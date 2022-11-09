Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is trailing with most votes counted in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District

Rep. Lauren Boebert on the House steps of the Capitol on Monday, January 4, 2021. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Lauren Boebert, an outspoken right-wing freshman lawmaker, is in a tight battle for reelection.

Democrat Adam Frisch is facing off against her in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.

Boebert's been a thorn in the Democratic Party's side while in office.

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert is in a tight race in her bid for reelection on the same night when Republicans appear to be poised to take control of the US House.

Boebert is facing off against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman.

Voters elected Boebert into office in 2020, and the representative from Rifle, Colorado, has used her position to be a thorn in the Democratic Party's side. Since taking public office, she's denied the 2020 presidential election results, interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech, and denigrated a Democratic member of Congress over their religion.

Two years later, her antics may have cost her a job, as she's close to joining the ranks of Rep. Madison Cawthorn as one of the few members of Congress to get elected in 2020, but lose their bid for reelection after only one term in office.

