Republican who rejected bipartisan riot commission complains special committee is not bipartisan

After congressional Republicans widely rejected a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol riot, US Rep Michelle Fischbach claimed that “Democrats refuse to put together a truly bipartisan commission” – after she voted against the bipartisan attempt from both Democrats and Republicans.

“Give me a break,” Democratic US Rep Jim McGovern told the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

“I noticed there’s a lack of Republicans who have the backbone to come down here and explain ... why they won’t support the bipartisan commission or the select committee,” he said. “They don’t want to be on the record defending a position aimed at not getting the truth.”

House Democrats are moving forward with a special committee after Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan probe into the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath, after a mob fuelled by Donald Trump’s baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him stormed the halls of Congress to overturn the votes of millions of Americans.

The bipartisan measure passed the House, but with only 35 Republicans voting with Democrats to support it.

Ms Fischbach did not; she blamed Senate Republicans for blocking its passage.

“Now we’re blaming the Senate?” Mr McGovern said. “175 of my Republican colleagues voted against [the bipartisan commission]. They were complicit.”

