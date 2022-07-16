Republican primary will decide winner of Andrew County prosecutor seat

Jul. 16—The Aug. 2 primary election in Andrew County is approaching, and two Republican candidates are vying for the role of county prosecutor.

Amy Cloud and Monica Morrey are running for the position. Since there is no Democratic candidate, the outcome of the election will be decided with the Aug. 2 vote.

Cloud has lived in the Andrew County area her whole life. She attended Columbia College for her undergraduate degree and the University of Missouri-Kansas City for her law degree.

She worked for a Kansas City law firm as well as the public defender's office before returning closer to home. She then opened her own practice in St. Joseph and eventually moved it to the square in Savannah.

"I have handled criminal cases for 20 years," Cloud said. "I've also been doing family law, which helps me gain a different perspective than just criminal law."

Cloud said she is passionate about running for county prosecutor in her community.

"Andrew County is my community. They're my people," she said. "I'm very involved in the community. I have been a member of Rotary Club. I go to church there, I shop there."

Morrey was born in St. Joseph and attended Truman State University for her undergraduate degree in English with an emphasis in world literature.

After graduating from law school at Washburn University, she returned home to St. Joseph, where she served as an assistant prosecuting attorney for four years, handling the domestic violence caseload and then switching to the general rotation.

In 2020, Morrey left the prosecutor's office to spend time with her newborn daughter. She then switched to private practice with her father at the Law Office of Joseph A. Morrey, as a trial attorney handling criminal and civil cases.

"I've been there since June of 2020 and it's been a great experience," Morrey said. "I'm learning civil from him and then also handling low-level criminal. So, I am still keeping current and up to date with criminal law."

Morrey said she was motivated to run for Andrew County prosecutor for many reasons.

"I believe that anyone with a law degree can be a prosecutor, but I believe that the best prosecutors are people who view it as a passion and a calling," Morrey said.

Cloud said when she heard about the opportunity to run for prosecutor, she knew she could make a difference.

"I could stand up for my friends and neighbors and make sure that their rights were protected and that they were treated with respect and make sure that that they never felt insignificant," Cloud said.

Cloud emphasized the importance of providing justice to victims and said she will send the message to lawbreakers that crime will not be tolerated in Andrew County and that those who do commit crimes will face consequences.

"I will advocate for tougher bond conditions and higher bonds in serious offenses," Cloud said. "I will push for harsher sentences for violent offenses and repeat offenders. I will ensure that plea agreements are appropriate for the victims as well as the community to make sure that the victim's voice is heard and that I am doing my job as the prosecutor to be the voice of the community as a whole."

Morrey said accountability and communication would be goals of hers if elected, and that she hopes to be aggressive in her prosecution of repeat criminal offenders.

"I strongly believe that Andrew County needs an experienced prosecutor in the office, and it's an office where there's only that one elected prosecutor," Morrey said. "I think that the citizens need someone with strong jury trial experience, prosecuting experience, experience working with victims, and I feel that I would be able to offer that to the community."

When asked about prosecution based on the abortion law change due to the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Morrey said her answer is potentially incomplete.

"It's my understanding that individuals that are seeking services that would qualify as abortion, and whether illegal or not, will not be prosecuted. It would be those providing the services," Morrey said. "It's also my understanding that it would not be a violation of the law if it was a medical emergency."

Cloud said in reference to the overturn of Roe v. Wade and trigger laws in Missouri, with the laws being so new, there will be a lot of change.

"The role of the prosecutor is not to interpret the law, the role of the prosecutor is to enforce the law and charge accordingly," Cloud said. "If law enforcement investigates and brings a case to me, then I would evaluate it based on the law that we have at the time. If it falls under that statute, then I would prosecute as needed."

Morrey feels confident in her ability to handle the job.

"I feel that I have the experience and that I would be able to step into the role and start serving the county from day one if elected," Morrey said.

Cloud emphasized she wants her community to know her doors are always open.

"I have an office on the square, so I make sure that I let everybody know that if they need anything, please contact me," Cloud said. "I'd be happy to sit down and visit with them and explain more in detail what I plan to do and how I could be a good prosecutor for the citizens of Andrew."