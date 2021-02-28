Republican predicts Trump won’t be party’s presidential nominee in 2024

Joanna Walters in New York
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters</span>
Bill Cassidy, the Louisiana Republican senator, predicted on Sunday morning that Donald Trump will not be the party’s nominee for president in 2024, pointing to the number of seats lost by Republicans in the House and Senate over the four years Trump was in office.

Cassidy was asked on CNN’s State of the Union show whether he would support Trump if the former president runs for another term in 2024, or if he would support him if he did run and won the Republican nomination to challenge Joe Biden.

“That’s a theoretical that I don’t think will come to pass,” Cassidy said.

He added: “I don’t mean to duck, but the truth is … I don’t think he’ll be our nominee.”

Cassidy also warned his party against revolving around a single dominant figure.

“If we idolize one person, we will lose,” he said.

“Political campaigns are about winning,” the senator added.

In the 2020 election, Trump and his party lost control of the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“That has not happened in a single four years under a president since [former President] Herbert Hoover,” Cassidy said.

Trump was then impeached for a historic second time, for inciting the 6 January deadly insurrection at the US Capitol after his supporters charged Congress and invaded both chambers after being riled up over the election result by Trump at a rally near the White House moments before.

Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial.

Trump also presided over management of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, claiming the virus would “just disappear”, deliberately playing down the full dangers early on and floating bogus treatments, while more than 500,000 perished, by far the highest death toll in the world.

Asked about Trump’s strength in the GOP, as the rightwing conservative conference CPAC has lined up speaker after speaker lauding the former president over the last three days, with some repeating his lies that he really won the 2020 election, Cassidy rejected the notion that Trump controls the party.

“CPAC is not the entirety of the Republican party,” he said.

He argued that the GOP should focus on those voters who switched from Trump to Biden in the November election.

“If we speak to those issues, to those families, to those individuals, that’s when we win,” he said.

    Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) predicted that former President Trump will not be the Republican party’s presidential nominee in the 2024 elections, in a Sunday interview on CNN. Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted in favor of impeaching Trump for incitement of insurrection, weeks after a mob of the president’s supporters breached the Capitol and forced lawmakers to evacuate the building. The senator’s comments came hours before Trump was scheduled to deliver his first public speech since leaving office, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida. Cassidy was asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday whether he thought Trump could be nominated for president in 2024. “I don’t mean to duck, but the truth is you could ask me [about] a lot of people, if they are fit. Point is, I don’t think he’ll be our nominee,” Cassidy responded. Republicans will need to reach out to Trump-skeptic voters in order to win elections, the senator added. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on CNN's SOTU: “Over the last four years we lost the House, the Senate and the presidency. That has not happened in a single four years under a president since Herbert Hoover.” Cassidy later said, “If we idolize one person we will lose.” pic.twitter.com/WkctiZwFse — The Recount (@therecount) February 28, 2021 “Over the last four years we lost the House, the Senate and the presidency. That has not happened in a single four years under a president since Herbert Hoover,” Cassidy said. “If we plan to win in 2022 and 2024, we have to listen to the voters — not just those who really like President Trump, but also those who perhaps are not sure. If we speak to those who are less sure . . . we win; if we don’t, we lose.” The comments come amid an intra-Republican battle for influence in the GOP following Trump’s defeat in the November elections. After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) condemned Trump as “practically and morally responsible” for the riots at the Capitol in early January, Trump responded by labeling McConnell a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”

    Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, has vowed to back Donald Trump if he wins the party's presidential nomination in 2024. The move cleared the path for the fractured party to potentially reunite behind a comeback attempt by the former president to recapture the White House. Asked if he would support Mr Trump, should he win the nomination, Mr McConnell said: "The nominee of the party? Absolutely!" However, he added that "a lot could happen" before 2024 and suggested the nomination race was "wide open". Two weeks ago Mr McConnell excoriated Mr Trump in a speech on the Senate floor, saying he was "practically and morally responsible" for the US Capitol riot on Jan 6. Mr McConnell had also previously indicated he wanted to "purge" Mr Trump from the party. Mr Trump is due to re-emerge from a self-imposed political hiatus at Mar-a-Lago when he delivers his first major post-presidential speech on Sunday to the Conservative Political Action Conference [CPAC] in Orlando, Florida. It was being seen as an opportunity for him to show that he is the presumptive 2024 nominee. Mr Trump was not expected to announce his candidacy, but to present himself as considering it favourably. That may discourage some of the host of other potential candidates from making preparations to run. "They know they can’t compete against the former president," said one of Mr Trump's advisers. Mr Trump has been urged by advisers not to dwell. in his speech, on unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in 2020. Instead, he was expected to focus on "the future" and "fighting Biden’s socialist agenda". Mr Trump had responded to Mr McConnell's condemnation of him by calling the Republican Senate leader a "dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack." That had raised the prospect of a civil war within the party as the two men battled for control. But since Mr McConnell's castigation of Mr Trump polls have shown the vast majority of Republican voters still approve of the former president, and he is the overwhelming favourite for the 2024 nomination. Following his row with Mr Trump, Mr McConnell was not scheduled to speak at CPAC. Asked by Fox News about their war of words, Mr McConnell said: "What happened in the past is not something relevant now. We're moving forward." He denied the party was facing a "civil war" and said it was "actually in very good shape" as it seeks to win back control of the Senate and House of Representatives in midterm elections next year. Mr McConnell said: "I think we’ve unified in opposition to this new administration’s extremely progressive approach. President Biden has made it quite easy for us to get together. "Let's focus on winning the House and the Senate in '22. That will set up the next nominee for president, whoever that may be, with the best chance to be victorious."

    The Trump party is only interested in appealing to its base. Democrats in Washington have the public square to themselves An attendee takes a photo with a golden Donald Trump statue at the CPAC conference on Friday. Photograph: Sam Thomas/AP Donald Trump formally anoints himself the head of the Republican party at today’s Conservative Political Action Conference. The Grand Old Party, founded in 1854 in Ripon, Wisconsin, is now dead. What’s left is a dwindling number of elected officials who have stood up to Trump but are now being purged. Even Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell’s popularity has dropped 29 points among Kentucky Republicans since he broke with Trump. In its place is the Trump party, whose major goal is to advance Trump’s big lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Its agenda is to exact vengeance on Republicans who didn’t or won’t support the lie or who voted to impeach or convict Trump for inciting the violence that the lie generated, and to keep attention focused on the former president’s grievances. As the Trump party takes over the GOP, anti-Trump Republicans are abandoning the party in droves – thereby weakening it for general elections while simultaneously strengthening Trump’s hand inside it. It is great news for Democrats and Joe Biden. Democrats couldn’t hope for a more perfect foil – a defeated one-term president who never cracked 47% of the popular vote, left office with just 39% approval and is now hovering at an abysmal 34%, whom most Americans dislike or loathe, and a majority believe incited an insurrection against the United States. The gift will keep giving. Courtesy of the supreme court, Trump’s tax returns will soon be raked across America like barnyard manure. Expect more of his shady business dealings to be exposed – more payoffs, cheats and cons – as well as civil and criminal prosecutions. The Trump party isn’t interested in appealing to the nation as a whole, anyway. It’s interested only in appealing to Trump and the base that worships him. All this is making it nearly impossible for congressional Republicans to mount a strong opposition to Biden’s ambitious plans for Covid relief followed by major investments in infrastructure and jobs. Lacking unity, leadership, strategy, clarity or a coherent message on anything other than Trump’s grievances, the Trump party is irrelevant to the large choices facing the nation. Democrats in Washington have the public square all to themselves. Biden is in the enviable position of getting most of America behind his agenda – and he can do so without a single Republican vote if Senate Democrats end the filibuster. Democrats have proven themselves capable of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. But if they and Biden use this opportunity as they should, by this time next year Covid will be a tragic memory, and the nation will be in the midst of an economic recovery propelling it toward full employment and rising wages. With the GOP in disarray and rabid Trumpism turning off ever more voters, the 2022 midterm elections could swell Democratic majorities in Congress. But the emergence of the Trump party is deeply worrisome for America. It is a dangerous, deluded, authoritarian and potentially violent faction that has no responsible role in a democracy. Its big lie enables supporters of the former president to believe their efforts to overturn the 2020 election were necessary to protect American democracy, and that they must continue to fight a “deep state” conspiracy to thwart Trump. This is an open invitation to violence. What’s good for Biden and the Democrats in the short run is frightening for America over the longer run The big lie also justifies Trump Party efforts to suppress votes considered “fraudulent.” In 33 states, Trump Republican lawmakers are already pushing more than 165 bills intended to stop mail-in voting, increase voter ID requirements, make it harder to register to vote and expand purges of voter rolls. Democrats in Congress are responding with their proposed For the People Act, to expand voting through automatic voter registration across the country, early voting and enlarged mail-in voting. The incipient civil war pits a national Democratic party representing America’s majority against a state-based Trump Party representing a defiant and overwhelmingly white, working-class minority. It’s a recipe for a harsh clash between democracy and authoritarianism. Plus, there’s the small possibility Trump could run again in 2024 and win. What’s good for Biden and the Democrats in the short run is potentially disastrous for America over the longer term. One of its two major parties is centered on a big lie that threatens to blow up the nation, figuratively if not literally.

    Conference seeks to shore up Trump’s position as Republican standard bearer even after he lost the presidency and Congress Donald Trump speaks at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter Donald Trump returns to the political stage on Sunday determined to show that he is still a major force in America and ready to purge his critics within the Republican party. In his first post-presidential speech, Trump will address the biggest annual gathering of grassroots conservatives in Orlando, Florida, immediately after a poll is expected to show he is most attendees’ first choice for the Republican nomination in 2024. “We’re looking forward to Sunday,” Trump’s son, Don Jr, told the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). “I imagine it will not be what we call a low energy speech, and I assure you that it will solidify Donald Trump and all of your feelings about the Maga [Make America great again] movement as the future of the Republican party.” CPAC has always offered a glimpse of tectonic plates shifting beneath the conservative movement. In 2009 the conference disavowed the presidency of George W Bush, which had led to the Iraq war and ended in financial catastrophe. In 2016 it was wary of Trump, who cancelled his speech, but a year later it had fully embraced him and his administration. In 2021 the conference seems to offer proof that the Republican party is no longer in the political mainstream but has veered into far-right extremism. Speakers have raged against “cancel culture”, radical socialism and “big tech” companies while pushing Trump’s bogus claims of election fraud and denying he has any culpability for the subsequent insurrection at the US Capitol. Senator Bill Cassidy, Republican of Louisiana, who was one of seven GOP Senators to vote to convict Trump as his second impeachment trial, for inciting the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, told CNN on Sunday morning that he did not think Trump would be the party’s 2024 presidential nominee. “If we idolize one person, we will lose,” he warned. Conservative channel Fox News predicted Trump would declare the new Biden presidency the most disastrous in its first month of any in modern history. New: Former President Trump will mention President Biden by name in his CPAC speech this afternoon. FOX is told Trump is expected to say: "Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history..."— Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) February 28, 2021 Meanwhile, CPAC is working doubly hard to shore up Trump’s position as Republican standard bearer even after he lost the trifecta of White House, House of Representatives and Senate and was twice impeached. Matt Schlapp, the president of the American Conservative Union, which runs CPAC, told the Washington Post: “Even though Donald Trump is a one-term president, there’s this feeling among Republicans that he was a huge, smashing success. A statue of Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, 26 February 2021. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters “That doesn’t mean that every moment of every day, of every news cycle, was pleasurable. What it means is that from a policy perspective, he basically ticked through the list of things that he said he would do.” The cult of personality has manifested itself in Trump bumper stickers, hats, T-shirts, face masks and other merchandise with slogans such as “Trump 2024” and “Miss me yet?”, as well as a giant gold-colored statue of the 45th president dressed in a jacket, red tie and Stars-and-Stripes boxing shorts and wielding a star wand. Speaker after speaker has ostentatiously pledged their loyalty, implying that the genie cannot be put back in the bottle. Ted Cruz, a Republican senator for Texas, told attendees on Friday: “Let me tell you something: Donald Trump ain’t going anywhere.” The posture has ensured that Trump’s small band of foes within the Republican party has been targeted for criticism just as much as election victor Joe Biden. Trump Jr warned against any return to an old Republican party beholden to special interests by singling out Liz Cheney, the daughter of Bush’s vice-president Dick Cheney and the No 3 House Republican. Cheney voted for Trump’s impeachment after the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol and criticised his plan to appear at CPAC. Cheney, Trump Jr argued, “is the leader of that failed movement and, if we want to go back to losing, if we want to go back to an ‘America last’ policy, we should be following that,” he said. “But I don’t, and I don’t think anyone in this room does either.” Matt Gaetz, a Florida congressman who held a rally in Cheney’s home state of Wyoming demanding her resignation, asserted: “If Liz Cheney were on this stage today, she would get booed off of it!” He continued: “The leadership of our party is not found in Washington DC. You are the energy, we are America, that’s why they’re in the eight square miles of Washington DC, and we’re here in the sunshine state of Florida.” Florida is also now Trump’s home. Many at CPAC have promoted Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, arguing that they justified new restrictions on voting. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri proudly defended his vote to challenge the electoral college result just hours after the insurrection. Josh Hawley of Missouri speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters “I was called a traitor,” he recalled to a noisy ovation. “I was called a seditionist. The radical left said … I should be expelled from the United States Senate. Well, as I said a moment ago, I’m not going anywhere. I’m staying right here. I’m going to stand up for you.” Mike Pence, the former vice-president targeted by the pro-Trump mob on 6 January, declined an invitation, although organisers insist he remains on friendly terms with his old boss. There is also no sign of Cheney, the Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, or former presidential nominee Mitt Romney. But whether Trump, 74, can or will run in 2024 remains far from certain. This week the Manhattan district attorney’s office in New York took possession of eight years’ worth of his tax returns and other financial data as it investigates his business empire. Joe Walsh, a Trump critic and former Republican congressman, predicted a rousing reception for him on Sunday but said of 2024: “I think he’ll string everybody along. It all depends on his health. Is he in jail? Is he a gazillion dollars in debt? But assuming he isn’t indicted, if he wants to run, it’s his. I don’t think any Republican will challenge him.”

