson for the local police department. The couple are from Sherbrooke, Quebec. The woman is 24 years old and her partner is 40, according to the Toronto Sun. The province of Quebec introduced an overnight curfew last Saturday that runs from 8pm until 5am. During that time, locals are only allowed out of their homes for limited reasons, such as going to hospital or walking their dog within 1km of their home. The couple were stopped by police at about 9pm on Saturday evening, just one hour after the curfew was first introduced. Police say the couple attempted to use the ‘dog walking’ excuse to justify their outing and added that the couple was “not cooperative”. The pair were fined CA$1,546 (£893) each for the violation. When confronted by officers, the couple said it would be a “pleasure” to receive the fines and “it would not stop them from breaking the rules in the future and they would see how many tickets they could get,” Ms Gendron said. Canada has seen a steep rise in the number of Covid cases in the past two months. The country has suffered 17,086 deaths to date.

  • Officer with knee to George Floyd's neck to be tried alone

    A former Minneapolis police officer who held his knee to George Floyd's neck for minutes will be tried separately from the three other former officers accused in his death, according to an order filed Tuesday that cites limited courtroom space due to COVID-19 restrictions. Derek Chauvin will stand trial alone in March while the other three former officers will be tried together in the summer. In his order, Judge Peter Cahill cited the limitations of physical space during the coronavirus pandemic, saying it is “impossible to comply with COVID-19 physical restrictions” given how many lawyers and support personnel the four defendants say would be present.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Israel is reportedly planning to provide COVID-19 vaccines for Holocaust survivors around the world

    Israel is planning to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Holocaust survivors, both within the country and across the diaspora, Israel Hayom reports, per The Jerusalem Post.The operation is reportedly in the early stages — Israel's Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich has instructed the Shalom Corps to strategize, and the group has reportedly approached large medical shipping companies about logistics. Meanwhile, the diaspora affairs ministry is reportedly working with Israel's health ministry to coordinate with Pfizer and Moderna, the companies producing coronavirus vaccines authorized in Israel. The intention is reportedly to provide survivors around the world with additional vaccines, rather than take from Israel's quota."In a time of acute global crisis in the face of the coronavirus, we have the privilege to repay, if only slightly, Holocaust survivors who survived the inferno of Nazi oppression," Yankelevich told Israel Hayom.Israel has received international praise for its vaccination program, which includes inoculating roughly 150,000 people, or a world-leading 1.5 percent of the population, per day, putting the country on pace to complete the mission within a matter of months. At the same time, Jerusalem has faced criticism for not distributing vaccines to Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza, instead contending the Palestinian Authority holds that responsibility. Read more about the plan to vaccinate Holocaust survivors around the world at The Jerusalem Post.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Trump warned of bank-draining OJ Simpson-style civil suits if he self-pardons

    Presidential pardons cover federal crimes, but have no impact on state or civil legal action