Republican message on Biden border 'crisis' draws fire from Democrats

  • House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks to press during a tour for a delegation of Republican lawmakers of the US-Mexico border, in El Paso
  • Republican lawmakers make trip to the U.S. southern border with Mexico in El Paso
  • Republican lawmakers make trip to the U.S. southern border with Mexico in El Paso
1 / 3

Republican message on Biden border 'crisis' draws fire from Democrats

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks to press during a tour for a delegation of Republican lawmakers of the US-Mexico border, in El Paso
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. Congress stepped up attacks on President Joe Biden on Monday over a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, but were criticized in turn by Democrats for their own immigration record and opposing the coronavirus relief program.

Kevin McCarthy, the House of Representatives minority leader, visited border facilities in El Paso, Texas, with a dozen fellow Republicans to blame Biden for the suffering of migrants arriving at the border and to warn about potential health and security risks to the United States.

Biden's efforts to reverse some of former President Donald Trump's restrictive border policies have been accompanied by an upswing in border arrivals. As of Friday, the Department of Health and Human Services' refugee office had about 8,800 unaccompanied children in custody.

Republicans in both the House and Senate say the Biden administration sparked the surge by promising to unwind Trump policies. They turned to the border security issue, which strongly appeals to their base supporters, as Democrats talked up Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief measure, which passed Congress without a single Republican vote.

"I came down here because I heard of the crisis. It's more than a crisis. This is a human heartbreak," McCarthy said from a podium set up on the sandy Texan terrain days before the House is due to take up immigration reform legislation.

"It didn't have to happen. This crisis is created by the presidential policies of this new administration."

Even before he began speaking, McCarthy had been pre-empted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who targeted the California Republican as part of a new Democratic messaging campaign aimed at promoting the benefits of the COVID-19 legislation.

"McCarthy is desperately trying to distract Americans from the fact that every single House Republican voted to block a relief bill that delivers vaccines in arms, money in pockets, children back in school safely and people back in jobs," Pelosi's office said in a statement highlighting media reports about $1,400 stimulus checks and canceled job furloughs in his district.

Democratic Representative Veronica Escobar, whose district includes El Paso, said McCarthy and his colleagues used the border as a political prop to deliver a dated, xenophobic message about immigrants.

"We saw my Republican colleagues stoke fear and anger toward immigrants, fueling that xenophobia. You know, the whole immigrants-bringing-diseases-into-our-country kind of thing,” she told an online news conference.

"They said that we should do nothing," Escobar added. "That was their approach, we know, toward COVID … and they're now advocating the same approach toward immigration."

The White House also pushed back on Republican charges that Biden was not taking the border issue seriously and laid the blame for the current surge at the feet of Trump.

"We recognize this is a big problem. The last administration left us a dismantled and unworkable system. And like any other problem, we are going to do everything we can to solve it," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • McCarthy calls migrant surge 'Biden border crisis'

    "This crisis is created by the presidential policies of this new administration," said McCarthy after touring immigration facilities in El Paso, Texas."There's no other way to claim it than a Biden border crisis," he added.

  • Biden administration enlists FEMA to help with surge of children at U.S.-Mexico border

    The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Saturday ordered an emergency agency that usually responds to floods, storms and other major disasters to help care for a growing number of migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in news release that he would deploy the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) “to help receive, shelter and transport the children" over the next 90 days. The move signals the scope of a growing humanitarian and political crisis for the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat who took office on Jan. 20.

  • Black American brings new face to Irish dancing

    An unlikely fusion of Irish dance and hip-hop music is flying high on the internet as a young dreadlocked African-American dancer blends her passions in viral videos of herself in quarantine. With fast-paced steps, hops and kicks on TikTok, college student Morgan Bullock, 21, has captured more than 1 million views and the hearts of fans worldwide. "It was really unexpected and it happened really fast," Bullock said in an interview on Sunday in an old power plant in Richmond, Virginia, where the sounds of her footwork echoed off the walls.

  • Bill Cassidy Says Biden Policies ‘Entirely’ to Blame for Migrant Influx at Southern Border

    Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) said on Sunday that President Biden’s policies are “entirely” to blame for the influx of migrants crossing the U.S.–Mexico border over the past several weeks. “Empirically, it’s entirely,” Cassidy said when asked by Fox News Sunday‘s Chris Wallace how much responsibility Biden bears for the crisis. “You can’t help but notice that the administration changes and there is a surge,” Cassidy added. The senator pointed out that Biden’s coordinator for the southern border, Roberta Jacobson, botched a Spanish message for potential migrants during a press conference on Thursday. While urging migrants in English not to attempt the journey, Jacobson mistakenly said in Spanish, “la frontera no está cerrada,” which means “the border is not closed.” Jacobson corrected herself later in the same press conference. “I can tell you, the Spanish version is being heard, not the English,” Cassidy said. There were 9,487 unaccompanied minors detained by U.S. Border Patrol in the month of February, a 171 percent increase from the same month in 2020. The Biden administration has instructed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help process the influx of unaccompanied children, with facilities managed by the Border Patrol and Department of Health and Human Services stretched to near-capacity levels. The Biden administration has advocated an immigration overhaul that would a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants currently residing in the U.S., and has already reversed some Trump-era restrictions. Biden is eliminating the “Remain in Mexico” policy that ordered asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases were processed in the U.S., and the administration has reinstituted “catch-and-release” policies, in which border agents release migrants into U.S. border towns to await processing.

  • Gimenez, Salazar visit U.S.-Mexico border, criticize Biden’s immigration policy

    Miami’s two first-year members of Congress visited the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso on Monday as part of a Republican effort to criticize President Joe Biden’s immigration policy amid a rush of migrants that has overwhelmed existing federal resources.

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: 9th juror selected; judge to consider delay after $27M civil settlement with George Floyd's family

    The second week of the trial of Derek Chauvin began Monday with arguments over the the stunning news of a $27M settlement in George Floyd's death.

  • Climate change: Jet fuel from waste 'dramatically lowers' emissions

    A jet fuel made from food waste has the potential to reduce emissions from flying, scientists say.

  • Biden administration reverses Trump position on drug sentencing case

    The Biden administration told the Supreme Court on Monday that low-level crack cocaine offenders should be considered eligible for reduced prison sentences under the First Step Act, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The Trump administration's 2018 First Step Act introduced a number of reduced prison sentences and reforms, but did not include minor cocaine possession as a "covered offense." Now the Biden administration is signaling support for a reversal of this stance.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The Supreme Court is currently reviewing Terry v. United States to determine whether such offenses can be included in the First Step Act, enabling retroactive sentencing reforms to take place, per The Hill.Biden's Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote a letter to the court noting that the Justice department believes that the defendant in the case, Tarahrick Terry, should be eligible for a reduced sentence, per Reuters. In 2008 Terry pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 3.9 grams of crack cocaine and sentenced to 15-and-a-half years in prison, according to Reuters. What they're saying: “There is no dispute that Black, Brown, and less well-off persons who were convicted of offenses involving crack cocaine received disproportionate and severe sentences as compared to violators convicted of powder cocaine offenses, said D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine, who filed an amicus brief for the case in conjunction with 19 other Attorney Generals.What's next: According to Reuters, the Supreme Court will begin hearing oral arguments pertaining to the case on April 20.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mitt Romney calls for economic and diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) called in a New York Times op-ed on Monday for U.S. corporations and spectators to stay home for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and for President Biden to invite Chinese dissidents, religious leaders and ethnic minorities to represent the U.S. instead of sending a diplomatic delegation.Why it matters: The U.S. declared China's campaign against over 1 million Muslim minorities in Xinjiang as "genocide" and "crimes against humanity" in January, intensifying calls from activists and political figures like former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to boycott the winter games.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Democratic governments worry that allowing Beijing to host the Olympics without protest would further entrench China's authoritarianism domestically and abroad, Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian and Kendall Baker report.What he's saying: "Prohibiting our athletes from competing in China is the easy, but wrong, answer. Our athletes have trained their entire lives for this competition and have primed their abilities to peak in 2022." "The right answer is an economic and diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics. American spectators — other than families of our athletes and coaches — should stay at home, preventing us from contributing to the enormous revenues the Chinese Communist Party will raise from hotels, meals and tickets.""American corporations that routinely send large groups of their customers and associates to the Games should send them to U.S. venues instead.""Let us demonstrate our repudiation of China’s abuses in a way that will hurt the Chinese Communist Party rather than our American athletes: reduce China’s revenues, shut down their propaganda, and expose their abuses."China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said last week that any effort to boycott “is doomed to failure," per AP.“China firmly rejects the politicization of sports and opposes using human rights issues to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs," he said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Vindman twin set for promotion after bad evaluations from Trump appointees

    Army personnel officials determined the negative reviews weren't objective.

  • Republicans try to derail Biden’s Covid aid publicity blitz by turning focus to border

    President faces a messaging war with Republicans as he tries to promote the $1.9tn aid package Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and their spouses are starting a cross-country tour to extol the benefits of the Covid-19 aid package. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter Joe Biden has launched a publicity blitz for his coronavirus rescue plan but faces disruption from a messaging war with Republicans over an escalating humanitarian emergency at the US-Mexico border. In brief remarks at the White House on Monday ahead of a national tour, the US president touted the $1.9tn relief package passed by Democrats in Congress last week, Biden’s first major legislative victory. “In the next 10 days, we will reach two giant goals: 100m shots in people’s arms and 100m cheques in people’s pockets,” he said. The law will cut child poverty in half, Biden said, and is “focused on rebuilding the backbone of this country – working families, the middle class, people who built this country”. But it is one thing to pass the bill, another to implement it, the president warned. “The devil is in the details. It requires fastidious oversight … We’re going to have to stay on top of every dollar spent.” Biden added: “We can do this, we will do this. Help is on the way.” The president, who has still not held a formal press conference after nearly two months in office, did take one question from a reporter about whether his predecessor Donald Trump should encourage sceptical Republicans to take the coronavirus vaccine. Biden replied: “I discussed it with my team, and they say the thing that has more impact than anything Trump would say to the ‘Maga’ folks is what the local doctor, the local preacher, the local people in the community would say. I urge all local docs and ministers and priests to talk about why it’s important to get that vaccine.” Maga refers to Trump’s campaign slogan Make America Great Again. The year-long coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly 30 million Americans, killed 534,890 and put millions out of work. But about 107m vaccine shots have been administered, leading Biden to predict a return to a semblance of normality by independence day on 4 July. His stimulus package includes direct $1,400 payments to millions of Americans – the first of which hit bank accounts over the weekend – as well as an extension of unemployment benefits, funding for state, local and tribal governments and money to accelerate vaccinations and reopen schools. It was announced that Biden has appointed Gene Sperling, a longtime Democratic economic policy expert, to oversee the implementation of the package. Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, and their spouses are starting an ambitious cross-country “Help is Here” tour to extol its benefits with daily themes such as small businesses, schools, warding off evictions and direct cheques. Kamala Harris watches a health worker giving a Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters on Monday: “We want to take some time, more than a moment, to engage directly with the American people and make they sure they understand the benefits of the package. What the president recognises from his own experience is that, when it’s a package of this size, people don’t always know how they benefit or what it means for them.” The PR offensive began on Monday with Harris heading to a Covid-19 vaccination site and a culinary academy in Las Vegas and the first lady, Jill Biden, touring a New Jersey elementary school. Biden himself is due to visit a small business in Delaware county, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. He and Harris will appear together on Friday in Georgia, a swing state where Democrats’ victory in two Senate runoffs in January were fundamental to the passage of the bill. The White House has said it does not believe Barack Obama’s administration did enough to champion its $800bn economic rescue programme in 2009. Democrats went on to suffer a heavy defeat by Republicans in the House in the following year’s midterm elections. This time the new law is broadly popular among the public, posing a headache for Republicans who were united in voting against it and described it as an overpriced bundle of liberal pet projects unrelated to the pandemic. Lanhee Chen, a research fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University in Palo Alto, said: “The policy argument is a fair one and in fact is the right one to be making but it’s hard in the context of what we see, which is, do you want your $1,400 cheque or do you not? That’s a much easier argument for the Democrats to make in the short run. So I think Republicans have a tall order ahead of them.” Republicans are instead seeking to change the political narrative by switching attention to the southern US border, where there has been a surge of people trying to cross and a record number of children are now in US custody. CBS News reported that by Sunday morning, US border patrol was holding more than 4,200 unaccompanied children in short-term holding facilities, including “jail-like stations unfit to house minors”. Nearly 3,000 of them had been held longer than the legal limit of 72 hours. Sensing Biden’s first major vulnerability since taking office, Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, led a group of Republicans to the border in El Paso, Texas, on Monday. They argued that Biden has created a crisis by halting construction of Trump’s border wall, placing a moratorium on deportations and promising a pathway to citizenship to 11 million undocumented immigrants. “The cartels were listening,” said Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana. “It’s beyond a crisis at the border. It’s a threat to the republic.” Kevin McCarthy addresses the press during the congressional border delegation visit to El Paso, Texas. Photograph: Justin Hamel/AFP/Getty Images McCarthy said: “It’s more than a crisis. This is a human heartbreak. This crisis is created by the presidential policies of this new administration. There’s no other way to claim it than a ‘Biden border crisis’.” Apparently caught by surprise, the government is scrambling to respond. Alejandro Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary, directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) to support efforts to shelter unaccompanied minors. The Associated Press reported on plans to use a downtown Dallas convention center to hold up to 3,000 immigrant teenagers. At the White House press briefing, Psaki said the Biden administration recognises the scale of the challenge and is working to move children to homes or shelters as quickly as possible. “We have been looking at additional facilities to open to move children, unaccompanied children,” she said. A reporter pressed Psaki on whether Fema’s presence means the administration considers the situation a “disaster”. She replied: “I know we always get into the fun of labels around here, but I would say our focus is on solutions and this is one of the steps that the president felt would help – not become a final solution – but help expedite processing, help ensure that people who are coming across the border have access to health and medical care.” The press secretary was also challenged on reports that children are going hungry, sleeping on cold floors and not being allowed outside. The conditions are “not acceptable”, she acknowledged. “This is heartbreaking. It’s a very emotional issue for a lot of people and it’s very difficult and challenging … We want to expedite getting these kids out of these CBP facilities as quickly as possible.” In a swipe at Donald Trump’s administration, Psaki added: “We are trying to work through what was a dismantled and unprepared system because of the previous administration.”

  • Democrat Charles Booker strongly hints he'll challenge Rand Paul for Kentucky Senate seat

    Charles Booker made a run at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) seat in 2020, but ultimately lost a tight Democratic primary race to Amy McGrath, whom McConnell defeated handily in the general election. Now, the 36-year-old seems ready to launch another campaign. It'll be Sen. Rand Paul's (R-Ky.) turn to defend his seat in the upper chamber in 2022, and Booker, who announced Monday that he's "strongly considering" a run, seems likely to be his most high-profile challenger and the Democratic primary favorite. Paul's seat appears to be fairly safe — he won by double digits in his previous two campaigns — but Booker's comments raised some eyebrows, especially since, if he does indeed run, he should have more weight behind him next year than he did in 2020, when he was an upstart candidate and McGrath had the backing of the national Democratic Party. Will be interesting to see how Booker 2022 compares to 2020 since he’ll be running as primary frontrunner instead of insurgent https://t.co/BI9uuTGmaP — James Arkin (@JamesArkin) March 15, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tThe invisible president? Elon Musk names himself 'Technoking of Tesla'

  • 'I don’t need the vaccine': GOP worries threaten virus fight

    In this rural swath of Virginia's Shenandoah valley, former President Donald Trump remains deeply admired, with lawn signs and campaign flags still dotting the landscape. Laura Biggs, a 56-year-old who has already recovered from the virus, is wary of taking the vaccine. Reassurances from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have done little to ease her alarm that the vaccine could lead to death.

  • As Biden faces ongoing surge of migrant children, Republicans criticize White House for border crisis

    Rep. Kevin McCarthy, along with the 12 other Republican members of the House, said President Joe Biden was to blame for the surge of migrant children.

  • CAIR, CAIR-Georgia Renew Call for Expulsion of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress Over Islamophobic, Racist Comment Targeting Muslim Woman

    CAIR, CAIR-Georgia Renew Call for Expulsion of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress Over Islamophobic, Racist Comment Targeting Muslim WomanPR NewswireATLANTA, March 15, 2021ATLANTA, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations and its Georgia chapter (CAIR-Georgia) today renewed a call for far-right extremist Republican Rep.

  • Child tax credit expansion is Michael Bennet's big stimulus win

    Much of the credit for the expansion of the federal child tax credit, one of the most significant items in the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, belongs to Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet (D).Why it matters: The policy, which Bennet has championed since 2017, is considered revolutionary for how it creates a guaranteed income for families, a so-called Social Security for kids that is common in other wealthy countries.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Parents will receive monthly checks of $300 for children 5 and younger and $250 for those older.It is projected to cut child poverty by 45%, according to one study.The backdrop: Bennet credits his tenure as Denver public schools superintendent for driving home the need. "We spend lots of money and effort trying to remediate the problems created by childhood poverty instead of seeking to eliminate it," he said.He took the policy to the national stage by making it the top agenda item in his long-shot presidential bid in 2020."It makes a lot of lonely time in a lot of empty rooms in Iowa and New Hampshire seem kind of worth it," he added with laughter.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf increases attendance limits for Pa. sporting events

    As COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue across the state and country, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf has good news for sports fans looking to get back to games. By Adam Hermann

  • Washington fires coach Jody Wynn after 4 losing seasons

    Washington fired women’s basketball coach Jody Wynn on Monday after four seasons during which the Huskies were among the worst teams in the Pac-12 Conference. Wynn was 38-75 overall and a miserable 11-58 in Pac-12 play. The Huskies never finished higher than ninth in the conference standings during any of her four seasons.

  • British woman missing after disappearing off American boyfriend’s yacht in US Virgin Islands

    Police say phone, passport and belongings all left behind

  • FEMA to help manage unaccompanied minors at US-Mexico border

    The Biden administration is turning to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help managing and caring for record numbers of unaccompanied immigrant children who are streaming into the United States by illegally crossing the border with Mexico. FEMA will support a governmentwide effort over the next three months to safely receive, shelter and transfer minor children who arrive alone at the U.S. southwest border, without a parent or other adult, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Saturday. Government figures show a growing crisis at the border as hundreds of children illegally enter the U.S. from Mexico daily and are taken into custody.