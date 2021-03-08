Republican Sen. Roy Blunt will not seek re-election in 2022

Ursula Perano
·1 min read
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), widely seen as a member of the Republican establishment in Congress, will not run for re-election in 2022, he announced on Twitter Monday.

Why it matters: The 71-year-old senator is the No. 4-ranking Republican in the Senate, and the fifth GOP senator to announce he will not run for re-election in 2022 as the party faces questions about its post-Trump future.

The other GOP senators who have announced their retirement are:

  • Sen. Richard Shelby (Ala., which Trump won in 2020 by +25.4%)

  • Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio, Trump +8.1%)

  • Sen. Richard Burr (N.C., Trump +1.3%)

  • Sen. Pat Toomey (Pa., Biden +1.2%)

What to watch: Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) are also considering retiring in 2022.

Background: Blunt was first elected to the Senate in 2010, after serving in the House for 14 years and as Missouri secretary of state for eight. In addition to being a member of leadership as chair of the Republican Policy Committee, Blunt is the top Republican on the powerful Senate Rules Committee.

