Republican Rep's Hot Take On Drug Seizures Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads

Lee Moran
·2 min read

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas) puzzled people with his commentary on drug seizures at the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Twitter, Fallon noted Monday how “1.2 MILLION POUNDS of illegal drugs have been seized at our southern border” since Joe Biden became president.

Then he continued:

“If you needed more evidence that this Administration’s border policies are contributing to a surging drug crisis - look no further.”

Critics were confused as to what point he was actually trying to make:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories