‘Sorry’: GOP US Rep. Tom Reed retiring amid misconduct claim

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. Reed, a Republican from western New York who was accused in March 2021 of rubbing a female lobbyist’s back and unhooking her bra without her consent in 2017, apologized to the woman on Sunday, March 21, 2021, and announced that he will not run for reelection in 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
KAREN MATTHEWS
·2 min read

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican from western New York who was accused last week of rubbing a female lobbyist’s back and unhooking her bra without her consent in 2017, apologized to the woman on Sunday and announced that he will not run for reelection next year.

Reed, 49, said in a statement that the incident involving then-lobbyist Nicolette Davis occurred “at a time in my life in which I was struggling.” He said he entered treatment that year and realized he was “powerless over alcohol.”

Reed apologized to his wife and children, and to Davis, and said he planned “to dedicate my time and attention to making amends for my past actions.”

Reed, who was first elected to Congress in 2010, had been among the members of Congress calling for the resignation of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations. In late February, Reed said he was seriously considering running for governor against Cuomo should the Democrat seek a fourth term next year.

Reed said in his statement Sunday that he would not seek any elective office in 2022.

The announcement came two days after The Washington Post reported the allegations from Davis, who was 25 and a lobbyist for insurer Aflac when she said Reed, seated next to her at a Minneapolis bar, unhooked her bra from outside her blouse and moved his hand to her thigh.

“A drunk congressman is rubbing my back,” she texted a co-worker at Aflac that evening, adding later, “HELP HELP.”

Reed released a statement Friday saying, “This account of my actions is not accurate.”

In his statement Sunday he said, “ In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant. Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility.”

A former mayor of Corning, New York, Reed is co-chair of the House of Representatives' bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

He voted against impeaching former President Donald Trump in January but voted in favor of certifying the 2020 election of Democrat Joe Biden.

Recommended Stories

  • McCarthy hires top Trump official to run political operation

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has hired former President Trump’s White House political director, Brian Jack, to lead his own political operation, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The move to bring on Jack underscores McCarthy's strategy of keeping Trump and his orbit close as Republicans seek to retake the House majority in 2022 — and McCarthy achieves his personal goal of becoming speaker.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The backdrop: Jack is one of a small group that worked for Trump through his entire journey — from his 2016 campaign to his final flight on Air Force One.McCarthy (R-Calif.) met Jack through Trump and sees him as an asset for fundraising and recruitment, as well as strategy.Jack remains connected to Trump, who viewed him as his go-to guy for congressional elections during the last cycle.Jack previously held top roles at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and the Republican National Committee and has worked with several GOP campaigns.What we're hearing: Talks about a potential job in McCarthy's office began in December, while Trump was still in office. Jack formally started this month.He was initially considered as a candidate to lead the National Republican Campaign Committee but ultimately opted to work directly for McCarthy.Jack will work closely with NRCC staff, as has been the case with aides to past House Republican leaders.What they’re saying: “I worked closely with Brian during his four years at The White House,” Richard Hudson, secretary of the GOP conference, told Axios.“He served President Trump exceptionally well, knows what it takes to win Congressional races, and I’m excited he’s working with Leader Kevin McCarthy and our team that will Take Back the House.”Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Evidence indicates sedition charges likely over Capitol riots, prosecutor says

    Michael Sherwin, the federal prosecutor who until recently was leading the criminal investigation into the Capitol riots, told CBS' "60 Minutes" Sunday that evidence indicates sedition charges will be laid against some suspects.Why it matters: Few people have faced this Civil War-era charge, which makes it a crime to conspire or overthrow the government. But Sherwin told CBS' Scott Pelley "the evidence is trending towards that" charge "and probably meets those elements."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"I believe the facts do support those charges. And I think that, as we go forward, more facts will support that," he added.Of note: During his interview, Pelley asked Sherwin if investigators were looking into former President Trump's role in Jan. 6 insurrection. "We have people looking at everything," Sherwin replied.Trump was acquitted of charges of high crimes and misdemeanors over the rights following his second impeachment trial after the Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict him.What he's saying: "It's unequivocal that Trump was the magnet that brought the people to D.C. on the 6th," Sherwin said. "Maybe the president is culpable for those actions. But also, you see in the public record too militia members saying, 'You know what? We did this because Trump just talks a big game. He's just all talk. We did what he wouldn't do.'"For the record: Sherwin stepped down from his lead role into the Capitol riots last Friday, having overseen more than 400 criminal cases connected to the biggest criminal investigation in U.S. history, he told CBS.Murder charges will be brought against the Capitol rioters who were charged with using bear spray on a Capitol Police officer who died the next day, “if evidence directly relates that chemical to his death,” says federal prosecutor Michael Sherwin. https://t.co/Lpfxbnz1t7 pic.twitter.com/3ldks7FqMl— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 21, 2021 Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem won't sign transgender sports bill, cites 'vague and overly broad language'

    Gov. Kristi Noem is OK with a ban on transgender girls from playing girls' sports in high school, but doesn't want it extended to college athletics.

  • Biden, Harris imply Trump bears some responsibility for surge in violence against people of Asian descent

    President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday met with leaders of Atlanta's Asian American community in the wake of a mass shooting at three different Atlanta area spas during which a lone suspect killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent. At the moment, authorities are still investigating the suspect's motive. In his confession, Robert Aaron Long reportedly said he acted because of a sex addiction, but there remains widespread speculation that he was targeting people of Asian descent. "Whatever the killer's motive, these facts are clear," Harris said in public remarks after Friday's meeting. "Six out of the eight people killed on Tuesday night were of Asian descent. Seven were women. The shootings took place in businesses owned by Asian Americans. The shootings took place as violent crimes and discrimination against Asian Americans [have] risen dramatically over the last year." Biden and Harris both also appeared to place some responsibility for the recent surge in violence against people of Asian descent in the United States on former President Donald Trump, though they didn't directly name him. "For the last year, we've had people in positions of incredible power scapegoating Asian Americans, people with the biggest pulpits, spreading this kind of hate," Harris said, likely alluding to politicians like Trump who called the novel coronavirus that sparked the pandemic, the "China virus." "We've always known words have consequences," Biden said. "It's the 'coronavirus.' Full stop." Read more at The New York Times and The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsAmerica's falling fertility rateTrump's chief pollster explains why Ron DeSantis may be 'inheriting' Trump's role in the GOP

  • 13 members of the pro-Trump House Freedom Caucus refused to condemn Myanmar's generals who violently overthrew elected leaders

    On Twitter, Caucus chair Rep. Andy Biggs said the violence resulting from the coup is "tragic," but that "there is suffering everywhere in the world."

  • Trump's chief pollster explains why Ron DeSantis may be 'inheriting' Trump's role in the GOP

    It looks like the political future is bright for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), NBC News reports. DeSantis may be a polarizing figure overall — it's safe to say he doesn't have many fans in the Democratic Party — but he does appear to have high approval marks across the board in the GOP. He's reportedly garnering interest from donors outside the Sunshine State, and even former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) says he's a "fan." If DeSantis does decide to run for president in 2024, he'll likely get a boost thanks to his popularity among former President Donald Trump's supporters. Trump's chief pollster from 2016 and 2020, Tony Fabrizio, thinks DeSantis may be the one to fill the void if Trump doesn't take another shot at the White House. "When you look under the hood of those numbers," Fabrizio told NBC News, referring to a recent survey that showed DeSantis was neck and neck with former Vice President Mike Pence in a hypothetical Trump-less 2024 GOP primary, "DeSantis garners a lot of support from Trump voters in the absence of Trump." Fabrizio believes the coverage of DeSantis' controversial COVID-19 pandemic decisions helped fuel his national rise. "As the media beat him up as the anti-[New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D)] and DeSantis stood up for himself, voters liked that," Fabrizio said. "They associated that type of scrappiness and speaking your mind with Donald Trump. He is inheriting a lot of that." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsAmerica's falling fertility rate5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threat

  • Trump pressing election claims

    Former president still says 2020 ‘rigged.’

  • A former intelligence official says an upcoming government report will detail 'difficult to explain' UFO sightings

    Former National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe told Fox News "there are a lot more sightings than have been made public" by intel officials.

  • CNN ratings are dramatically down since Trump left office. The network lost nearly 50% of its target audience during primetime hours.

    In a post-Trump era, cable-news network CNN is struggling to keep viewers watching. There has been a decline of almost 40% in primetime viewership.

  • Russian envoy to U.S. back in Moscow after Biden calls Putin a killer: TASS

    Russia's ambassador to the United States arrived in Moscow on Sunday for discussions on how to address sliding U.S.-Russia relations after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer, the TASS news agency reported. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday it was recalling its ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, for urgent talks after Biden said in an ABC interview he thought President Putin was a killer who would "pay a price" for alleged U.S. election meddling - an accusation that Moscow denies.

  • Investors urge Europe to prioritise climate in agriculture reform

    A $2 trillion group of investors on Monday urged the European Commission to be more ambitious in its planned overhaul of the bloc's huge farming subsidy programme to fight climate change and protect biodiversity. Ahead of a meeting of agriculture ministers from European Union countries on Monday, the group said proposed reforms to the Common Agricultural Policy needed to go much further to align with the EU target to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Led by Legal & General Investment Management and think-tank Chatham House, the group made four recommendations, including reducing direct support for commodities with high emissions, such as red meat and dairy.

  • Ex-Trump aide tweets 'executive orders' after Google lists him as president

    Google describes Richard Grenell, ex-intelligence chief and possible candidate for California governor, as ‘president since 2021’ Richard Grenell, who also served as a diplomat in Trump’s administration, during a press conference with Kosovo’s prime minister in Pristina in September. Photograph: Armend Nimani/AFP/Getty Images Richard Grenell, a former acting director of national intelligence turned potential Republican candidate for governor of California, gleefully seized on an error by Google on Saturday, promising “a plethora of executive orders” after the search giant listed him as “President of the United States since 2021”. The former Trump aide also took a low shot at the actual president, Joe Biden, tweeting: “I will run up the stairs without tripping.” Biden stumbled dramatically on Friday, as he climbed the stairs to Air Force One. On Saturday, before noticing his accidental promotion by Google, Grenell complained about media coverage of Biden’s fall including criticism of Donald Trump Jr’s decision to tweet a gif showing his father knocking Biden over with a golf ball. “Washington DC types are killing humour and laughter,” Grenell claimed. Few Democrats or Washington officials found much to laugh about in Grenell’s time as acting director of national intelligence. In February last year, one unnamed former official told Vanity Fair his appointment “clearly, unambiguously” represented “the politicisation of intelligence” and said the former ambassador to Germany was Trump’s “guardian against fact”. In the event, Grenell filled the role for three months before being replaced by John Ratcliffe, a former congressman many observers thought similarly unqualified and inappropriately partisan. Google says Rick Grenell is president. Photograph: Google On Saturday, Grenell’s first tweeted “executive orders” as the Google-anointed president, if not the actual one, included the demand that a liquid natural gas terminal “be built ASAP on the west coast of the United States (preferably in California)” and that “multiple desalinisation plants [and] new nuclear power plants be built in California”. “Oh,” he added, “and Eric Swalwell hereby loses his security clearance”. Swalwell, a California Democrat who briefly ran for the presidential nomination in 2020, was a House manager in Trump’s second impeachment trial. Republicans have sought unsuccessfully to remove him from the House intelligence committee, over reports of links to a suspected Chinese spy. By lunchtime on the east coast on Saturday, Google had fixed its mistake. Grenell seems more likely to run for state than national office. Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, is the subject of a recall attempt. In February, Grenell was reported to have discussed a run with Trump. Speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida, Grenell said: “And of course, if a public official is still failing to deliver on their promises, and if you can’t limit their term or recall them in time, there’s always one other option. You can run against them yourself.”

  • 'I'm proud of Apu': 'The Simpsons' creator Matt Groening reflects on 700 episodes, casting controversy

    In an wide-ranging interview, Matt Groening discusses 'The Simpsons' longevity, Disney ownership, Apu criticism and if there's an end in sight.

  • Brooklyn resident, 90, has contagious Brazilian variant of COVID-19, Cuomo says

    NEW YORK — The first New York case of the Brazilian coronavirus variant was found in an elderly Brooklyn resident, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday. The Brazilian variant is more easily transmitted and can cause more severe illness in those who are infected, researchers say. The Brooklyn patient is in their 90s and has “no travel history,” Cuomo said. The case was discovered at Mount Sinai ...

  • How ‘Owning the Libs’ Became the GOP’s Core Belief

    The weird journey of a tongue-in-cheek catchphrase from conservative-mocking putdown to the defining tenet of the Republican Party’s way of life.

  • Gottlieb warns of potential for new outbreaks fueled by troubling New York virus variant

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner, says health officials need to do more to understand whether the B.1.526 virus variant is infecting those who have already had COVID-19 or have been vaccinated.

  • Exclusive: Brooks Koepka reveals details of knee surgery, Masters plans

    Brooks Koepka had surgery on his right knee earlier this week, he confirmed to Golfweek on Sunday night.

  • ‘She’s a literal billionaire’: Kylie Jenner criticised for asking fans to help fund makeup artist’s surgery

    ‘Why is she asking her followers to donate money for her friend’s go fund me page when she could literally just donate all the money?’ asks Twitter user

  • What went wrong Sunday for Texas Rangers’ Kohei Arihara? Well, just about everything.

    The right-hander didn’t record an out in the first inning of a B game against the Royals, and managed only seven in the scrimmage.

  • Australia's east sees worst floods in 50 years

    Australian authorities said on Sunday that heavy rains over the country's east coast has brought the worst flooding in half a century.In the most populous state of New South Wales, footage showed homes uprooted by fast-moving water, trees snapped and roads were engulfed.Emergency services estimated hundreds of homes have been damaged so far.Several major roads were closed across the state, and some schools cancelled classes for Monday.Dams, including Sydney's main water supply, have also spilled over, causing river levels to surge.Gladys Berejiklian, the Premier of New South Wales, said the floods were worse than expected."Yesterday we were hoping it would only be a one in twenty year event, it looks like it will be a one in fifty year event."She added that thousands of Australians have been forced to evacuate in about 13 areas of the state and 4,000 more may be asked to flee soon.Meteorologists said the downpour is set to continue the rest of Sunday, with some areas expecting nearly 8 inches of rain.The devastation is in stark contrast to bushfires that scorched Australia over the last two years when about 7 percent of New South Wales was scorched.