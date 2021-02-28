Republican Sen. Sasse slams Nebraska GOP for "weird worship" of Trump after state party rebuke

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maria Arias
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Nebraska Republican Party on Saturday formally "rebuked" Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) for his vote to impeach former President Trump earlier this year, though it stopped short of a formal censure, CNN reports.

Why it matters: Sasse is the latest among a slate of Republicans who have faced some sort of punishment from their state party apparatus after voting to impeach the former president. The senator responded statement Saturday, per the Omaha World-Herald, saying "most Nebraskans don't think politics should be about the weird worship of one dude."

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The bottom line: "Senator Sasse's condemnation of President Trump and his support for President Trump's impeachment have been liberally used multiple times by Democrats as justification for a truncated impeachment process that denied the President due process," said the resolution, according to CNN.

  • The party expressed "deep disappointment and sadness with respect to the service of Senator Ben Sasse and calls for an immediate readjustment whereby he represents the people of Nebraska to Washington and not Washington to the people of Nebraska."

Sasse was first rebuked by the party in 2016, but was reelected last fall with 63% of the vote, which is around 5 more points than Trump won in Nebraska.

Go deeper ... Trump’s blunt weapon: State GOP leaders

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Ben Sasse on Matt Gaetz: 'That guy is not an adult'

    Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) didn't exactly pull punches in an interview with Politico, going after congressional Republicans, Democrats, former President Donald Trump, and the Biden administration all in one go. Sasse, who is facing imminent censure from the Nebraska GOP for voting to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, stands by that vote and says he's not bothered by the action his home state's Republican Party is taking against him, though he did say he thinks it's not "healthy." His comments to Politico seemed to back up that confidence. At one point, when asked about Trump loyalist Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Sasse simply said "that guy is not an adult," and described Congress, generally, as "a bunch of yokels screaming." Sasse's candor is gutsy, but it's worth noting he's generally well-respected by his Senate colleagues and won re-election handily last year, so he's ensconced in the upper chamber until 2026, and likely doesn't need to look over his shoulder as of now. While he's been in the spotlight for his intra-party criticism of late, Sasse did have words for Democrats, as well, per Politico. He said the Biden administration is "cowering" to the opinions of progressive lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and called the education spending plan in President Biden's COVID-19 relief package "disastrous." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.com5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventureBiden in the quagmireRecords provide Louisiana State Police's 1st acknowledgement Black man who died in custody was mistreated

  • GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says politics shouldn't be about the 'weird worship of one dude,' after rebuke for opposing Trump

    Nebraska's Ben Sasse is one of several Republicans who've faced a backlash from state GOP parties for opposing Trump.

  • Senator Bill Cassidy Predicts Trump Will Not Be 2024 Nominee

    Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) predicted that former President Trump will not be the Republican party’s presidential nominee in the 2024 elections, in a Sunday interview on CNN. Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted in favor of impeaching Trump for incitement of insurrection, weeks after a mob of the president’s supporters breached the Capitol and forced lawmakers to evacuate the building. The senator’s comments came hours before Trump was scheduled to deliver his first public speech since leaving office, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida. Cassidy was asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday whether he thought Trump could be nominated for president in 2024. “I don’t mean to duck, but the truth is you could ask me [about] a lot of people, if they are fit. Point is, I don’t think he’ll be our nominee,” Cassidy responded. Republicans will need to reach out to Trump-skeptic voters in order to win elections, the senator added. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on CNN's SOTU: “Over the last four years we lost the House, the Senate and the presidency. That has not happened in a single four years under a president since Herbert Hoover.” Cassidy later said, “If we idolize one person we will lose.” pic.twitter.com/WkctiZwFse — The Recount (@therecount) February 28, 2021 “Over the last four years we lost the House, the Senate and the presidency. That has not happened in a single four years under a president since Herbert Hoover,” Cassidy said. “If we plan to win in 2022 and 2024, we have to listen to the voters — not just those who really like President Trump, but also those who perhaps are not sure. If we speak to those who are less sure . . . we win; if we don’t, we lose.” The comments come amid an intra-Republican battle for influence in the GOP following Trump’s defeat in the November elections. After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) condemned Trump as “practically and morally responsible” for the riots at the Capitol in early January, Trump responded by labeling McConnell a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”

  • A bipartisan coronavirus relief bill would be easier to pass: GOP Sen. Rob Portman

    Coronavirus relief would be easier to pass if it were truly bipartisan, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." "There's an easy answer to this, let's make it bipartisan," Portman told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos. "We can continue to work together and in this case, very easy to get Republican support for a COVID relief package," he added.

  • Michigan GOP calls to probe Gov. Whitmer over nursing home deaths

    Michigan Republican Sen. Jim Runestad, joined by daughter of nursing home victim Jamie Nicholson, discuss why the Democratic governor should be held accountable for her COVID-19 directive.

  • Your options for watching Sunday’s Golden Globes — hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

    The pair are hosting the event for the fourth time.

  • The Latest: Brazil's capital returns to COVID-19 lockdown

    Brazil’s capital has entered a two-week lockdown, joining several states in adopting measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as intensive care beds begin to fill in some important cities. Iran’s vaccine drive recently has gotten underway, with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine administered to health workers this month.

  • Tim Kaine demands briefing from Biden administration on legal justification for Syria strike

    Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) are among the Democrats criticizing the Biden administration for Thursday night's airstrike against facilities in Syria linked to an Iran-backed militia group, demanding that Congress immediately be briefed on the matter.Why it matters: The strikes, which the Pentagon and National Security Council say were a response to threats against U.S. forces in the region, constitute the Biden administration's first overt military action.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying:Kaine: "Offensive military action without congressional approval is not constitutional absent extraordinary circumstances. Congress must be fully briefed on this matter expeditiously."Murphy: "Congress should hold this administration to the same standard it did prior administrations, and require clear legal justifications for military action, especially inside theaters like Syria, where Congress has not explicitly authorized any American military action."Khanna: "We cannot stand up for Congressional authorization before military strikes only when there is a Republican president. The administration should have sought Congressional authorization here. We need to work to extricate from the Middle East, not escalate."The other side: The Pentagon said in a statement Thursday that the strike was carried out "in response to recent attacks against American and Coalition personnel in Iraq," and was intended to "de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq." A National Security Council spokesperson said the Pentagon pre-notified Congress, and that the administration is continuing to brief the Hill at the member and staff level."As a matter of domestic law, the president took this action pursuant to his Article II authority to defend U.S. personnel."There will be a full classified briefing "early next week, and sooner if Congress wants it," the NSC spokesperson added.The big picture: All three Democrats have been outspoken against past presidents' attempts to conduct offensive military operations without congressional approval.Kaine has led the charge in the Senate to repeal the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq and to replace the 2001 AUMF — which has been cited repeatedly by presidents to justify U.S. military action all over the world — with a narrower authorization.Kaine and Khanna also introduced resolutions passed by Congress in 2020 that would have required former President Trump to get congressional approval before taking military action against Iran, but it was vetoed by the president.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'The Crown' Season 5 Will Have a New Princess Diana and Here's Who Will Play Her

    I can't wait for more episodes!

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle's Wild CPAC Prediction About Trump Puzzles Pretty Much Everyone

    Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend set Twitter alight with her declaration at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

  • Anger as Florida lawmaker Greg Steube says transgender people ‘offend’ God

    GOP’s Greg Steube attacked for comments by Democrats during Equality Act debate

  • John Boehner tells Ted Cruz to go ‘f*** himself’ in unscripted audiobook recording, report says

    Former House speaker previously referred to Texas senator as ‘Lucifer in the flesh’

  • Woman accused of using $149,000 Covid relief loan to buy diamonds and go to IKEA

    Jasmine Johnnae Clifton allegedly spent funds at more than 20 stores

  • Donald Trump Jr says dropping Springsteen’s DWI charge example of ‘liberal privilege’

    The Boss’s blood alcohol level was one quarter of limit for driving

  • 16-year-old drowns rescuing little brother after they fall through ice, OH officials say

    A department of natural resources officer also died after suffering a “medical emergency” at the scene, officials say.

  • Fury as New York town hosts ‘barbaric’ squirrel hunt

    Event condemned as ‘barbaric, cruel, senseless and environmentally terrorising money grab’

  • Trumps accused of treating White House staff like ‘concierge’

    Employees also claim that Barack Obama and his family craved privacy while in executive mansion

  • Lady Gaga under fire for ‘no questions asked’ reward as dog-walker fights for his life

    Former FBI agent says, ‘paying, no questions asked, can open up Pandora’s box,’ adding that Lady Gaga should give investigation time

  • Republican Ralph Norman’s effort to hold 30-second silence for Rush Limbaugh turned down

    ‘The chair cannot entertain the gentleman’s request’

  • President Pence, anyone? In Mike Pence’s hometown, residents ponder his legacy and his future

    Mike Pence is returning to his home state of Indiana to decide his future, but residents in his home town of Columbus are torn on his legacy, reports Richard Hall.