Republican Sen. John Thune on Biden's State of the Union address

Reuters

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged on Wednesday some problems with Turkey's initial response to the earthquake that rocked the south but said normal operations have resumed, adding that the death toll in the country rose to 8,574. Erdogan made his first visit to the devastated region since the Monday, when two massive quakes hit within hours, just as confirmed deaths in Turkey and neighbouring Syria shot beyond 11,000. Speaking to reporters in the Kahramanmaras province near the epicentre, with constant ambulance sirens in the background, Erdogan said there had been problems with roads and airports but that everything would get better by the day.