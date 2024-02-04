Republican portrayals of the economy under Trump, Biden bear little resemblance to truth

As I watched interviews with Republicans prior to the Iowa caucuses, I listened to repeated, false characterizations of the economy. Anyone who listened to news other than Fox must know that there was no substance to these Republican portrayals.

Inflation peaked early in June 2022 at 9% and has steadily declined, remaining at approximately 3.7% since September 2023. Bird flu, supply issues, corporate greed raising prices under cover of the inflationary trends to boost profits, a formula manufacturer that failed to ensure the safety of its product and admittedly the monies poured into the economy to prevent total collapse after Trump’s term all influenced the inflationary trend; but it was the convergence of these that pushed the inflation. Grocery prices are down. Oil is down and real wages are up. This is all good.

Republicans naturally focus on government spending as the primary cause, but Republican responses to any economic strain are to cut taxes and every time they do, they create huge holes in our budget as Reagan did, as George W. Bush did and as Donald did immediately after election. The problem in January 2020 was to stimulate the economy, not to line the pockets of billionaires.

All the basic economic indicators contradict the Iowa Republicans. Trump ended his term with the loss of 20 million jobs during his mismanagement of COVID. Biden created 14 million jobs in three years. Trump’s best unemployment rate was 3.7%, a rate which exploded to 14.7% when those 20 million jobs disappeared. Joe Biden achieved a new record low unemployment rate of 3.4% in 2022. Unemployment rates among the marginalized communities achieved new lows among Blacks, Hispanics, Black women, and the disabled.

Trump’s GDP never surpassed 14% growth per year. Biden’s growth figures reached 22%. After a six-month slump, the Biden administration achieved five months of steady, sustained growth with 4.9% third quarter in 2023, the highest in ten years. Indeed, the last quarter growth rate in 2021 was 7%. Consumer faith and spending in the fourth quarter of 2023 continued to fuel a basically strong economy.

Gas prices, an oft-quoted reason for alarm, were generally lower under Trump’s “drill, baby, drill” policy. Despite alarming highs in 2022, national investments in alternative fuels and the Strategic Reserve have brought those highs down and are expected to continue to drop under $3. The monies invested in alternative energy will continue to push gas prices down as we continue to transition to more efficient energy sources under the Inflation Reduction Act. The Act has created 170,000 clean energy jobs. Companies have invested $110 billion in clean energy investments and the Act has provided billions of dollars to communities affected by climate change. Every dollar invested assists in that transition, lowering demand for oil and in easing the pain for affected communities.

Admittedly, home prices have been a depressing issue for American families during Biden’s term. COVID again impacted this effect. Unavailable housing on the market, recovering from COVID’s impact, the refusal by builders to invest in medium-priced construction, and broad investments by rental companies to buy what is available has further tightened available, affordable housing. A neighbor told me that almost all houses on his street were rentals, making it difficult to buy when venture capitalists control a core element in our economy.

Since we are talking about the stock market, Donald saw the stock market as his only, true measure of the economy’s success. In the spring of 2020, the Dow crashed, losing 37% of its value and the S&P lost 34% of its value due to COVID. The real turnaround occurred when Biden was elected. Though Donald had predicted a depression under Biden, the current stock market is setting records on a regular basis in all three indexes, Dow, Nasdaq, and the S&P.

Disposable income is another important factor in our economic security. Though disposable income increased steadily under Trump, like everything else in the economy, that figure bottomed out during COVID. However, once Biden put his plans into effect with multiple pieces of legislation, disposable income continued to grow beyond that at which it had been under Donald.

The facts contradict every assertion that Trump’s economy was the better one. Again, Donald’s inability to psychologically confront the threat of COVID was the crippling blow to his economy and the fact is that it was Biden’s vaccinations and Biden’s Democratic legislation and monies that fixed Donald’s mess. Once again, we see false information affecting our perceptions of reality. Bluntly, those Republicans in Iowa did not know what they were talking about.

Robert Haslag lives in Nixa.

