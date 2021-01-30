The Republican party will not disavow Marjorie Taylor Greene – she is the party

Arwa Mahdawi
<span>Photograph: Erin Scott/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Marjorie Taylor Greene: the face of GOP hypocrisy

Ah, the American dream! In some countries being a gun-obsessed racist who has spread gruesome conspiracy theories about a Satan-worshipping cult, mocked the deaths of schoolchildren and suggested Democratic lawmakers should be executed might get you put on a watch list. In America it gets you a job in Congress. In the case of the newly elected Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, it also gets you a seat on the House education and labor committee: a panel that helps shape federal policy on schools.

Greene’s support for QAnon and her bigoted views are not new news. However, the extent of her extremism has come under increased scrutiny this week after a video showing Greene harassing the Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg went viral. In the clip, filmed in 2019, Greene can be seen following the teenager and parroting the antisemitic conspiracy theory that the Parkland survivors were “crisis actors” funded by George Soros.

I don’t have space to go into all the vile things that Greene has said and done, but they range from blaming California wildfires on “Jewish space lasers” to saying Muslims don’t belong in government. Suffice it to say we’re not talking a few errors of judgment here: Greene has a long, well-documented history of promoting hatred and violence. Still, that hasn’t stopped her from oh-so-predictably claiming she’s the victim of “fake news”. In a statement posted on Tuesday Greene said that a number of people had managed her Facebook page. So, you know, she’s not responsible for anything. Rightwingers never are.

Greene has now deleted a number of offensive social media posts but she hasn’t denounced her past statements or given any sign she intends to change her behaviour. Indeed, on Friday the congresswoman Cori Bush, a previous target of Greene’s social media bile, tweeted that a “maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway”. Bush said she was moving her office away from Greene’s for safety reasons.

What do you do with someone like Greene? Like Donald Trump she’s desperate for the limelight: giving her any kind of attention is giving her exactly what she wants. Not to mention, when you amplify her beliefs you risk spreading them. At the same time you can’t just ignore Greene. The woman is dangerous and should not be in Congress. On Wednesday, the Democratic California congressman Jimmy Gomez announced he was drafting a resolution to expel Greene from the House of Representatives, noting: “Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government.”

It’s unlikely that Gomez’s resolution to expel Greene from the House will be successful: expelling a democratically elected member of Congress is a rare step that sets an uncomfortable precedent. It would need the support of all the Democrats and about 70 Republicans to succeed. But Gomez’s resolution shouldn’t even be necessary: the Republican party ought to be forcing Greene to resign. If Greene was a Democrat who had endorsed political violence the Republicans would have demanded her resignation already. I mean, Katie Hill, a Democrat, was forced to resign after she was accused of having a relationship with a staffer and nude pictures of her were published online. Republicans were outraged about that but are largely silent about Greene. All that’s really happened is that the House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, who nominated Greene for the education committee, released a statement saying he finds her comments “deeply disturbing” and that he “plans to have a conversation with the congresswoman about them”.

You know what’s deeply disturbing? The fact that Greene isn’t actually the real problem here: she’s a symptom of a much deeper rot in American politics. The Republicans knew exactly who Greene was when she decided to run for election and did nothing to sanction or stop her. Republicans used to at least try to hide their racism and hypocrisy under a facade of respectability but their embrace of Trump has caused the mask to well and truly slip. Greene isn’t an outlier in the GOP: she’s the new face of the post-Trump Republican party.

British government withdraws sexist coronavirus ad

The social media advertisement encouraging people to stay at home and save lives appears to have been created by a creative team from the 1950s: the poster featured women cleaning and doing household chores while the lone man in the ad lounged on a sofa.

Puerto Rico declares state of emergency over violence against women

The new governor, Pedro Pierluisi, signed an executive order on Sunday declaring a state of emergency that would allocate resources to deal with the island’s gender violence crisis. At least one woman is a killed a week in Puerto Rico and activists have been calling for a move like this for years.

Bumble has banned body shaming

The dating app will use an algorithm to flag posts deemed derogatory and ban users who repeatedly body shame. The app has already banned shirtless bathroom mirror selfies and indoor photos in swimsuits and bras.

Poland to implement near-total ban on abortion imminently

Abortion will only be permitted in cases of rape, incest or when the woman’s life is in danger. The draconian restrictions were passed three months ago but prompted massive protests which caused a delay in the implementation of the ban.

Harvey Weinstein accusers agree to $17m settlement

Nearly four years after the first claims against the mogul and convicted rapist entered the court system, dozens of women are now close to getting financial compensation.

The full moon may influence your menstrual cycle

Your period may temporarily synchronize with moon cycles, scientists have found in two new studies. The studies also found a full moon may cause you to go to bed later and sleep fewer hours. A perfect opportunity to blame your lack of sleep on lunar cycles – not Netflix. Thanks science!

The week in Robinhoodarchy

Everyone is angry at the stocks app Robinhood this week after it was accused of restricting trading in case poor old hedge funds lost a bit of money. The World Wide Robin Hood Society, an organisation devoted to promoting interest in the old Nottingham legend, found itself unexpectedly caught up the drama: tens of thousands of confused investors followed the society on Twitter this week in order to yell at it. The organisation has taken the attention in its stride. “The amount of people who have shown an interest in Robin Hood is so heartwarming,” an employee exclaimed. I think we can all agree Robin Hood > Robinhood.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been replaced by a body double

    According to QAnon lore, the Supreme Court justice had died years earlier but her death was hidden as part of a conspiracy

  • McConnell misquotes Biden in an attempt to criticize his rush of executive orders

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seemed to think he had a slam dunk argument against President Biden's rush of executive orders. But in an attempt to spin Biden's own words against him on Thursday, McConnell ended up replacing Biden's quote with a misleading version that has been circulating online. Biden has signed more than 30 executive orders since he took office last week, taking aim at former President Donald Trump's immigration crackdowns, loosened environmental policies, and more. McConnell on Thursday claimed the flurry of orders flew in the face of what Biden said in an October town hall: That "you can't legislate by executive action unless you are a dictator." But as CNN's Daniel Dale points out, Biden actually said "there are some things you can't do by executive order unless you're a dictator," with no reference to legislation. Oh, didn't see until now that Mitch McConnell took Biden's quote way out of context in the same way Hannity did. https://t.co/5rK6V0jEPR — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 28, 2021 Fox News host Sean Hannity similarly tweeted out the false quote as a "flashback" just a few hours prior. Hannity got it from a tweet by Tom Elliott, who shares news clips with a conservative spin and misleadingly paraphrased Biden as saying "you can't [legislate] by executive order unless you're a dictator." .@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus." pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the quote on Thursday, and told reporters it was taken out of context. More stories from theweek.com5 irrationally funny cartoons about the GameStop stock market madnessThe Capitol insurrection isn't moderating the GOP. It's making them more extreme.5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem

  • United Arab Emirates says it will offer citizenship to some

    The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced plans to grant some foreigners citizenship to this oil-rich nation home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, part of efforts to stimulate its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UAE previously gave citizenship to Palestinians and others who helped form the country's government after its formation in 1971. Saturday's announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai who also serves as the autocratic nation's prime minister and vice president, said the offer could apply to artists, authors, doctors, engineers and scientists, as well as their families.

  • Two gay men in Indonesia publicly caned 77 times each after vigilantes broke into their flat

    Two men in Indonesia’s conservative Aceh province have been publicly lashed 77 times each after neighbourhood vigilantes burst into their apartment last November and reported them to Islamic religious police for allegedly having sex with each other. The caning is the third time people have been punished for practicing homosexuality since Aceh banned it under Shariah law in 2015. The consumption of alcohol, gambling, tight clothing for women, and extramarital sex have also been outlawed under Shariah ordinances. The men, aged 27 and 29, were whipped on Thursday with a rattan stick in front of dozens of people by a team of five enforcers wearing long brown robes and hoods. The pair reportedly winced as they were struck and the punishment was briefly halted to allow them to drink water. The mother of one man fainted at the scene. A Shariah court last month sentenced each man to 80 strokes, but they received 77 to compensate for time spent in prison. Morality offenses including gay sex can be punished by up to 100 lashes. On the same day, a woman and man were each given 20 lashes for being caught in close proximity to each other, and two men were given 40 lashes each for drinking alcohol.

  • Teen charged in fatal shooting of 5 at Indianapolis home

    A 17-year-old Indianapolis boy was charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two teenage relatives and a 19-year-old pregnant woman in the family's home.

  • Married Texas police chief accused of cheating resigns after arrest

    Jason Collier allegedly showed a fake marriage annulment document to a girlfriend.

  • Ireland says given no forewarning about triggering of Brexit clause

    Ireland was not consulted by the European Commission before it briefly sought to restrict some exports of COVID-19 vaccines by invoking an emergency Brexit clause related to Northern Ireland, Ireland's European Affairs Minister said on Saturday. The EU abruptly reversed the plan to use the Article 16 clause to restrict exports of COVID-19 vaccines from crossing the Irish border into the United Kingdom within a matter of hours on Friday after it sent shockwaves through Northern Ireland, London and Dublin. The initial decision to use the Brexit clause - part of wider EU plans to control the exports of vaccines - illustrated how the carefully tuned Northern Ireland Brexit protocol can go awry, as well as showing the panic over vaccine availability.

  • Pelosi signals support for reconciliation bill to pass coronavirus relief without Republicans

    Congressional Democrats are preparing to leave Republicans behind as they push forward with another COVID-19 relief bill. With a 50/50 party split in the Senate, congressional Democrats have spent the past week discussing using a budget reconciliation bill to pass their COVID-19 relief with just a simple majority. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) affirmed in a Thursday press conference that Democrats would pass the reconciliation "if we need it" — but some centrist Republicans reportedly aren't thrilled. As Punchbowl News reported Thursday morning, "there's frustration on the Republican side" of the so-called "Sweet 16" of bipartisan centrist senators with this plan. These centrists — namely Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) — "say Democrats are moving way too quickly toward budget reconciliation, which they take as a signal that Democrats have no interest in the GOP’s support," sources tell Punchbowl News. Murkowski publicly said Wednesday that it would be "wise" for President Biden "to work to try to get a bipartisan proposal," especially given his Inauguration Day comments regarding "unity and working together." But as Democrats see it, there's no time to waste. COVID-19 continues to spread rampantly across the U.S., vaccine distribution is lagging, and millions of Americans are still out of work. There's also slim chance Republicans will agree to more than a $500 billion relief bill, while Biden is pushing for a $1.9 trillion package and soon-to-be Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wants to toss a $15/hour minimum wage into the mix. More stories from theweek.com5 irrationally funny cartoons about the GameStop stock market madnessThe Capitol insurrection isn't moderating the GOP. It's making them more extreme.5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem

  • In Iowa, a GOP stalwart becomes a casualty in party war

    The flood of calls, texts and emails came swiftly and most with the same message. Dave Millage sat by the fireplace in his living room in a quiet Bettendorf neighborhood as he read them. “These were friends I had made over the years in the Republican Party,” Millage, a longtime conservative activist in eastern Iowa, said in an Associated Press interview days later.

  • Psychiatrists fear children are being 'coached' into accessing puberty blockers, Court of Appeal hears

    Psychiatrists fear that transgender children are being “coached” into giving rehearsed answers when trying to access puberty blockers, the Court of Appeal has heard. Dr David Bell, a former governor at a gender identity NHS trust, expressed concern that children may be pressured by parents, friends or websites when trying to address feelings of gender dysphoria. Dr Bell, who was a psychiatrist at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust from 1996 until earlier this month, was granted permission on Friday by two senior judges to intervene in a landmark case examining whether transgender children can legally take puberty blockers. In November, the High Court ruled that children should not receive the controversial drugs unless they understand the "long-term risks and consequences" of them. The NHS was forced to change its guidance overnight, preventing children from accessing the hormonal treatment without a court order. The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust has since launched an appeal against the ruling. In a preliminary hearing on Friday, lawyers on behalf of Dr Bell told the court that he wishes to intervene in the appeal as he has since retired from the NHS Trust and feels he can speak more freely. In legal papers lodged before the Court, Dr Bell is described as a “high profile whistleblower” after he published a report in August 2018 which “investigated serious concerns” raised by ten clinicians working at the Tavistock. The report found that the Tavistock’s gender identity clinic, GIDS, “is not fit for purpose” and some young patients “will live on with the damaging consequences.” Dr Bell said he felt “victimised for whistleblowing” by the Trust in the wake of the report and as a result “did not feel able to participate” in the initial High Court dispute. However, Dr Bell retired from the Trust earlier this month on January 15 and “is no longer subject to the same constraints,” the legal documents said. "There is evidence that staff members may be frightened of coming forwards," the documents continued. "Dr Bell, a highly eminent psychiatrist who until recently occupied a senior position with the Appellant, is now free from his employment and able to describe the concerns, which he investigated in some detail." Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Dingemans granted his application to intervene in the appeal, which will be heard over two days in April, while other groups, including the LGBT charity Stonewall, had their application denied. Lawyers for Dr Bell said he wants to tell the court about concerns that were raised to him by gender identity practitioners, including that “children may be ‘coached’, whether from parents, peers, or online resources, to provide rehearsed answers in response to particular questions.” The practitioners were also concerned that “highly complex factors” - including historic child abuse and family bereavement - can influence children’s attitudes towards gender, meaning puberty blockers is not always the best course of treatment. The landmark case on puberty blockers was first launched against the Trust by Keira Bell, a 23-year-old woman who began taking puberty blockers before deciding to reverse the process of changing gender. Ms Bell said the clinic should have challenged her more over her decision to transition to a male when she was 16. It was also brought by a woman who can only legally be identified as "Mrs A", the mother of a 15-year-old autistic girl who is currently on the waiting list for treatment. At the initial High Court hearing in October, their lawyers said that children going through puberty are "not capable of properly understanding the nature and effects of hormone blockers". They argued there is "a very high likelihood" that children who start taking hormone blockers will later begin taking cross-sex hormones, which they say cause "irreversible changes", and that the NHS Trust offers "fairytale" promises to children because they are unable to give their consent to the sex-change process.

  • More Inside the Beverly Hills Estate of House of Bijan’s Heir

    Nicolas Bijan and his wife, interior designer Roxy Bijan, took a youthful, vibrant approach to redecorating Taylor Swift’s former homeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Grieving families in China offer stark warning for visiting WHO scientists: Don't be fooled

    "If the science is allowed to speak, it will help heal this wound and help us move on," scientist Peter Daszak told NBC News.

  • Bangladesh sends more Rohingya refugees to remote island despite criticism

    More than 1,400 Rohingya Muslim refugees were relocated to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, despite opposition from human rights groups concerned about the site's vulnerability to storms and flooding. Including a similar sized group who were moved on Friday, it brings to around 6,700 the number of Rohingya refugees that Bangladesh has moved to the island of Bhasan Char since December. Bangladesh says the relocation is voluntary, but some of the first group of refugees who were relocated spoke of being coerced.

  • ‘For Christ’s sake, watch yourself’: Biden warns family over business dealings

    Still, one brother discussed new venture with major donor before Biden entered the White House.

  • Venezuela hired Democratic Party donor for $6 million

    Newly filed lobbying records show Venezuela’s socialist government previously hired a longtime Democratic Party donor for $6 million at the same time it was lobbying to discourage the U.S. from imposing sanctions on the oil-rich nation. The documents, which were disclosed Thursday, show a U.S. subsidiary of Venezuela’s state oil giant PDVSA agreed to hire Marcia Wiss' Washington law firm in March 2017. Wiss, an international trade lawyer with a history of donations to the Democratic Party, including a $1,500 contribution to Joe Biden last year, denies she did any lobbying work.

  • Filipino American Father, Daughter Electrocuted by Downed Power Lines in LA

    A Filipino American father and daughter were electrocuted in the backyard of their home in Panorama City, California, on Monday. The victims were identified as Ferdinand Tejada, 53, and Janine Reyn Tejada, 20, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office via CBS Los Angeles. Ferdinand was reportedly trying to move a downed electrical wire outside his home when the fatal accident occurred.

  • Japanese woman 'kept mother's body in freezer for 10 years'

    The Japanese woman reportedly hid the body a decade ago because she "didn't want to move out".

  • Philippines' Duterte tightens anti-money laundering rules to avoid `grey list'

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte signed a law on Friday to strengthen anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regulations ahead of a Feb. 1 deadline set by a global financial watchdog. The Southeast Asian nation was at risk of returning to a Financial Action Task Force "grey list" which could delay foreign investment and make remittances from millions of Filipinos overseas, which powers domestic consumer spending, subject to stricter scrutiny and monitoring. The new law expands the powers of the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), allowing it to impose targeted financial sanctions against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and its financing.

  • DeSantis is right: Florida doesn’t need Biden’s vaccine plan. His has been a flaming success | Opinion

    Florida’s COVID vaccine rollout is more like a flaming ant farm, only less organized.

  • Archaeologists to excavate ancient beach at Herculaneum, Roman town destroyed by Vesuvius eruption

    Archaeologists are to excavate an ancient beach at Herculaneum, the ancient Roman town that along with Pompeii was partially destroyed and entombed by the eruption of Mt Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago. Experts hope the dig will yield important discoveries, 40 years after the last excavation at the site revealed the skeletons of dozens of Romans who had were killed as they tried to flee the catastrophe. Discoveries made in the past include the skeletons of Romans trying to escape the town, collapsed buildings complete with preserved wooden ceilings and bags of money and jewels, which desperate people grabbed as they fled their homes. The impending project, which will last more than two years, was announced by Francesco Sirano, the director of the archeological site south of Naples. “The excavation will allow us to reach the level of the beach as it was at the moment of the volcanic eruption,” he said. “It will provide an extraordinary opportunity to acquire useful information about life in the city, about the situation at the time of the eruption and the dynamics of the destruction, adding to our knowledge of the Roman cities on the Gulf of Naples.”