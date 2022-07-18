Republican Senate candidate arrested for filing false child trafficking report

Ryan Dark White, a Republican candidate for the US Senate in Maryland, is accused of making a false police reports in regards to minors being sex trafficked. (Harford County Sheriff’s Department)

A Republican candidate running for the US Senate in Maryland was arrested for allegedly filing a false human trafficking report.

Police said Ryan Dark White, who also goes by Dr Jon McGreevey, falsely claimed on Friday that a man in an adult bookstore was forcing a girl between the ages of 10 and 12 to participate in sex acts with male customers.

According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, he made the claims in April.

“On April 13, 2022, detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding child sex trafficking occurring at an adult bookstore in the 3000 block of Pulaski Highway, Edgewood,” deputies said. “Detectives identified an employee of the business, Ryan Dark White, a.k.a. Dr. Jon McGreevey, 54, a candidate for United States Senate, as the source of the information.”

Mr White said he was an employee at the bookstore when he made the report.

“The information provided to detectives claimed an older adult male was in the business with a young girl, 10-12 years of age, forcing the child to perform sexual acts on male customers,” deputies said.

Detectives followed up on Mr White's claims but found that no witnesses at the store filed any complaints. Police also identified the adult and the child allegedly involved in the report.

Police ultimately determined on 7 July that his report was false.

“Detectives conducted interviews, followed leads, gathered digital evidence, and identified the adult male and juvenile female mentioned in the initial complaint,” deputies said. “On July 7, 2022, detectives interviewed White. The investigation revealed at no time were any sex acts performed or offered by any of the individuals in the establishment as reported by White.”

Another Republican running for a local office, Baltimore County sheriff candidate Andy Kuhl, made public appearances with Mr White and allegedly backed his claims.

â”It is shameful that a candidate for public office would make up such a story and use it to further his own political agenda,” Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said in a press release. “It is even more appalling, that another individual, who is running for a law enforcement position, would embrace such an obviously false narrative in an effort to gain political traction — nothing more.”

Mr White was arrested and is being held at the Harford County Detention Centre.

Mr Gahler said he was glad the alleged falsehoods were brought to light.

“I am beyond grateful this young girl is safe, but extremely disappointed someone would attempt to discredit and disparage the work of the dedicated men and women of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Child Advocacy Center.” he said. “Fearmongering and antagonism caused wasted time and energy by our personnel, whose time would have been better served protecting the citizens of Harford County, instead of investigating lies.”