Is the Republican primary over? Debates canceled as Haley, Trump make final pitch to NH voters

WASHINGTON − New Hampshire voters were supposed to have two more primary debates to watch on Thursday and Sunday with two more opportunities for Republican hopefuls to make their pitches for the presidential nomination.

But ABC News and WMUR, who were set to host the Thursday debate, canceled the event after former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said she wouldn't participate unless former President Donald Trump also jumped in the ring. That would have left Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis alone on stage, and CNN quickly canceled their Sunday showdown as well.

The abandoned debates left some political observers wondering: Is the 2024 Republican primary over for good? Is Trump effectively the GOP nominee after winning just the Iowa Caucuses?

The former president seeking another term can't claim his party's nomination yet. Before Republicans make their 2024 pick, the field of GOP hopefuls needs to compete in states across the country.

And after the Iowa Caucuses, the political pressure is rising in other crucial early voting states, such as New Hampshire and Haley's home state of South Carolina.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming 2024 hurdles for Trump, Haley and DeSantis:

Why does New Hampshire matter?

Nikki Haley spoke in front of a crowd of voters at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire Jan. 16. 2024.

New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary is pivotal in most presidential elections, but it's especially important for Haley in 2024.

Recent polls have shown Haley as the top GOP alternative to the ex-president in New Hampshire. A survey released last week by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center found 31% of likely Republican primary voters in New Hampshire would support Haley, compared to 45% who would back former Trump.

While Haley still trails the former president in the state, some argue she doesn't need to win the primary there to make progress against Trump. Rather, she needs to get close enough to alter the sticky narrative he's the runaway favorite.

“If Haley gets above 30%, which I think is very doable, the key is going to be how that is interpreted – if that is a win for Haley or a win for Trump,” Andrew Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, previously told USA TODAY. “If Trump doesn’t get over 50%, it shows he has serious competition in the party.”

Who could be next to drop out?

DES MOINES, IOWA - JANUARY 10: Republican presidential candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley participate in the CNN Republican Presidential Primary Debate in Sheslow Auditorium at Drake University on January 10, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis and Haley both qualified for this final debate before the Iowa caucuses, while former President Donald Trump declined to participate and instead held a simultaneous town hall event live on FOX News. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

It's unclear whether DeSantis or Haley are likely to end their campaigns after the New Hampshire primary. It's likely Haley has her eyes set on her home state of South Carolina where she served as governor for six years.

The South Carolina primary is scheduled for Feb. 24, exactly one month after New Hampshire, and follows a primary scheduled for Nevada on Feb. 8.

Haley is campaigning on the premise that she has strong chance of winning in her home state, but a lot has changed since she served as governor. Larry Sabato, director of University of Virginia's Center for Politics, told USA TODAY many of Trump's allies now control South Carolina's Republican party,

"If she can not win her own home state − bye bye, over, done, cooked," he said.

Haley has only received one endorsement − Republican Rep. Ralph Norman − from South Carolina lawmakers in the state.

The race for a running mate

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, right, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, both speaking at the at the CNN Republican presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) ORG XMIT: IAPM182

With Trump's landslide win in Iowa and frontrunner status in New Hampshire, other political observers are wondering whether Trump will cement his success in the primaries by announcing a running mate.

At this point in the race, any guess is good as to who Trump may pick for his vice president, Sabato said.

It's unlikely both DeSantis and Haley are high on the list of potential picks. Trump has attacked DeSantis and Haley and the former South Carolina governor has reiterated to local television station WMUR in New Hampshire that she has no interest in served as second in command.

How will Trump's legal schedule play a role?

Trump in court for E. Jean Carroll defamation suit

Trump faces four criminal trials − including state and federal charges over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results − ahead of Election Day.

The legal troubles have led to more support for the former president, with Trump's support in polls increasing during the four indictments he faced throughout 2023.

Trump's legal team is pursuing pretrial motions that could potentially delay the starts of all four criminal trials past Election Day next year. But it is possible his stops on the campaign trail may be interrupted by attending a case in person.

GOP lawmakers turn to Trump

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) speaks to members of the press outside the “AI Insight Forum” at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 13, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Several Republican lawmakers have endorsed the former president after his victory in Iowa.

Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, a former Trump aide who also worked on both his 2016 and 2020 presidential campaign, told USA TODAY “this primary was over from the day that (Trump) announced that he was running for office again.”

Concerns about Trump losing the primary over his criminal indictments, Miller said, is “all crap.” DeSantis and Haley, he added, should drop out and “put their egos aside and see the writing on the wall.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, endorsed Trump for president on Wednesday after the Iowa caucuses.

"At this point, I believe this race is over," he said on Fox News.

Contributing: David Jackson, Ken Tran, Karissa Waddick

