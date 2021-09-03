Republican recall candidate Larry Elder holds rally in downtown Bakersfield

Sep. 2—The crowd was united at a Larry Elder campaign stop in downtown Bakersfield on Thursday afternoon. They viewed Gov. Gavin Newsom as landing more often on the side of criminals than those they harm. But in Elder, they saw a man who would return order to the streets if he wins the recall election on Sept. 14.

"How many more victims do we have to have before this man realizes that his top responsibility, the number one job, is to protect people and property?" Elder said from a podium in front of the Liberty Bell on Truxtun Avenue. "When you reduce the chances of a bad guy being caught, when you reduce the chances of a bad guy being convicted, when you reduce the chances of a bad guy being incarcerated — this is not rocket science — crime is going up."

Elder attended the brief rally alongside District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and families of victims of drunken driving. The law-and-order themed event was attended by more than 100 people, who cheered loudly at the numerous statements advocating for harsher sentences for criminals and the refutation of policies that allow offenders out of prison for good behavior.

Of particular concern is a change to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's Good Conduct Credit program that shortens the length of time people convicted of violent crimes must remain incarcerated if they display good behavior. Enacted in May, the change potentially allows 76,000 prison inmates to be eligible for early release.

Although CDCR says the change is authorized under the voter-approved Proposition 57, many at the Elder rally were fiercely opposed.

"That's the biggest issue we have, is letting these guys back out," said Todd Farnsworth, who appeared on stage with Elder with his daughter, who suffered traumatic brain damage after being hit by a drunken driver while pulling into her church in 2016.

Farnsworth said he supported Elder because he would be the toughest on crime of all the candidates.

"I think he is the man for the job," he added.

But early release was not the only topic Elder touched on during his rally. He called claims of systemic racism in police departments "a lie."

"If anything, the police are more hesitant, or more reluctant, to pull the trigger on a Black suspect than a white suspect," he said, adding the behavior had been labeled the "George Floyd Effect." "Cops pull back, they become more passive. After all, you get a paycheck whether or not you are engaging in proactive policing or whether or not you are engaging in passive policing."

He went on to say high-profile police shootings of young Black men only occurred because those men were not complying with police orders.

"Why would you, why should you?" Elder said. "You've been taught by your so-called leaders that the cops are not there to protect and serve, they are there to harm you and as a result a stop that would have been relatively routine becomes a serious matter that did not have to happen."

His remarks came weeks after a settlement with the California Department of Justice forced the Bakersfield Police Department to institute anti-bias training for officers and pursue greater diversity among its workforce. It was reached after a four-year investigation into accusations of repeated civil rights violations.

As part of the settlement, the city and BPD denied the allegations brought forward by the DOJ.

Still, Elder's statement drew cheers from the crowd. Several prominent Kern County Republicans attended his rally.

"I really do believe this is Elder country," Zimmer said after Elder finished his speech.

Her show of support did not extend to a formal endorsement. She said after the rally she has not been asked for an endorsement by any candidate, but added she believed Elder would make an excellent governor.

"Most of all, I want a governor who cares about justice," she said. "That's really what any of us want. Crime victims, we want justice."

