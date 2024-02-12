Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley to visit Bluffton Thursday

Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is set to hold an “Early Voting Bus Tour stop” in Bluffton Tuesday. The event will be held at Bluffton Oyster Factory Park on Feb. 13 at 12:30 p.m.

This is the second time in the past month Haley has visited Beaufort County to rally voters for South Carolina’s Republican primary Feb. 24. Haley is the last major challenger against former President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. She held a meet and greet on Hilton Head earlier this month.

With two weeks to go, Trump holds a significant lead, according to a Feb. 1 Washington Post-Monmouth University poll. The poll found Trump at 58% support versus Haley at 32% support among potential Republican primary voters.

Former U.S. Ambassador and S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley addresses a crowd for her 2024 presidential run at USCB’s Sand Shark Recreation Center on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 in Bluffton, S.C.

Most recently, Haley lost the Nevada Republican presidential primary despite Trump not being on the ballot. Instead GOP voters picked the “none of these candidates” option.