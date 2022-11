Republican Nick LaLota defeated Democratic state Rep. Bridget Fleming in the 2022 election for New York's 1st Congressional District

Nick LaLota's campaign; Bridget Fleming's campaign; Insider

Republican Nick LaLota defeated Democrat Bridget Fleming in New York's 1st Congressional District.

The 1st District is located in the North Shore of Long Island.

The seat is being vacated by four-term Republican incumbent Lee Zeldin, who ran for New York governor.

Polls closed in the state at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

New York's 1st Congressional District candidates

LaLota is the chief of staff to the Suffolk County Legislature. Prior to running for Congress, he served in the US Navy, deploying to 20 countries. For his service, LaLota was awarded a Joint Service Commendation Medal in support of the Global War on Terrorism. He also served on the Amityville Board of Trustees and worked as commissioner of the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

Fleming, LaLota's opponent, is a former prosecutor who represents District 2 in the Suffolk County Legislature. Prior to running for Congress, she served on the Southampton Town Council from 2010 to 2015 as an assistant district attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney's office, and as managing attorney for pro bono programs at the New York City Bar Association.

Voting history for New York's 1st Congressional District

New York's 1st Congressional District covers the North Shore of Suffolk County along with the Hamptons.

President Donald Trump had a 4 percentage point margin of victory over President Joe Biden under the district's previous boundaries in 2020 before it was redrawn to expand west and take in Huntington and Northport in redistricting following the 2020 Census.

The money race

According to OpenSecrets, LaLota raised more than $1.2 million, spent about $1.1 million, and had about $155,000 on hand as of October 19. His opponent, Fleming, raised more than $2.4 million, spent $2.2 million, and had about $230,000 cash on hand.

Several dozen super PACs, national party committees, politically active nonprofits, and other non-candidate groups together spent about $4.2 million as of late October to advocate for or against candidates in this race, including during the race's primary phase.

What experts said

The race between LaLota and Fleming was rated as "tilt Republican" by Inside Elections, "lean Republican" by The Cook Political Report, and "leans Republican" by Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

