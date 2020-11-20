Republican Sen. Alexander says Trump administration should give Biden's team materials for smooth transition

FILE PHOTO: Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN), delivers a statement in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Retiring Republican Senator Lamar Alexander on Friday said that the Trump administration should provide President-elect Joe Biden's team with all materials, resources and meetings necessary for a smooth transition.

"If there is any chance whatsoever that Joe Biden will be the next president, and it looks like he has a very good chance, the Trump Administration should provide the Biden team with all transition materials, resources, and meetings necessary to ensure a smooth transition so that both sides are ready on day one," Alexander said in a statement posted on Twitter.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

