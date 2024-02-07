With Republican National Convention just months away, organizers begin search for interns

Dozens of interns will be among those getting a front-row seat to the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this summer.

But don't think they'll be simply watching.

With the RNC just five months away, convention organizers have begun looking for college students and young Republicans who want to be part of bringing the internationally watched political event to fruition.

"It's kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for especially students from the Milwaukee and Wisconsin area," Republican National Convention spokesperson Rachel Reisner said. "How many times can you say you were 20 years old and working on the political Super Bowl?"

The stage is set for the Republican National Convention fall media walkthrough at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. The convention will be held July 15-18.

Positions will be available in divisions including communications, legal, external affairs, administration, transportation and security, according to an online jobs posting.

Interns will come into a fast-paced environment where they'll take on responsibilities that junior staff members work on, Reisner said.

"I think it'll be pretty eye-opening to interns as to what a campaign year really looks like and how fast-paced it is, but afterwards I think it is a total asset to have on your resume that you were involved in such a unique opportunity," she said.

Applications will be accepted through March 31 for internships that run from the first week of June through the week of the convention, which will be held July 15-18.

The internships are unpaid, but dorm-style housing will be provided, she said.

The downtown convention is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to Wisconsin's largest city, including the delegates who will officially select the party's nominees for president and vice president.

Former President Donald Trump is leading former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the race for the Republican nomination to take on President Joe Biden in November.

Fiserv Forum is the main event venue, where thousands of delegates will gather to hear speeches. The Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Baird Center will also serve as event spaces.

Alison Dirr can be reached at adirr@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: RNC planners seek interns for 2024 Milwaukee convention