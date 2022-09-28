Republican Rep's Hot Take On Drug Seizures Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas) puzzled people with his commentary on drug seizures at the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Twitter, Fallon noted Monday how “1.2 MILLION POUNDS of illegal drugs have been seized at our southern border” since Joe Biden became president.

Then he continued:

“If you needed more evidence that this Administration’s border policies are contributing to a surging drug crisis - look no further.”

Since Joe Biden took office -- 1.2 MILLION POUNDS of illegal drugs have been seized at our southern border.



If you needed more evidence that this Administration's border policies are contributing to a surging drug crisis -- look no further. — Rep. Pat Fallon (@RepPatFallon) September 26, 2022

Critics were confused as to what point he was actually trying to make:

So you don’t approve of seizing drugs at the border? Is that the border policy you object to? — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) September 27, 2022

Babe. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) September 27, 2022

I don't think he's making the point he thinks he's making... — 🌟Professor Crush Ⓥ 🏳️‍🌈🌟 (@ProfessorCrush) September 27, 2022

Seriously. This is the dumbest argument ever.



Seized. Hello! — hello, it it me you're looking for? 🏳️‍🌈 (@OverFakeOutrage) September 28, 2022

that means they stopped the drugs from coming across the border. you understand that means they’re doing their job right? or do your ears whistle on a windy day? — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 26, 2022

I read this 3 times and still confused. Is he saying stopping drugs at the border is a bad thing? — Factlover51 (@KPanekvogel) September 27, 2022

Hold up. Now we don't want illegal drugs seized at the border? pic.twitter.com/J1ugrKMQxo — Bitch (@ABitchIfNeedbe) September 28, 2022

Stop doing this.

You sound like idiots. https://t.co/Yy8hnFrWsX — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 27, 2022

I'm sorry, but I don't understand. This administration is, by your own admission, seizing over one million pounds of illegal drugs at the border.



That seems like this Administration's border policies are MITIGATING a surging drug crisis.



Please explain it to me like I'm 5. https://t.co/L6cbGjWmdX — Karoli 🇺🇦 (@Karoli) September 27, 2022

There will come a day — not today, not tomorrow, but eventually — when Republicans come to terms with the meaning of "seized." And that day will be glorious. https://t.co/rvIHAqnFx0 — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) September 27, 2022

Would you prefer they didn’t seize the drugs? https://t.co/BVPX3DP7iM — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 27, 2022

