Republican presidential candidates are debating tonight. Here’s how to watch

The four remaining Republican presidential candidates not named Donald Trump will meet again Wednesday night, this time in Alabama, to make their case for the GOP presidential nomination before voting begins next month.

Here’s how to watch:

The debate, hosted by NewsNation, will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. It will also air on The CW in eastern and central time zones.

The debate will be streamed on the NewsNation website and available on the network’s app. Rumble will stream the debate, as well.

Who’s on stage?

Wednesday’s debate, the fourth of the election cycle and the last before voting begins next month in Iowa, will feature former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, according to the Republican National Committee, which is hosting the debate.

Where will Trump be?

As he did with the three previous debates hosted by the RNC, the former president will skip Wednesday night’s event. He will instead attend a fundraiser for the MAGA Inc. Super PAC in Hallandale Beach, according to the New York Times.

Who will moderate?

NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas, Megyn Kelly, host of “The Megyn Kelly Show” on SiriusXM, and Eliana Johnson, editor-in-chief of The Washington Free Beacon, will moderate the debate.