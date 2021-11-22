Republican Sean Parnell suspends U.S. Senate campaign in Pennsylvania

FILE PHOTO: Republican National Convention
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Sean Parnell, whom former President Donald Trump endorsed in next year's toss-up U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, said he was suspending his campaign on Monday, local media reported.

The decision came after Parnell lost a battle over the custody of his three children amid allegations of physical and verbal abuse of his estranged wife, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Parnell, an Army veteran, was attempting to win the seat held by conservative Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who is retiring after next year.

The Pennsylvania Senate race is seen as one of the most competitive races in the November 2022 congressional elections and could help determine whether Republicans succeed in their drive to win majority control of the chamber.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, a judge granted Parnell's wife primary custody of their children following allegations of past physical abuse and uncontrolled anger.

The newspaper quoted Parnell denying the allegations.

In May, Parnell announced he would run to replace Toomey. In a video he posted on Twitter, Parnell highlighted his support of gun rights. The Afghanistan war veteran said he wanted to help repair "a generational crisis" created by "crazy liberals."

U.S. Representative Conor Lamb, who is in his third term in the House of Representatives, is trying to capture the Democratic nomination for the Senate seat among a crowded field.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

    Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. The roughly 35 people who got into the small courtroom Monday included one of Holmes' biggest foils — former Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou, who wrote a seri es of explosive articles starting in October 2015 that triggered Theranos' collapse and the ensuing criminal case.

  • Raiders close gap to 16-13 early in fourth quarter

    The Raiders offense has been dismal for most of Sunday’s game against the Bengals, but they are showing some signs of life in the fourth quarter. Derek Carr hit tight end Foster Moreau for a 19-yard touchdown with just under 12 minutes left to play. Daniel Carlson‘s extra point cut the Cincinnati lead to 16-13. [more]

  • Derek Carr: Offensive problems start with me and end with me

    The Raiders slumped to their third straight loss on Sunday and the offense remains a major problem in Las Vegas. Quarterback Derek Carr turned the ball over twice in the 32-13 loss to the Bengals, which gives him six in the last three weeks, and the Raiders failed to gain 300 yards of offense for [more]

  • Tis the season for food, family and ... house fires. Here's how to keep your home safe:

    Festive celebrations, home cooked meals and sparking lights are all hallmarks of the holiday season, but they also can increase the risk of fires.

  • Republican governors look good compared to Biden

    Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott better alternative in 2024 than President Biden

  • Exclusive-Uber enters booming cannabis market with orders in Ontario

    (Reuters) -Uber Technologies Inc will allow users in Ontario, Canada, to place orders for cannabis on its Uber Eats app, marking the ride-hailing giant's foray into the booming business, a company spokesperson said on Monday. Uber Eats will list cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke on its marketplace on Monday, following which customers can place orders from the Uber Eats app and then pick it up at their nearest Tokyo Smoke store, the spokesperson said. Uber, which already delivers liquor through its Eats unit, has had its sights set on the burgeoning cannabis market for some time now.

  • Fed in second Powell term must ensure inflation does not become 'endemic' - Yellen

    The U.S. Federal Reserve during Jerome Powell's second term as chair will have an important role to play over the longer term to ensure that inflation does not become "endemic," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Monday. Yellen said she believed Powell's nomination and that of Lael Brainard as vice chair would win broad support in Congress and that she was confident in their ability "to make good judgments" on balancing the Fed's dual mandates of maintaining maximum employment and price stability.

  • Airmen at Al Udeid warned fatigue was hurting war effort, safety reports show

    Sleep deprivation is a chronic problem in the armed forces, sometimes with deadly consequences.

  • U.S. debt ceiling deadline could extend to January -Wrightson ICAP

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury could be able to fund government operations into the first half of January without a debt ceiling increase, according to a new estimate by money market research firm Wrightson ICAP on Monday. Wrightson said in a note to clients https://www.wrightson.com/mmo/current-mmo/mmo-for-november-22-2021 that based on the Treasury's debt issuance plans, the department should be able to go well past a new Dec. 15 deadline set last week by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

  • The US became a 'backsliding democracy' in 2020 and 'fell victim to authoritarian tendencies': report

    The report raised particular concerns about anti-democratic behavior by Donald Trump, warning of "spillover effects" in other countries.

  • ECSO: Pensacola man arrested after telling pastor he had sex with young girl

    Robert Joel Cota, 31, was arrested Sunday and charged with sexual battery on a victim 12 or younger and four additional criminal charges.

  • 2021 Texas high school football statewide playoffs scores, pairings (through Nov. 20)

    Scores, schedules and pairings for the 2021 Texas high school football and University Interscholastic League playoffs.

  • Waukesha Christmas parade horror: Wisconsin police union official reveals what's next in investigation

    The public needs to be cautious about speculating on a motive for Sunday evening's Christmas parade horror in Waukesha, the president of the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police told Fox News.

  • At Alcatraz Island, Haaland highlights Indigenous progress

    U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Saturday said progress has been made by Indigenous people during a visit to Alcatraz Island, which became a symbol of the struggles of Native People for self-determination following its takeover in the 1960s, but more remains to be done. Haaland visited the island off of San Francisco's coast on the 52nd anniversary of the occupation by Indigenous students who were demanding that the U.S. government recognize longstanding agreements with tribes and turn over the deed to the island. The group was removed after a 19-month occupation but the takeover became a watershed moment in Native American activism.

  • Interior head: Chaco protections ‘millennia in the making’

    A few big rigs carried oilfield equipment on a winding road near Chaco Culture National Historical Park, cutting through desert badlands and sage. This swath of northwestern New Mexico has been at the center of a decades-long battle over oil and gas development. On Monday, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined pueblo leaders at the park to reflect on her office's announcement last week that it would seek to withdraw federal land holdings within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of its boundary, making the area off-limits to oil and gas leasing for 20 years.

  • Iran publishes photos of closed hearing into plane shootdown

    Iranian state media on Monday published photographs of the trial investigating the shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger jet in 2020 by the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, trying to tamp down criticism of the largely closed-door proceeding. The Mizan news agency, an arm of the country's judiciary, showed pictures of the inside of the military courtroom, with at least one man and a woman holding up pictures identified as victims of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight No. PS752. Iranian media have not identified those charged and some photos published by Mizan had individuals' faces blurred out.

  • What we know, and don't know, about the car that plowed through a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas Parade

    A red SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday evening, injuring attendees. Here's what we know and don't know about the incident.

  • Home Depot Black Friday 2021 savings are huge—these are the best deals on Dewalt, Milwaukee and more

    Home Depot Black Friday deals bring savings on appliances from Frigidaire and Samsung; tools from Ryobi, Dewalt, Milwaukee; home goods and more.

  • Duane Brown not concerned with his Seahawks future, believes in criticized Russell Wilson

    The 14th-year left tackle wasn’t planning on this, Seattle at 3-7, when he held in this summer to get a new contract.

  • Trump-backed U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania suspends campaign after loss of child-custody battle

    Sean Parnell said he had called the former president to notify him of the case's outcome and his campaign's changed status.