Republican rebuttal: GOP deploys campaign-style attacks on Biden's State of the Union speech

WASHINGTON – Republicans used President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to launch campaign-style attacks Tuesday on what many GOP members see as the congressional elections' top issue: Biden himself.

"Weakness on the world stage has a cost and the president's approach to foreign policy has consistently been too little too late," said Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa., in the Republican Party's formal response to the State of the Union.

Reynolds accused Biden of bringing the nation back to the late 1970s and early 1980s, a time when "runaway inflation was hammering families, a violent crime wave was crashing on our cities, and the Soviet army was trying to redraw the world map."

In an avalanche of statements, interviews, and social media postings, Republicans chastised Biden over inflation, the economy in general, foreign policy, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine – and claimed they could handle it all better if they get to control Congress after the November elections.

Analysis: Biden seeks his footing as his agenda and the landscape are transformed

"My House Republican colleagues and I will fight against his failed, leftist agenda, and will work to lower inflation, cut energy costs for American families, fight crime, and restore common sense and freedom in our country," said Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., the House GOP whip.

Gov. Kim Reynolds takes questions about the Iowa State Patrol sent to the southern border and COVID-19, during a news conference, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Democrats, seeking to retain control of the House and Senate in this year's elections, said Republicans are only interested in attacking Biden, even as he outlined an agenda that aims to promote stability in Europe and improve the economy at home.

The president shared "how our nation has built an historic economic recovery – and how there is more we must do to lower costs for America’s working families," tweeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

What Biden said: What Biden said about Ukraine, COVID, the economy in his first State of the Union: full transcript

Story continues

One prominent Republican, former President Donald Trump, did not have an immediate comment on Biden's speech.

The State of the Union gives presidents a chance to give unfiltered remarks to a mass television audience, deploying one of the biggest political weapons in the presidential political arsenal.

While Biden did not specifically cite the midterm elections, he did talk at length about a platform that included an international effort to confront Russia and domestic plans to juice the economy through manufacturing, health care, education, and dealing a final blow to COVID-19.

The president delivered his State of the Union the same night the 2022 election season began. Texas held primaries for Republicans and Democrats seeking nominations for congressional seats and a variety of Lone Star State offices, including governor.

More: State of the Union: Biden faces a nation rattled by inflation, uncertain of his leadership

More: A GOP guide to watching Biden’s State of the Union: Clapping prohibited, deny all facts

Republican lawmakers echoed each other in slamming Biden's speech, and his campaign agenda.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Biden "ignored that his agenda has completely flopped for American families," and expressed he also felt sorry for the Democratic president.

"The President did his best to try to pick himself up and provide some level of optimism but that’s not what the American people are feeling right now," McConnell said.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who tweeted throughout the State of the Union, said in one post praising Reynolds: "Republicans are for parents and students. Republicans are for safe streets and secure borders. Republicans are for FREEDOM."

GOP political professionals piled on, saying Biden's address was an overly long and boring laundry list.

GOP strategist Doug Heye said the speech was "bouncing around like a pinball machine. I love me some pinball, but this isn't a compliment."

Throughout the day, campaign organizations linked to both parties sent out fundraising solicitations based on the State of the Union.

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, described the speech as "Biden’s last big chance to try to change the pattern of things before the election this fall."

McDaniel, who also tweeted throughout the State of the Union, said at one point that he fell short: "Biden is failing Americans. He can’t change his year of failures with a #SOTU that ignores the real troubles facing our country."

The Republicans zeroed in on Biden himself, mostly his record on the economy but also on foreign policy, saying earlier sanctions could have deterred Russia from invading Ukraine.

As Biden completed his speech. Republicans bashed him over any number items: Crime rates, illegal border crossing, vaccine and mask mandates to deal with the COVID pandemic.

"Inflation is a tax on hardworking American families courtesy of Joe Biden," tweeted Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

The president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic also drew GOP criticism.

"Biden and the Democrats want voters to forget they’re the party of masking children, lockdowns, and mandates," said the RNC's Twitter account. "Voters will hold them accountable for their failed agenda in November."

In her response, Reynolds said "Republicans may not have the White House, but we’re doing what we can to fill the leadership vacuum."

Reynolds, who is up for re-election this year, also said: “It’s time for America to once again project confidence; it’s time to be decisive. It’s time to lead."

More: State of the Union: Biden faces a nation rattled by inflation, uncertain of his leadership

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: GOP rebuttal to Biden State of Union: Republicans campaign off speech