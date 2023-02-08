Republican Sen. John Thune on Biden's State of the Union address
South Dakota Republican Sen. John Thune joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss President Biden's State of the Union address and the Republican reaction.
More than 40 Republican senators have filed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court arguing against Biden’s student loan relief plan. The Republicans, including the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), filed the brief on Friday for both student loan cases in front of…
China's rapid reopening is likely to fuel demand for commodities produced in abundance by Canada, potentially helping Canada's economy avoid a recession as long as it does not also force up inflation and spur further interest-rate hikes. The Bank of Canada last month hiked its key interest rate to 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years, and said the economy will stall in the first half of the year and could tip into recession. But analysts say a rebounding Chinese economy will likely fuel demand for Canada's major exports, including oil, natural gas, grain, cereals and other goods, making a much-desired soft landing for the economy more likely than previously thought.
One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive...
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged on Wednesday some problems with Turkey's initial response to the earthquake that rocked the south but said normal operations have resumed, adding that the death toll in the country rose to 8,574. Erdogan made his first visit to the devastated region since the Monday, when two massive quakes hit within hours, just as confirmed deaths in Turkey and neighbouring Syria shot beyond 11,000. Speaking to reporters in the Kahramanmaras province near the epicentre, with constant ambulance sirens in the background, Erdogan said there had been problems with roads and airports but that everything would get better by the day.
FTX previously asked for the money to be returned in December; donor recipients now have until the end of February to return funds.
Mayor Eric Adams announced that New York City is lifting its Covid vaccine mandate for city workers, after the same requirement for private employers was rescinded.
House Republicans are gearing up to grill former Twitter employees at a Wednesday hearing, escalating their accusations that social media companies are censoring content with an anti-conservative bias. The hearing is largely based around a slew of information dubbed the “Twitter Files” released by Twitter CEO Elon Musk after taking over the company last year.…
When Portage County deputies stopped a Jeep on the Ohio Turnpike last week for a traffic violation, they found 24 pounds of suspected Ecstasy pills.
The training program for Ukrainian forces in the United Kingdom will be expanded to include fighter pilots and marines, British national broadcaster BBC reported on Feb. 8, referring to the sources in the government.
One armed suspect threatened a homeowner, and schools were placed on “secure status,” police said.
Montana Sen. Steve Daines Twitter account was suspended Monday due to a hunting photo Twitter ruled "graphic violence"
You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...
The Last of Us Episode 4 gifted us with the Joel and Ellie magazine scene from the game, as well as the introduction of Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, in an episode that actually made everyone laugh more than we cried.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) said President Biden falsely accused the GOP of threatening Social Security, Medicare on Feb. 7.
Tristan Thompson posted a heartfelt tribute to his mother Andrea, who died in January. He included pictures with Khloe Kardashian.
Polly Samson, rocker David Gilmour's wife, calls former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters 'antisemitic to [his] rotten core.' The outspoken Waters begs to differ.
More than 20 victims — all women from China — were found during the Belgian police's raids on Tuesday. They have been taken to a local support center.
Oklahoma GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling on state lawmakers to deliver a bill to his desk that “bans all gender-transition surgeries” for minors.
Photos show that a section of the estate appears to be underground.
The social media company said Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) violated its rules against posting photos of “graphic violence or adult content.”