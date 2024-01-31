Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley to visit Hilton Head Thursday

Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is set to host a meet and greet on Hilton Head Island Feb. 1.

Haley is the last major challenger against former President Donald Trump for the republican presidential nomination after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ended his bid last week before New Hampshire’s primary. Trump easily won the primary, signaling that a rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden may be coming in November.

Presidential primary candidate and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley speaks to supporters in North Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

That is, unless Haley can stop Trump’s momentum. South Carolina’s primary Feb. 24 will help gauge whether she can seriously challenge Trump for the nomination.

The meet and greet is slated to take place at Forrest Fire BBQ, near Coligny Beach Park, at 6 p.m. She is hosting another meet and greet on the same day in Columbia.

To RSVP to the event go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-and-greet-with-nikki-haley-press-rsvp-hilton-head-sc-tickets-815849466717?aff=oddtdtcreator