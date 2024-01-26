Republican National Committee says it will reopen a Hispanic outreach center in Milwaukee

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, middle, awards Dawn Marie Perez Maldonado and Frankie Russell Jr. the Chairman's Champion certificate toward the end of presiding over the opening of the RNC Hispanic Community Center located at 1310 W. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee in September 2021.

WASHINGTON – The Republican National Committee says it plans to reopen a Hispanic outreach center in Milwaukee after the facility and others across the county closed due to what the committee attributed to expired leases.

Republicans opened the Hispanic Community Center on Milwaukee’s south side with fanfare ahead of the 2022 midterms in an effort to reach a group of voters who remain largely a part of the Democratic base. Dozens more were set up across the country.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a visit to Milwaukee at the time suggested winning over communities the party had not historically courted took “sustained engagement.”

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks during the opening of the RNC Hispanic Community Center at 1310 W. Lincoln Ave., in September 2021.

But those centers quietly shuttered following the elections in November of 2022 after the RNC said leases for the centers across the country expired. There are currently only five open Hispanic outreach centers located in New York, California and Texas, though the committee plans to open at least 40 Hispanic, Black, Native and veteran centers across the country this cycle.

The Messenger first reported on the closing of the RNC’s Hispanic centers from the 2022 election cycle.

A spokeswoman for the RNC told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the committee's leases operate on a short-term basis and expire, along with the RNC’s budget, at the end of a chair’s four-year term.

McDaniel’s term ended last January (though she was reelected), so “all leases ended at the end of her 2022 term,” the spokeswoman said in an email.

She cited a provision from a resolution adopted in 2020 that said: “Any such contract or agreement that creates a financial obligation of the RNC incurred after the month of February immediately following the current term of the Chairman shall require the express approval of the Executive Committee…”

It was not clear whether the executive committee attempted to take action on the expiring leases.

In addition to the Milwaukee location, the RNC said it plans to re-open its previous community centers in Las Vegas, Tucson, Ariz, and Allentown, Pa. At least one center moved to reflect a change in congressional district lines, and a spokeswoman said it “made sense to seek new locations” for other locations this cycle.

The RNC declined to say when the Milwaukee center would reopen.

The committee rolled out its early voting “Bank Your Vote” initiative in Wisconsin last year, which it called a “cornerstone of our political strategy in 2024.” That vote-banking effort includes a Spanish-language counterpart, “Desposita tu Voto.”

“Democrats have taken the Hispanic community for granted for far too long,” Jamie Florez, the RNC’s Hispanic communications director, said in a statement, calling President Joe Biden a “disaster” for the community and the economy.

He added: “Republicans will continue to make historic investments in Hispanic voter outreach, from opening more community centers to launching ‘Deposita Tu Voto’, that will further our gains with Hispanic voters and deliver Republican victories in 2024.”

Latino voters remain largely a Democratic group, though Republicans have made inroads in recent years as the two parties compete for their votes. Hispanic voters make up about 3% to 4% of Wisconsin voters, so their impact on statewide elections is not vast.

Wisconsin Democrats in a statement Thursday said they plan to continue to work "shoulder-to-shoulder" with Latino communities in Milwaukee and across the state in 2024.

"Our coalitions team works year-round to show up and engage, sponsoring community events, supporting Latino candidates and officeholders, and working closely with allied organizations in the community," Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesman Joe Oslund said. "Unlike the RNC, our commitment to Latino communities in Milwaukee never closed up shop."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: RNC says it will reopen a Hispanic outreach center in Milwaukee