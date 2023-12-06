Republican Mike Redondo wins special election for Miami-Dade seat in Florida House

Voters in southwest Miami-Dade elected Republican Mike Redondo on Tuesday to represent the 118th district in the Florida House.

Redondo, a personal injury attorney, ran against Johnny Farias, a Democrat, and Francisco De La Paz, an independent, in the special election to fill the vacancy left by Republican Juan Fernandez-Barquin when he was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to be the clerk of the courts and comptroller for the county in June.

Unofficial results posted by the Miami-Dade Supervisor of election showed Redondo winning with just under 52% of the vote.

This will be Redondo’s first time holding public office. He will head to Tallahassee for the 2024 legislative session beginning in January, and his term will end in November 2024, when he’ll have the chance to run for reelection.

Redondo, 38, graduated from Florida State University’s law school and is the founder and managing partner of Redondo Law, a local firm specializing in accident and injury law. The boundaries of the majority-Hispanic district he will represent stretch north to south from Southwest Eighth Street immediately west of Florida’s Turnpike to Cutler Bay.

“I’m incredibly honored and grateful to have been trusted by my constituents to represent them,” Redondo said Tuesday night.

“We’ve got a short turnaround between now and the start of session,” he said. “We want to have a very productive session so we’re going to try and immediately get to work, start engaging on these issues and really just try and make sure that I reward my voters and show them that the trust they placed in me is is well earned.”