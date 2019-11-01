The Republican Party must choose between Donald Trump and the party's fundamental values

This is the stark political reality: on Thursday not a single House Republican voted for the resolution formalizing the inquiry into the impeachment of Donald Trump.

Congressman Justin Amash, who left the GOP this year, reminded his colleagues that Trump will only be in power for a short time, “but excusing his misbehavior will forever tarnish your name.” He appealed to Republicans to step out of their media bubbles. “History will not look kindly on disingenuous, frivolous, and false defenses of this man.”

When it came time to vote, not one Republican followed his advice.

The lockstep vote is a reminder of Donald Trump’s extraordinary hold over the GOP and the party’s cult-like unwillingness to break with Trump, despite the mounting evidence of his misconduct. To imagine now that Republicans will somehow show a flash of independence and conscience seems like the triumph of hope over experience.

Sticking by Trump

For the time being, Republicans have decided that sticking with Trump is the safe move, given his solid support among the base. But history’s verdict is unlikely to be kind, and what is about to happen is anything but safe.

A party line vote to exonerate the president irretrievably bonds the GOP to Trump’s conduct, character and ethics, and risks toxifying conservatism for a generation.

Republicans have already abandoned the notion that character matters, jettisoned fiscal conservativism and free markets, and accepted lying as simply the price of doing business with this president. They have watched as constitutional norms have been battered and the rule of law bent to partisan advantage.

Time and again, they have convinced themselves that it was all worth it. But the stakes are about to rise dramatically.

The problem facing the GOP is both the facts and the man. There will be more evidence — perhaps more whistleblowers and smoking guns; the hearings will be televised; and Trump himself will up the ante.

Republicans also need to keep in mind that poll numbers actually can move. Despite strong support for Trump among Republican voters, there are already discernible cracks. A new AP poll finds that only 53% of Republican voters think that the word “honest” describes Trump “very well.” Fully a third say Trump does not make them feel proud.

And it is likely to become even more embarrassing.

The impeachment process is among the gravest responsibilities granted to Congress, by the Constitution. But Trump will demand, in effect, that the process be turned into a farce.

Just this last week, we’ve gotten a taste of what Trump will insist upon: the clownish storming of the SCIF by a few dozen House Republicans and attempts to smear Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman. Both backfired badly.

Still, the point was clear: Trump aims to discredit and delegitimize the process by turning it into a circus. But circuses need clowns. Is the GOP up for that?

The Constitution envisions senators acting like jurors. Trump will insist they behave like political hacks.

Republicans must face the facts

Then there is the evidence. Republicans won’t be able to continue hide behind process complaints. Longtime Republican consultant Stuart Stevens notes: “When Republicans are asked in years to come why they opposed impeaching a president who tried to bribe a foreign government for political help with military aid, not sure the ‘I didn’t approve of the subcommittee process' will be very compelling.”

The fact pattern is increasingly clear and consistent; Trump demanded a clear quid pro quo from the Ukrainians. Republicans may imagine that they can find a safe space by saying this conduct was bad, but not impeachable. But by “bad” they mean attempting to coerce an ally to dig up political dirt on an opponent in exchange for aid that had been approved by Congress. They will be ratifying the president’s lies, his attempts to obstruct justice and Congress, and his pattern of self-dealing corruption.