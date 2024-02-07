Republican rep announces he won't run again for 26th District position

Rep. Spencer Hutchins, R-26th District, has announced he will not run for re-election after his two-year term ends in 2024.

Republican state Rep. Spencer Hutchins announced that he will not run for re-election in the 26th District, citing a need to prioritize his family in a statement Tuesday.

"It is with regret that I share my decision not to seek a second term. Over time, it has become clear that stepping away is the right thing to do for my family," Hutchins said.

Hutchins departure may not be the only one for the 26th District's delegation, as Democratic Sen. Emily Randall has announced a campaign for the Sixth District Congressional seat up for election this fall. Rep. Michelle Caldier, a Republican, is the district's other representative in Olympia.

Hutchins, who defeated Adison Richards in the November 2022 election for the Dist. 1 position, said he's deeply grateful to the community.

"I would love to stay longer. There is so much left to do and more I feel I can contribute," Hutchinssaid. "But the hard reality is this has taken a heavy toll on my livelihood and my ability to provide for my family."

Hutchins, a former Gig Harbor City council member, is the co-owner and broker of a real estate company.

"The highest priorities in my life are my faith and family," Hutchins said. "As passionate as I am about our community -- and about bringing goodwill, balance, and bipartisanship to the polarized politics of today -- my family's wellbeing must come first."

He serves on three House committees: Health Care & Wellness, Transportation, where he serves as the assistant ranking member, and Housing.

The 26th District spans Pierce and Kitsap counties, and includes Gig Harbor, Port Orchard, Gorst and part of Bremerton.

On Wednesday Richards said he plans to run for the 26th District's Position 1 again. Candidates may officially file for state offices in the 2024 election between May 6 and 10.

