Republican Rep's Hot Take On Drug Seizures Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads
Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas) puzzled people with his commentary on drug seizures at the U.S.-Mexico border.
On Twitter, Fallon noted Monday how “1.2 MILLION POUNDS of illegal drugs have been seized at our southern border” since Joe Biden became president.
Then he continued:
“If you needed more evidence that this Administration’s border policies are contributing to a surging drug crisis - look no further.”
Since Joe Biden took office -- 1.2 MILLION POUNDS of illegal drugs have been seized at our southern border.
If you needed more evidence that this Administration's border policies are contributing to a surging drug crisis -- look no further.
— Rep. Pat Fallon (@RepPatFallon) September 26, 2022
Critics were confused as to what point he was actually trying to make:
So you don’t approve of seizing drugs at the border? Is that the border policy you object to?
— Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) September 27, 2022
Babe.
— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) September 27, 2022
I don't think he's making the point he thinks he's making...
— 🌟Professor Crush Ⓥ 🏳️🌈🌟 (@ProfessorCrush) September 27, 2022
Seriously. This is the dumbest argument ever.
Seized. Hello!
— hello, it it me you're looking for? 🏳️🌈 (@OverFakeOutrage) September 28, 2022
that means they stopped the drugs from coming across the border. you understand that means they’re doing their job right? or do your ears whistle on a windy day?
— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 26, 2022
I read this 3 times and still confused. Is he saying stopping drugs at the border is a bad thing?
— Factlover51 (@KPanekvogel) September 27, 2022
Hold up. Now we don't want illegal drugs seized at the border? pic.twitter.com/J1ugrKMQxo
— Bitch (@ABitchIfNeedbe) September 28, 2022
Stop doing this.
You sound like idiots. https://t.co/Yy8hnFrWsX
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 27, 2022
I'm sorry, but I don't understand. This administration is, by your own admission, seizing over one million pounds of illegal drugs at the border.
That seems like this Administration's border policies are MITIGATING a surging drug crisis.
Please explain it to me like I'm 5. https://t.co/L6cbGjWmdX
— Karoli 🇺🇦 (@Karoli) September 27, 2022
There will come a day — not today, not tomorrow, but eventually — when Republicans come to terms with the meaning of "seized." And that day will be glorious. https://t.co/rvIHAqnFx0
— Steve Benen (@stevebenen) September 27, 2022
Would you prefer they didn’t seize the drugs? https://t.co/BVPX3DP7iM
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 27, 2022
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.