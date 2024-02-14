Republican National Committee: Hoekstra is the real chair of the Michigan Republican Party

LANSING — The Republican National Committee has officially recognized former ambassador and congressman Pete Hoekstra as chair of the Michigan Republican Party, Hoekstra said Wednesday and the RNC confirmed.

The Republican National Committee has endorsed Pete Hoekstra (right) as chair of the Michigan Republican Party, saying Kristina Karamo (left) was properly removed.

The RNC's determination that Kristina Karamo was properly removed as state party chair follows former President Donald Trump's endorsement of Hoekstra in a dispute over the state party leadership in Michigan.

"Both the RNC and our Party's presumptive nominee Donald Trump have now come forward and recognized me as the duly elected chair of the Michigan Republican Party," Hoekstra said in a statement.

"It is time for the former chair who was properly removed in accordance with the MIGOP bylaws to end her misinformation campaign. She should join the fight to re-elect Donald Trump rather than dividing this party."

Hoekstra said it was time for the party to unify and work hard on the November election.

Hoekstra, a former GOP congressman from west Michigan, was Trump's ambassador to the Netherlands.

A group of state committee members voted to remove Karamo as chair Jan. 6, citing problems with fundraising and interference with county party affairs, among other issues. Karamo claimed the meeting was unlawfully called and another group of state committee members endorsed Karamo's leadership at another meeting Jan. 13. A week after that, the group that voted to remove Karamo elected Hoekstra to replace her.

A lawsuit over the party leadership remains pending in Kent County Circuit Court.

Karamo did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment. Jim Copas, who was executive director under Karamo, could not immediately be reached for comment.

