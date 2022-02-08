Republican National Committee censures members investigating January 6 attack on the Capitol

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Adam Kinzinger
    Adam Kinzinger
    American politician
  • Liz Cheney
    Liz Cheney
    American politician

The Republican National Committee voted to censure Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for serving on the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. On "Red & Blue," CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jang discusses this and other political developments with CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories