How the Republican Party turned against big business

A person wearing a mouse costume takes selfies with supporters of Florida's Republican-backed "Don't Say Gay" - OCTAVIO JONES/ REUTERS

Not long ago, elections roused little debate or controversy in the boardrooms of corporate America. The game plan was straightforward: donate millions of dollars to the tax-cutting, business-friendly Republican Party and hope for the best.

A 2010 stand-off between Barack Obama and Anthony Scaramucci, a hedge fund manager and contemporary of the former president at Harvard, laid bare the antipathy Wall Street held for the Democrats.

At a televised town hall, Scaramucci, who went on to become Donald Trump’s press secretary for 10 days in 2017, tore into Obama, asking him when he was going to “stop whacking at the Wall Street piñata?”.

In a clip that went viral, the then president responded by saying: “I have been amused over the last couple of years, this sense of somehow me beating up on Wall Street. I think most people on Main Street feel they got beat up on.”

The encounter served to highlight the perceived wisdom among so-called “big business” that the GOP looked after its interests while the Democrats were vying to obstruct its success.

The money flowed in. During the ensuing 2012 presidential election, Republican candidate Mitt Romney’s biggest financial backers were Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, HIG Capital and Barclays.

Yet now, Scaramucci and Romney are two of the most prominent members of a group looking to reclaim the GOP’s pro-business mantle as the party becomes increasingly hostile towards once loved corporate giants in the run up to November’s midterm elections.

It begs the question: has corporate America fallen out of love with the Republican Party?

While Trump’s presidency was broadly regarded as being pro-business with a massive 14pc cut in the main corporate tax rate in 2018, the Republican’s support base has radically shifted to become more working class and nativist.

A recent study by Pew Research found that Republican voters are growing increasingly critical of America’s banks, tech companies and other major corporations.

Story continues

Donald Trump republican party - BRIAN SNYDER /REUTERS

The shift has been rapid. Between 2019 and last year, the share of Republicans who regarded large corporations as having a positive impact on US society fell from 54pc to just 30pc, according to the study.

The GOP is currently projected to win both the Senate and the House of Representatives in November’s elections - a result that would once have delighted US boardrooms but now fills some executives with trepidation.

The shift has centred around the Republican’s war on “woke capitalism”, with politicians publicly condemning corporate bosses for taking stances on contentious issues.

BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager, has come under fire for its support of the transition away from fossil fuels towards greener alternatives.

In Texas, for example, the asset manager has been forced to deny suggestions by state officials that it boycotts fossil-fuel companies through its advocacy for sustainable investing.

Earlier this month, Ken Paxton, the state’s attorney general, joined a group of Republican officials accusing Larry Fink, BlackRock’s chief executive, of prioritising sustainable investing over delivering shareholders’ profits.

The 19-strong group of attorneys general, led by Arizona’s Mark Brnovich, said the company is pursuing environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment policies to the detriment of their state pension funds.

“Our states will not idly stand for our pensioners’ retirements to be sacrificed for BlackRock’s climate agenda,” they wrote.

In response, a BlackRock spokesman said: “The money we manage is not our own. It belongs to our clients, many of whom make their own asset allocation and portfolio construction decisions. We offer a range of products and strategies to achieve their desired outcomes.”

BlackRock has not been the only target. In April, Disney was stripped of its long-held special status as a self-governing area of Florida, after Republican governor Ron DeSantis punished the company for refusing to back his culture war waged against “woke” LGBT policies.

Disney, which last year gave almost a million dollars to the Florida Republican Party, publicly condemned a controversial “don’t say gay” law, which bans teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender issues with students if they are not deemed “age appropriate”.

ron desantis republican party disney florida - MARCO BELLO /REUTERS

Disney issued a statement saying the legislation should “never have been passed” and vowed to help repeal it, drawing the wrath of the Republican governor.

DeSantis, who is one of the bookies’ favourites to succeed Joe Biden as president, said in response: “Disney and other woke corporations won’t get away with peddling their unchecked pressure campaigns any longer.”

Mid-term Republican candidates seeking to win the backing of Trump are increasingly turning to bashing big business, while espousing the party’s new protectionist doctrine.

JD Vance, the Republican Ohio senate candidate who came to prominence through his book Hillbilly Elegy, epitomises this shift.

A graduate of Yale Law School, Vance was a staunch opponent of Trump during the 2016 election campaign but has performed a volte-face to row in behind the former president’s agenda. He has called large corporations “enemies of Western civilisation” and high-flying bosses members of “the regime”.

But will the souring of relations between the GOP and corporate America hurt one the party’s main fundraising streams?

Even if some companies decide to withdraw donations, the Republican Party appears to have other lucrative revenue streams to tap into. Last week, it was revealed that a new conservative pressure group led by Leonard Leo, a former Trump adviser, received a massive $1.6bn donation from a single undisclosed source.

Leo said: “It’s high time for the conservative movement to be among the ranks of George Soros… and other left-wing philanthropists, going toe-to-toe in the fight to defend our Constitution and its ideals” .

As the likes of Leo and Vance attempt to paint themselves as the future of the conservative movement in the US, Scaramucci and Romney have an uphill battle if they want to return the GOP to its Wall Street-adoring past.