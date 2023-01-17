4

Republican Rep. George Santos will serve on House committees overseeing small businesses and science and technology: reports

Brent D. Griffiths
·3 min read
George Santos in congress
Rep. George Santos waits for the start of a session in the House chamber.Alex Brandon/AP Photo

  • Republican Rep. George Santos will get to serve on two House committees.

  • According to reports, Santos will serve on both a small business and a science-related panel.

  • Santos' slew of scandals had cast some doubt on whether he would get to serve on any committee.

Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos will reportedly serve on two House committees, a sign that the New York Republican, who is facing down calls from within the GOP to resign, will still be extended some of the normal power granted to new members.

Santos will serve on both the House Small Business Committee and the Science, Space, and Technology Committee, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday. Neither panel is considered a high-profile assignment. It is rare for a first-term lawmaker to serve on a major committee.

GOP Rep. Roger Williams of Texas, the chairman of the Small Business panel, told CNN that he did not "condone" Santos' behavior. He added that since Santos was elected, he should get to represent his constituents on committees. Matt VanHyfte, a spokesperson for the Small Business Committee, confirmed to Insider that Santos will serve on the committee.

Multiple Republican chairs, especially those dealing with national security matters, have made it clear that they don't want Santos to serve on their committees. Santos is facing multiple investigations, including a fraud case in Brazil.

A handful of House Republicans, including fellow members of the New York delegation, have called on Santos to resign amid a slew of scandals related to Santos' repeated lies about his resume, experience, and background. Just last week, the Nassau County Republican Party and the New York State Conservative Party formally called on the freshman to step down. Santos quickly rejected those calls.

"I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living," Santos wrote on Twitter in response. "I will NOT resign!"

Among Santos' lies are claims that would relate directly to the two committees he will now serve on.

Santos worked for a company that the Securities and Exchange Commission later accused of running a "classic Ponzi Scheme." Santos has denied any knowledge of wrongdoing. The Republican congressman also lied about having worked for Goldman Sachs and CitiGroup. As for his climate-related falsehoods, as E&E reported, Santos also helped develop clean carbon capture technology, and he was significantly involved in oil and gas development.

The breadth of Santos' lies and embellishments, which include falsely claiming his mother died on 9/11, would have made it difficult for any panel not to overlap with at least some of his claims.

Serving on committees is a critical function of being a member of Congress. While House Republicans have promised a more open amendment process, in recent years there have been few opportunities to amend legislation on the floor. That means lawmakers have the best chance of shaping bills at the committee level where it is common for the chair to hold formal "mark-ups" where members are freer to amend the underlying legislation.

Santos' office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. George Santos might be removed from Congress if he broke campaign finance laws.

    The chair of the House Oversight Committee says if Santos broke campaign finance laws, he'll be removed from Congress.

  • George Santos gets two committee assignments

    The House GOP Steering Committee on Tuesday recommended that embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) sit on the House Small Business Committee and House Science, Space and Technology Committee, according to sources familiar with the assignments. Santos’s assignment to the panels comes after multiple members of his own party have called on him to resign over…

  • Cards GM Ossenfort on rebuild: 'Ego will not be tolerated'

    Monti Ossenfort watched in dismay two years ago as Arizona's Kyler Murray ripped apart the Tennessee Titans defense, accounting for five touchdowns in Arizona's 38-13 victory. The 44-year-old Ossenfort was introduced on Tuesday as the Cardinals new general manager, coming to the organization following three years with the Titans and 15 years with the New England Patriots. Ossenfort has a lot of work ahead.

  • ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star will serve federal prison sentence in Lexington

    Chrisley was originally supposed to serve her sentence in Florida, but her commitment order was changed to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington.

  • How the Boston Celtics became the best team in the NBA

    Is it the moves the front office made to augment the team's bench in the offseason to make it one of the association's deepest? Could it be interim head coach Joe Mazzulla's offense? Is it something synergistic combining all of the above?

  • Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley begin federal prison sentences

    Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality TV franchise "Chrisley Knows Best," reported to federal facilities Tuesday to begin their years-long prison

  • Letters to the Editor: What Republicans should know before they cut Medicare

    The deficit has ballooned so much largely because of policy decisions made by Republicans. They are not the party of fiscal responsibility.

  • Bears GM Ryan Poles liked what he saw from rookie LT Braxton Jones

    Bears GM Ryan Poles got great value in the fifth round of the NFL draft with rookie Braxton Jones.

  • Ohio lawmaker Dolan running for US Senate again in 2024

    Republican state Sen. Matt Dolan said Tuesday that he is again running for U.S. Senate as the GOP tries in 2024 to flip the Ohio seat long held by Democrat Sherrod Brown, who is expected to seek reelection. Dolan, a centrist Republican from the Cleveland suburb of Chagrin Falls and a member of the family that owns baseball's Cleveland Guardians, is the first of his party to jump into that race.

  • ‘The most important election nobody’s ever heard of’

    A spring state Supreme Court race in Wisconsin has serious implications for abortion policy, voting rights and more in the perennial battleground.

  • The Blink Mini is a tiny yet powerful indoor security camera -- and it's 30% off

    The Blink Mini may be tiny but it delivers all the features you'd want in a security camera. It has 1080P HD video, motion detection and two-way audio.

  • I Do Not Need My IRA RMD. Can I Put It in a Roth IRA?

    You can use your traditional IRA’s required minimum distributions (RMDs) to contribute to a Roth IRA if you also have enough income.

  • EXPLAINER: How ominous is the debt limit problem?

    On the brink of hitting the nation's legal borrowing limit on Thursday, the government is resorting to “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. Because the debt cap limits the issuance of government bonds — a way the U.S. borrows money — these workarounds shift money among accounts and should keep the government open through at least June, according to a letter last week by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. In theory, President Joe Biden and Congress are supposed to use that additional time to work out an agreement to raise the nation's legal $31.38 trillion debt ceiling.

  • USPS Is Suspending Service in These Areas, Effective Immediately

    While it might be nice to think that nothing—not even snow, rain, heat, or gloom—could stop the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) from getting our mail to us, this is simply not the case. The agency says it works hard to keep delivery operations running regularly and post offices open during normal hours, but unfortunately, that's not always possible: The USPS has had to suspend services for a number of reasons in recent months, from animal attacks to facility fires. Now, the agency is again adjusting

  • New York Giants end long wait for NFL play-off win by beating Minnesota Vikings

    The Giants had not won a post-season game since their Super Bowl XLVI success in February 2012.

  • UN's top woman in Afghanistan for talks on Taliban crackdown

    The highest-ranking woman in the United Nations arrived in Kabul on Tuesday at the head of a delegation promoting the rights of women and girls, a response to the recent crackdown by Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, a former Nigerian Cabinet minister and a Muslim, was joined by Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, the U.N. agency promoting gender equality and women’s rights, and Assistant Secretary General for political affairs Khaled Khiari, U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said.

  • Bears introduce Kevin Warren as new president and CEO

    The Chicago Bears officially introduced new president and CEO Kevin Warren on Tuesday, and he made it clear he's ready to lead the team's move out of the city and into a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

  • Biden and McCarthy Square Off Over the Debt Ceiling

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called on Democrats to begin talks immediately on raising the debt ceiling, a critical requirement that Republicans plan to use as leverage in their effort to slash federal spending. “I would like to sit down with all the leaders and especially the president and start having discussions,” McCarthy said Tuesday at the Capitol. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned last week that the federal government would run up against the federal debt ceiling on this Thurs

  • Kevin McCarthy gives awkward response to claims George Santos staffer impersonated his aide

    Santos faces calls to resign from several Republicans, but none in leadership

  • Historic seaside destination in New England lands on list of ‘52 places to go in 2023′

    A small seaside city in New England could soon see an influx in visitors after it was included on a list of “52 places to go in 2023.”