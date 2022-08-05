Republican National Committee to Hold 2024 Convention in Milwaukee

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced on Friday that the party will hold its 2024 convention in Milwaukee, Wis.

“I am excited to announce that the RNC has voted unanimously to select Milwaukee as the host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention! Milwaukee is a world-class city, and we are eager to see it shine in the spotlight come 2024,” wrote McDaniel on Twitter.

Wisconsin has been a battleground state over the last two presidential election cycles, casting its electoral votes for Donald Trump in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020. Democratic senator Tammy Baldwin — who won with 55.4 percent of the vote in 2018 — will also be up for reelection in the Badger State in 2024.

